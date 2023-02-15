A Waco judge sentenced a McGregor man to deferred probation and a fine Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to sharing nude photos of a woman without her permission in 2020.

Edward Lee Humphreys IV, 51, entered a guilty plea Wednesday before Judge Thomas West in the 19th State District Court to two counts of sharing intimate images without permission, state jail felonies. The plea came after McLennan County prosecutors reduced Humphreys' sentencing recommendation from state jail felony-level punishment ranges to those of Class A misdemeanors. State jail felonies are punishable by six months to two years in prison.

In a statement to the court, the victim in the case said she was prepared to testify at trial this week and opposes the plea deal prosecutors agreed to.

A person went to Waco police in March 2020 to report Humphreys sent them several nude images of a woman, police said at the time. Investigators determined the woman, who knew Humphreys, did not give permission for the images to be shared with anyone, police said.

West sentenced Humphreys to two years’ probation and a fine of $1,000. Terms and conditions of the probation were not immediately available Wednesday.

In deferred probation cases, there is no final judgment of guilt if a defendant completes probation. If a defendant violates conditions of probation, a judge can adjudicate his guilt and sentence him to the full range of punishment.

After the judge sentenced Humphreys, the woman whose photos Humphreys shared read a three page victim-impact statement. She said that what Humphreys did embarrassed her, caused her mental anguish and reduced her productivity in her business.

She also said one of her most valued employees had to leave the business over fear that Humphreys would send more nude photos.

She said she was prepared to testify at trial after nearly three years being told by assistant district attorneys that Humphreys would be prosecuted at the state jail felony level. About a dozen of the woman’s friends, colleagues, employees and a family member had been on the state’s witness list last week.

McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens said the reduction in sentencing recommendation in the plea deal was based on the totality of the facts in the case.

Cases under the statute involved have only been prosecuted in McLennan County a few times, Tetens said in Wednesday evening text message. As written, the law does not require registration as a sex offender.

Prosecutors are encouraged by the strength of character the victim showed Wednesday, Assistant District Attorney Will Hix, who prosecuted the case, said in a statement.

"It is abundantly clear that she endured a great deal at the hands of this defendant," Hix said. "If today can mark the close of this awful chapter in her life, we are glad to have been a small part of that."