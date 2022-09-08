Mart council member had prior drug arrest on marijuana, meth charges

Mart City Council Member Zachary Blain Byrd was arrested on drug charges in June in connection to his indictment last week.

"Byrd stepped out of my vehicle and dropped a clear plastic bag of a white substance on the ground," a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper wrote in Byrd's arrest affidavit. "This substance tested positive for methamphetamine."

The trooper also found marijuana and "a metal spoon and needles that had a white crystalline substance on them" in Byrd's car following a June 21 traffic stop near 2600 West Waco Drive, the affidavit says.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Byrd in the case last week on a state jail felony charge of possession of less than a gram of a controlled substance.

The trooper initially pulled Byrd over for failing to signal a turn and an expired registration sticker, the affidavit says. During the stop, the trooper smelled marijuana and conducted a search, finding less than 2 ounces of marijuana in the center console and other paraphernalia, the affidavit says.

The trooper then searched Byrd, arrested him, and drove him to McLennan County Jail in his patrol vehicle for booking. Byrd dropped the bag that tested positive for methamphetamine when he exited the trooper's vehicle at the jail, according to the affidavit.

He was initially booked on a Class B misdemeanor marijuana possession charge and a state jail felony controlled substance charge and released the next day on $4,000 bail.

District Attorney Barry Johnson said Wednesday that if Byrd is found guilty, the sentence for such a small amount of meth would be probation. Probation would include accountability to a supervision officer as well as regular drug testing and recovery processes, he said.

Mart City Manager Kevin Schaffer said Byrd could continue to serve as a council member while under indictment. A conviction could change that, he said.

Byrd was appointed to the council in 2014. On his application to run for city council he listed his occupation as teacher. His most recent reelection was this past May. He has not taken the Tribune-Herald's phone calls.