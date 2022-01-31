McGregor man sentenced to 30 years in pizza store shooting

A McGregor man who shot a Little Caesars store manager during a robbery in June 2019 was sentenced to 30 years in prison Monday.
Leonard Andre Black, 27, pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery in the shooting of the woman and robbery of a Little Caesars store, 1320 S. Valley Mills Drive in Beverly Hills. Judge Susan Kelly of Waco's 54th State District Court accepted the plea agreement and sent Black to prison.
Black, who has been jailed 979 days waiting for his case to be resolved, has a history of mental health issues but was found sane at the time of the offense and competent to face the first-degree felony charge. He must be given credit for serving at least 15 years in prison before he can seek parole.
According to police reports, a masked man later identified as Leonard Black came into the store and pulled a small handgun. He pointed it at an employee and threatened to kill her if she didn't give him the money. The clerk started backing up and the manager came from the back of the store, reports state.
Black fired one shot, striking the then 18-year-old manager in the upper right shoulder. Black fled the store before police arrived. He was arrested three days later at a McGregor residence after police received an anonymous tip about Black's involvement.
The manager was taken to a local hospital, where she was treated for the gunshot wound.
Prosecutor Anne Jackson said the DA's office took the victim's wishes into account when offering the plea agreement.
"This is a case where we considered the impact on the victim from the very beginning," Jackson said. "That is it was done with the victim's acknowledgement and the victim's blessing, and it met her expectations. The plea agreement was reached with her in mind because walking into a courtroom and seeing the person who shot you again is a pretty scary prospect. We were balancing her peace of mind and the best interests of justice."
Black's attorney, Abel Reyna, said the plea agreement involved a number of factors.
"We are pleased that today's plea agreement took into consideration all of the facts and circumstances of the crime, the victim and the defendant in this case," Reyna said.