McGregor man sentenced to 30 years in pizza store shooting

A McGregor man who shot a Little Caesars store manager during a robbery in June 2019 was sentenced to 30 years in prison Monday.

Leonard Andre Black, 27, pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery in the shooting of the woman and robbery of a Little Caesars store, 1320 S. Valley Mills Drive in Beverly Hills. Judge Susan Kelly of Waco's 54th State District Court accepted the plea agreement and sent Black to prison.

Black, who has been jailed 979 days waiting for his case to be resolved, has a history of mental health issues but was found sane at the time of the offense and competent to face the first-degree felony charge. He must be given credit for serving at least 15 years in prison before he can seek parole.

According to police reports, a masked man later identified as Leonard Black came into the store and pulled a small handgun. He pointed it at an employee and threatened to kill her if she didn't give him the money. The clerk started backing up and the manager came from the back of the store, reports state.