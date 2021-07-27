McLennan County constable accused of choking handcuffed man resigns, deputy appointed to fill term

Precinct 4 McLennan County Constable Stan Hickey, who was arrested two years ago on allegations he choked a handcuffed suspect, will resign from office at the end of this week.
In a letter to Precinct 4 County Commissioner Ben Perry, Hickey said he is retiring Saturday "due to circumstances beyond my control."
Commissioners accepted Hickey's resignation Tuesday and appointed, on Hickey's recommendation, Deputy Constable Charlie Guerrero, to fill the term, which expires in January 2023. Guerrero, a former Coryell County deputy who started as Hickey's deputy constable the same day Hickey took office, is not expected to run for a full term, county officials said Tuesday.
Hickey would not elaborate Tuesday on the reasons for his resignation, but said he has enjoyed serving as constable for the past 13 years and did so to the best of his ability.
Neither Hickey nor his attorney, Russ Hunt, would confirm nor deny if Hickey's mid-term resignation is a condition of ongoing plea negotiations with the McLennan County District Attorney's Office on Hickey's pending Class A misdemeanor case.
"I think we are working really hard to try to get Stan's case resolved," Hunt said, declining additional comment.
Hickey surrendered himself at the county jail in August 2019 after he was named in a sealed indictment charging him with official oppression. While the charge is a misdemeanor, it was required to be presented to a grand jury because Hickey is an elected official.
Hickey is charged with choking Terry Westerfield while Westerfield was handcuffed as authorities were searching for a parolee June 29, 2018, at the Slippery Minnow RV Park, 3210 Overflow Road, at Lake Waco. The indictment charges Hickey with applying pressure to Westerfield’s throat or neck.
Westerfield, who law enforcement officials said was not injured in the incident, has an extensive criminal background. A sheriff's deputy pulled Hickey off the detained man, according to reports in the incident.
The Texas Rangers investigated and referred the case to the McLennan County District Attorney’s office.
Hickey has said he would not seek another term in office. Matt Cawthon, 62, a 27-year law enforcement veteran who retired after serving 17 years as a Texas Ranger, has said he will seek the Precinct 4 constable's job.