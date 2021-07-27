McLennan County constable accused of choking handcuffed man resigns, deputy appointed to fill term

Precinct 4 McLennan County Constable Stan Hickey, who was arrested two years ago on allegations he choked a handcuffed suspect, will resign from office at the end of this week.

In a letter to Precinct 4 County Commissioner Ben Perry, Hickey said he is retiring Saturday "due to circumstances beyond my control."

Commissioners accepted Hickey's resignation Tuesday and appointed, on Hickey's recommendation, Deputy Constable Charlie Guerrero, to fill the term, which expires in January 2023. Guerrero, a former Coryell County deputy who started as Hickey's deputy constable the same day Hickey took office, is not expected to run for a full term, county officials said Tuesday.

Hickey would not elaborate Tuesday on the reasons for his resignation, but said he has enjoyed serving as constable for the past 13 years and did so to the best of his ability.

Neither Hickey nor his attorney, Russ Hunt, would confirm nor deny if Hickey's mid-term resignation is a condition of ongoing plea negotiations with the McLennan County District Attorney's Office on Hickey's pending Class A misdemeanor case.