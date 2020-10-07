McGregor man arrested in online solicitation of a minor sting

A McGregor man who Woodway police say planned to have lunch and a sexual encounter with a 16-year-old girl was arrested Tuesday on a second-degree felony change.

Christopher Valmores, 28, was released from the McLennan County Jail on Wednesday morning after posting $10,000 bond on a solicitation of a minor charge.

Woodway investigators reported Valmores contacted a social media account showing a young girl last week that is actually controlled by Woodway Public Safety officials.

According to arrest records, Valmores acknowledged he could get into trouble after learning the girl he thought he was meeting was 16. Valmores spoke with the girl online for four days and nights, asking for proof that she was real, asking to see her driver's license photo and wanting to speak to her on FaceTime, arrest records state.

Valmores was told several times the girl was 16, and his conversations turned more explicit and sexual in nature, records state. He described in graphic detail what he wanted to do sexually to the girl and sent photos of his genitalia, according to an arrest affidavit.

Valmores suggested he and the girl meet at a restaurant on North Woodway Drive and have lunch before going to his home. Woodway officers were waiting for Valmores when he pulled into the restaurant parking lot, Woodway police reported.

