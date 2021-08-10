McGregor man spends more than 900 days in jail before case is dismissed

A former McGregor man who has spent 921 days in jail on child molestation charges is looking forward to his release after prosecutors dropped the charges against him a week before he was set for trial.
Jason Michael Giles, a 45-year-old former construction worker, likely could have bonded out of the McLennan County Jail except state parole officials placed a hold on him after his indictment in December 2018 on two counts of indecency with a child by contact. Parole officials issued the hold solely because of his indictment, and Giles served the remaining two years of his parole while locked up on the indecency charges.
With the dismissal of the two counts, Giles will walk out of the county jail once the parole hold is lifted.
Giles' attorney, Mark Morris, said Giles was charged with abusing a troubled female family member whose videotaped interview with forensic investigators had many questioning the veracity of her accusations. The girl claimed Giles abused her when she was 8, but she did not report it until she was 13, court records show.
Giles has maintained his innocence, leaving little alternative but to take the case to trial, Morris said.
"When they put that parole hold on him, that just killed him," Morris said. "He couldn't bond out and then COVID came along and shut everything down and I have been waiting two and a half years to get him in front of a jury. I knew when this whole mess started and I saw that video, I told him we have to get you in front of a jury."
Prosecutor Will Hix said he inherited the case from two prosecutors who have since left the office. They decided it should be indicted. Officers who investigated the allegations sent their report to the DA's office as a screening case without arresting Giles, Hix said.
"The original decision to indict the case was made by former prosecutors, despite what law enforcement officers believed about the case," Hix said. "Every professional who evaluated this case before it came over to the district attorney's office also agreed that there was not enough evidence to successfully prosecute the case, and I disagreed with the decision to indict."
Hix said he dismissed the case "in the interest of justice" after evaluating the evidence, watching the video and meeting with the alleged victim and other witnesses in the case in preparation for the Aug. 16 trial setting.
Morris said Giles is "grateful that his name has been cleared and he can get back to his life."
Giles was sentenced to 20 years in prison after a conviction for burglary of a habitation in Williamson County. He was in prison from 1996 to 2001 before he was released on parole. His parole ended this week while he was locked up in the McLennan County Jail, Morris said.
McLennnan County's two felony courts and county courts-at-law gradually resumed criminal trials in May after a 15-month trial hiatus because of COVID-19. Judge Susan Kelly of Waco's 54th State District Court, who set Giles for trial in her court, said the ability to set trial dates "brings lawyers to the table."