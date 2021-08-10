McGregor man spends more than 900 days in jail before case is dismissed

A former McGregor man who has spent 921 days in jail on child molestation charges is looking forward to his release after prosecutors dropped the charges against him a week before he was set for trial.

Jason Michael Giles, a 45-year-old former construction worker, likely could have bonded out of the McLennan County Jail except state parole officials placed a hold on him after his indictment in December 2018 on two counts of indecency with a child by contact. Parole officials issued the hold solely because of his indictment, and Giles served the remaining two years of his parole while locked up on the indecency charges.

With the dismissal of the two counts, Giles will walk out of the county jail once the parole hold is lifted.

Giles' attorney, Mark Morris, said Giles was charged with abusing a troubled female family member whose videotaped interview with forensic investigators had many questioning the veracity of her accusations. The girl claimed Giles abused her when she was 8, but she did not report it until she was 13, court records show.

Giles has maintained his innocence, leaving little alternative but to take the case to trial, Morris said.

