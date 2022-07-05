McGregor teens in Amber Alert case returned; Georgetown man arrested

McLennan County sheriff deputies have tracked down two McGregor teens who were at the center of a statewide Amber alert Monday and arrested a man accused of harboring them in Georgetown, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said Tuesday.

The three deputies arrested James Robert Vanhouten, 30, in Georgetown around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. He was charged with two counts of harboring a runaway child, according to Williamson County Jail records.

Emiliee Solomon, 14, and Aysha Cross, 14, were returned safely to their families, McNamara said. The two initially went missing June 28, but an Amber alert was not issued until Monday, after one of the girls sent out a message on the Snapchat social media app asking for help, McNamara said.

McNamara said the sheriff's office was not pursuing the case until two family members of the missing girls asked them for help Monday. He said deputies immediately got involved and didn’t let up until the missing girls were found.

McNamara said the deputies followed a series of leads, first going to Temple, then to Bellmead and Moody before eventually making their way to Georgetown to arrest Vanhouten.

“It was hard-charging, dedicated police work,” McNamara said. “They never let up.”

