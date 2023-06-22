In the second day of testimony at Zamar Kirven’s capital murder trial, the lead investigator told the jury on Thursday that he disregarded a confession from a relative of the defendant, because the confession did not match with physical evidence and the timeline established by witnesses in the case.

Kirven, 23, of Mart, is on trial this week in Waco's 54th State District Court over the April 18, 2021, shooting deaths of Jacob Ybarra, 20, and Sabion Kubitza, 22. Ybarra and Kubitza were teammates of Kirven on the Mart High School football team before Kirven went on to play in two seasons at the University of Houston.

Ybarra and Kubitza were shot in their sleep early in the morning in their home in the 1100 block of East Texas Avenue in Mart, officials said.

McLennan County Sheriff’s Office lead investigator David Johnson testified Thursday that even though Kevin Kirven, a relative of the defendant in the case, Zamar Kirven, had confessed to killing Ybarra and Kubitza, Johnson and the sheriff’s office had no intention of arresting him.

When lead prosecutor and McLennan County First Assistant District Attorney Ryan Calvert asked Johnson why he ignored the confession, Zamar Kirven’s defense attorney, Kleon Andreadis, objected on the basis of hearsay.

Judge Susan Kelly allowed the answer. Johnson said Kevin Kirven indicated Ybarra and Kubitza were each shot once, while an autopsy showed they were shot more than once. He also said Kevin Kirven’s timeline for the shootings was much earlier in the evening than what had been established by witnesses.

In earlier testimony, Ybarra's father, Anthony Medlock, who rented the home where the shooting happened, identified a handgun admitted into evidence as the gun that Zamar Kirven frequently had with him at the home and elsewhere.

Medlock told the jury he heard a loud noise and woke up around 1 a.m. April 18, 2021. He said he walked to his son’s room near the front of the house, passing Kubitza’s room because the door was closed.

Ybarra and Kubitza were actually dead in Kubitza’s room, behind the closed door, at this point but Medlock said he had not looked in there yet and did not know they were dead. Medlock said he found nothing amiss in his son’s room and went to check the door to the driveway.

He said he found the door to the driveway open, walked out it into the driveway and looked around but saw nothing amiss. He said returned to bed with his wife and barely got back to sleep for twenty minutes.

On cross examination, Andreadis asked Medlock how he only heard one loud noise and missed all the sounds of gunshots. Medlock maintained he only heard one loud sound.

Andreadis asked Medlock if he smelled the distinctive odor of gunpowder and cordite that can be smelled a gun range. Medlock said he was not smelling for that and did not notice it.

In response to questions from Calvert, Medlock said Zamar Kirven came into the room where Medlock and his wife, Maria, slept around 1:30 a.m. saying he had messed something up.

“I asked him, ‘What are you doing with the gun?’ He said, ’They out to get me. They out to get me,’” Medlock said.

Medlock said Zamar Kirven repeated that he had messed something up, then Medlock asked, “What are you on?”

Kirven told Medlock he was on acid, Medlock said, referring to the hallucinogenic drug also known as LSD.

He said Kirven then asked "Is this the way you look when you die?" to which he replied “Who died?”

Medlock said he and his wife were both trying to understand what Kirven was telling them, when he got a phone call from Warner Horton. He described Horton as a godson or “like an adopted son.”

He said after the phone call he got up and went to Kubitza’s room, where he saw his son, Jacob Ybarra, shot dead on the floor and his cousin, Sabion Kubitza, shot dead in his bed.

“I saw Jacob on the floor in a pool of blood and my mind went blank,” Medlock said.

Then Medlock said he and his wife got the gun away from Kirven and Kirven ran out the door to the driveway as Medlock said he shouted, “You killed my son!”

Medlock said he chased Kirven and took a shot at him as he ran down the street toward his father’s house.

“I wanted to kill him,” Medlock said. “I tried to kill him.”

Believing Kirven had run “two or three blocks away” to his own father’s house, Medlock said he got dressed over his T-shirt and boxers he had slept in and drove his SUV to where Kirven’s father, DeAngelo Rhodes, lives with Medlock's cousin, Katherine Smith.

“I walked up to DeAngelo’s house and I knocked,” Medlock said. “When DeAngelo came to the door, I told him, ‘I know your son is there, because I see the dirty, bloody footprints. Your son killed my son.”

Medlock said Rhodes appeared completely shocked after he told him what he believed Kirven had done and “He damn near fell over.”

Calvert asked Medlock how long the drive took each way and how long the conversation was. Medlock estimated he was gone from his house 5 to 10 minutes.

When Medlock returned to his house, he found Mart Police Officer Anthony Daniels there and offered him the handgun Kirven had given him.

In other testimony, then-Mart Police Chief Matt Cosper said Katherine Smith had given him the bloody socks Kirven wore into her home.