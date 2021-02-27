McLennan County courts trying to get back on track after weather delays, jail COVID-19 outbreak

McLennan County's two new felony court judges had been looking forward to getting on their respective benches in hopes of trying to clear the burgeoning backlogs they inherited that were caused, in large part, by pandemic-related court shutdowns.
Thomas West, who succeeded retiring Judge Ralph Strother in 19th State District Court, and Susan Kelly, who was appointed to replace Judge Matt Johnson in 54th State District Court when Johnson was elected to the 10th Court of Appeals, had barely gotten their feet wet when a COVID-19 outbreak at the jail forced a lockdown.
That effectively ended hearings involving jailed defendants held via teleconference for two weeks in January, further delaying court proceedings as the courts' dockets continued to swell with bi-monthly grand jury sessions churning out 100 or more new felony cases each meeting.
Add to that the fact that at least a dozen prosecutors from the McLennan County District Attorney's Office have had COVID-19, the office was closed in November for a week and prosecutors worked from home for a number of months, and that has created a judicial system that has limped along as best it could.
Just as COVID-19 numbers seemed to be diminishing and officials were making plans to try to resume jury trials and Zoom hearings, the recent winter weather paralyzed the state and shut most everything down for a week.
"The jail was shut down because of a COVID outbreak, and the health of the inmates and the staff are more important that holding court and exposing more people to the virus," West said. "We had our busiest week the week before the blizzard. We handled 90 cases that week before the blizzard arrived. When we are not closed because of COVID or a 100-year blizzard, we are holding court every day."
West said his court handled 119 court matters this past week, including guilty pleas, sentencings, probation revocations, bond hearings and more.
Kelly, like West, is a former defense attorney who said she also is enjoying her time on the other side of the bench. She also has been holding hearings via Zoom.
Since the COVID-19 outbreak last spring, officials from the courts, the DA's office, the county jail and defense attorneys have worked together to try to identify people accused of nonviolent offences who could be released from jail to ease conditions during the pandemic.
Officials also have taken closer looks at the growing court dockets since the first of the year, with prosecutors in District Attorney Barry Johnson's office making a concerted effort to move along cases of non-violent offenders in jail and those with cases of a less-serious nature by offering what some would consider sweetheart plea offers.
A prosecutor even warned Judge West he might be seeing a number of unusually low plea offers from prosecutors in coming weeks and months.
"It's the same thing we did when COVID hit," First Assistant District Attorney Nelson Barnes said. "We have just gone back in and the lawyers on staff are making a considerable effort to move those non-violent cases and ones with inmates in jail. We are just saying, 'Let's try to get some resolution on this.' But the biggest problem is two-thirds of the defense attorneys are not calling back. That has been a big problem."
Barnes said prosecutors are making appropriate plea offers and moving cases that have remained stagnant. That will make more room on the dockets for "the really serious crimes who need their day in court."
"We have families of murder victims who can't get closure in their lives and let them move forward until we can go to trial," Barnes said. "There is nobody to blame for that. It is just the situation."
The Supreme Court of Texas has prohibited jury trials until at least April, but no one knows for sure when they will be able to resume safely, officials said.
Defense attorney Cody Cleveland said he has received "unheard of plea deals" for his clients in recent months, mostly in state-jail felony or third-degree felony cases involving drug possession, forgeries or fleeing police. Some offers have called for his clients charged with felonies to plead guilty to misdemeanors for time served or for 30-day sentences that are served two-for-one. That means his clients, formerly charged with felonies, are released from jail in 15 days.
"I knew it was going to come," Cleveland said. "They are going to have to clear the backlog. But as long as I have been practicing law, as a prosecutor and as a defense attorney, I have never seen plea deals like this. Maybe in one case here or there and because there might be something wrong with the case, but not across-the-board like this."
West said he weighs a number of factors when considering whether to accept a plea bargain, including how long someone has been in jail and his docket backlog.
"The state has made a decision to take care of the less-serious cases and take them off their docket and let people who don't need to be in jail out," West said. "The court's overriding concerns are to follow the rule of law, protect the victims and ensure that justice is done."