A McLennan County grand jury indicted a McGregor man Thursday on suspicion of murder in a May 2022 shooting death in Waco.

Oscar Thomas Lopez, 28, had been in McLennan County Jail since November on unrelated drug charges when Waco detectives served him in February with warrants in the fatal shooting of Lydia Nicole Mendoza, 29, and the nonfatal shooting of another woman in the same incident on May 1, 2022, near the 3400 block of Morrow Avenue, the Tribune-Herald previously reported.

Witness descriptions, including one from a child, and DNA evidence contributed to murder and aggravated assault warrants served against Lopez, according to affidavits supporting the charges.

Mendoza's two young children were in the back seat of the vehicle where Mendoza and the other woman, Mendoza's cousin, were shot, police reported. Both Mendoza and her cousin were taken to a local hospital, where Mendoza died of her wounds, according to the affidavits. The woman who survived suffered gunshot wounds to her back, arm and ankle, the affidavits say.

They had driven to the location to receive a cash payment from the ex-husband of Mendoza's cousin, according to the affidavits.

"A vehicle then pulled up next to them and an unknown Hispanic male opened the back seat, driver side door," an affidavit says. "The male began firing a gun into the vehicle, shooting both (women)."

Mendoza's cousin told investigators she saw the man run back to a vehicle, the affidavit says. She and one of Mendoza's daughters provided a description of the shooter that matches Lopez, the affidavit says.

A comparison of DNA collected from Lopez and DNA taken from the door handle the shooter touched indicates Lopez touched the handle, according to the affidavit.

Lopez denied shooting the women but could not explain the witness descriptions or the DNA evidence, the affidavit says.

Lopez remained in McLennan County Jail on Thursday with bond set at $1.1 million.