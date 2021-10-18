McGregor man sentenced to 25 years in sex abuse of young girl

Bernard's attorney, Phil Martinez, said he advised Bernard to accept the plea offer, which is the minimum of what he was facing and gives him an opportunity for parole.

"He is 58 years old and was looking at a continuous sexual assault allegation with no parole," Martinez said. "So we kept negotiating back and forth with the state. When they came with an offer of 25 years on three counts, he felt because of his age, he couldn't pass up that plea deal. He wanted to hopefully gain parole, though he would be in his 60s by then, and he didn't want to risk a life sentence, especially with his record."

In a victim-impact statement after 19th State District Judge Thomas West sentenced Bernard, the 5-year-old girl's mother told Bernard that he abused the trust she and her family placed in him as the girl's babysitter.

"Feb. 5, 2019, is the day I learned that there are real monsters in this world," she said via teleconference. "That's the day that detectives told me that my 5-year-old daughter needed a rape kit."

She closed her statement by saying she hopes God gives her the strength to forgive him one day.