McLennan County child sex abuse trial bumped after witnesses contract COVID-19

COVID-19 continues to play havoc with the McLennan County criminal justice system, forcing the cancellation of a felony trial Monday and a sub-par turnout from those summoned for jury duty.

In the three months since McLennan County resumed criminal trials, jury selection has been held at the multipurpose facility at the Extraco Events Center known as the Base, which allows for more social distancing than the courthouse. The county leases the space to the courts for $2,500 a day.

Six hundred prospective jurors were summoned to report to the Base for jury selection Monday morning, but only 87 were available. There were hundreds of no-shows and others with exemptions, disqualifications and COVID-related concerns were excused. That would have been enough to select a jury of 12 plus two alternate jurors, but it could have gotten close to not being enough depending on how many were released for other reasons.

However, Judge Susan Kelly of Waco’s 54th State District Court dismissed the jury panel Monday morning after prosecutors Tara Avants and Will Hix informed her that the alleged victim in the case and her mother both tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend and were not available to testify this week.