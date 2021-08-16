McLennan County child sex abuse trial bumped after witnesses contract COVID-19

COVID-19 continues to play havoc with the McLennan County criminal justice system, forcing the cancellation of a felony trial Monday and a sub-par turnout from those summoned for jury duty.
In the three months since McLennan County resumed criminal trials, jury selection has been held at the multipurpose facility at the Extraco Events Center known as the Base, which allows for more social distancing than the courthouse. The county leases the space to the courts for $2,500 a day.
Six hundred prospective jurors were summoned to report to the Base for jury selection Monday morning, but only 87 were available. There were hundreds of no-shows and others with exemptions, disqualifications and COVID-related concerns were excused. That would have been enough to select a jury of 12 plus two alternate jurors, but it could have gotten close to not being enough depending on how many were released for other reasons.
However, Judge Susan Kelly of Waco’s 54th State District Court dismissed the jury panel Monday morning after prosecutors Tara Avants and Will Hix informed her that the alleged victim in the case and her mother both tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend and were not available to testify this week.
Nestor Cruz, 35, a former McGregor man who has spent the past 621 days in the McLennan County Jail awaiting trial, was set Monday before his trial was canceled. No new trial date has been set as McLennan County judges monitor the rising COVID-19 numbers to determine the feasibility of continuing jury trials during the ongoing pandemic.
Cruz is charged with one count of indecency with a child and is accused of molesting a 9-year-old girl in McGregor in 2013. The girl reported the alleged abuse in 2018.
Kelly initially proposed that officials select a jury in Cruz’s case with the panel that was there and then ask jurors to return for another trial setting. The judge, however, released the panel after objections from defense attorney Fernando Villarreal and the state.
Avants said she and Hix learned Monday morning that the alleged victim tested positive for COVID-19 over the past weekend. The trial could have continued without the mother of the alleged victim being available. However, the state could not proceed without the testimony of the alleged victim.
“We are disappointed that we will not be able to present the case that we were prepared to try this week,” Avants said. “However, the safety of the community and our witnesses is of utmost importance. We did not oppose the defendant’s objection to empaneling a jury today and postponing the start of the evidence under such uncertain circumstances.”
Judge Thomas West of 19th State District Court said last week that he would consider canceling jury trials in the county if the COVID numbers reached 1,000 active cases. After that threshold was exceeded over the weekend, West said Monday he is continuing to watch the situation but thinks criminal trials should continue for now.