McGregor man arrested on child prostitution, child pornography charges
McLennan County Sheriff's Office officials arrested a McGregor man Wednesday after he tried to solicit sex and sexually explicit images from two underage girls and sent child pornography to their mother, an arrest affidavit states.

Jose Guerrero, 57, was arrested Tuesday on a second-degree felony charge of prostitution of a minor and a second-degree felony charge of possession of child pornography.

Jose Guerrero

Guerrero

The children's mother reported that Guerrero, who she had a relationship with in 2015, started sending her messages on Facebook in December with sexually explicit requests involving her and her daughters, according to the affidavit.

On Dec. 13, he sent a message trying to solicit oral sex from one of the daughters in exchange for money, then sent a message Dec. 26 containing child pornography, the affidavit states.

The mother reported the first  incidents to the Belton Police Department on Dec. 13, and the message containing child pornography triggered a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children cyber tip that identified Guerrero as the person who sent the image, according to the document.

Detective Joseph Scaramucci, who worked on the case alongside his partner, Detective Andrew Hermes, said the children’s mother did not participate in any of Guerrero's requests and does not face any allegations of wrongdoing.

“Mr. Guerrero’s arrest is another example that our office takes human trafficking seriously and will continue our efforts to hold those who victimize women and children in our community accountable,” Scaramucci said.

Guerrero was released from custody Wednesday after posting a $20,000 bond.

