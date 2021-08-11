 Skip to main content
Mart man arrested on prostitution of a minor charge in sting
POLICE REPORT

Mart man arrested on prostitution of a minor charge in sting

A Mart man was arrested Wednesday after he tried to solicit sex from a minor through an undercover ad placed by the McLennan County Sheriff's Office, according to an arrest affidavit.

The sheriff's office arrested Brandon Clay, 52, on charges of prostitution, prostitution of a minor and sexual performance of a child.

Brandon Clay

Clay

According to the affidavit, Clay responded to an ad on a website known for human trafficking and sexual exploitation that said a minor and an adult were available for sexual intercourse in exchange for money.

Clay engaged in a discussion with an undercover detective, agreeing to pay for sex with the adult and to pay for the adult to engage in sex with the child, according to the affidavit.

The detective and Clay agreed on a location and payment amount, and the detective told Clay to bring a specific item for the child, the affidavit says.

He was arrested and taken to McLennan County Jail after he arrived with the item and the money, according to the affidavit.

"We are actively looking for the monsters that prey on our children and will continue to pursue them," Detective Joseph Scaramucci said.

Bond information was not available Wednesday evening.

Reporter

Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Illinois.

