McLennan County cold case squad searches for remains in 18-year-old disappearance case

“He always had a smile on his face and he was always smiling,” Hill said. “Justin had two sets of friends. Some of them would tell you that Justin was a great guy and would do anything for you. Then he had some other friends I don’t know about.”

Hill said his grandson grew up near the lake, where he spent a lot of time with Hill. O’Brien attended schools in Hallsburg, Riesel and Mart and was a pretty fair baseball player when he was young, his grandfather said, relating stories about taking his grandchildren skiing in New Mexico and other locations.

“I had him driving a tractor when he was about 4 or 5 years old and I moved from my house down to a house in Hallsburg to where he could walk to my house from his house,” Hill said. “He and sister would spend just as much time at my house as they would their house.”

O’Brien’s father and mother both died not knowing what became of their son, Hill said.

January said investigators think there are multiple people involved in O’Brien’s disappearance and “one primary person of interest responsible for his death.”

“We have conducted very pertinent interviews with those in the inner circle of people we think were involved,” January said. “We think we know what happened.”