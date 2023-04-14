The judge overseeing a 2017 McLennan County capital murder case involving the shooting of a woman and her infant daughter has asked for a decision by Monday on whether the Hood County district attorney will handle the prosecution.

McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens recused his office from the case against Christopher Paul Weiss, 31, of Temple, who was arrested Nov. 7, 2017, in the shooting deaths of Valarie Martinez, 24, and her 1-year-old daughter, Azariah, two days earlier in a park at Tradinghouse Lake. Executive Assistant District Attorney Michel Simer, who was Tetens' law partner in private practice before he was elected, worked on a divorce case for Weiss after the shootings.

Tetens has a request pending with Hood County District Attorney Ryan Sinclair for Sinclair's office to take the case. Hood County officials are reviewing the case and remain in communication with McLennan County officials, but had not notified Tetens of a decision as of Friday, he said.

Tetens said he and his office have asked district attorneys in several surrounding and nearby counties to take the Weiss case.

“Unfortunately, all surrounding counties and the majority of the others we have called are not currently equipped with the staff and resources to handle a capital murder case,” Tetens said.

The Texas Attorney General’s Office also informed the 19th State District Court that a lack of staffing prevents it from prosecuting the case, Tetens said.

Judge Thomas West of Waco's 19th State District Court, who is overseeing the case, asked the attorneys to inform him Monday regarding whether Sinclair’s office will take the case.

On Nov. 5, 2017, the body of Martinez was discovered outside her car in Tradinghouse park near the waterfront, the Tribune-Herald reported at the time. Martinez's daughter was found shot to death while she was still buckled into a car seat in the car, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said at the time.

McNamara said it was believed that Weiss and Martinez were having a relationship outside of Weiss’ marriage at that Weiss was the infant's father.

Weiss has remained in McLennan County Jail on $1 million bond since his arrest.