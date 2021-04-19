Mart man charged with killing former teammates as they slept

Police have charged a former Mart High School football player with capital murder in the shooting deaths of two former teammates while they were asleep early Sunday.

Zamar Kirven, 21, of Mart, was arrested after a shooting at 2 a.m. in the 1100 block of Texas Avenue, near the Western Hotel.

Officials identified the victims as Jacob Ybarra, 20, and Sabion Kibitza, 22. Authorities believe Kirven knew the men and that they were asleep in the same house when they were killed.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara confirmed that Kirven confronted a third man but managed to get away.

“There is no concrete motive at this time," McNamara said. "It is just a real sad deal."

McNamara also confirmed that Kirven fled and was arrested at his parents’ house.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Kirven played for the University of Houston in 2018 and 2019 but was released from the program in 2020 “due to a violation of team rules.”

“It's unfortunate,” McNamara said. “He had a really good career from what I understand. He was a really good player.”