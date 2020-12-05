McLennan County DA opposes insanity findings, reduces charges to misdemeanors

Billy Wayne Shirley was charged with exposing himself to a child on a playground.
Thomas Olsen Pena was arrested for repeated violations of a protective order after he threatened his parents with a knife.
Kristen Copeland was charged with breaking into a house.
While the facts surrounding the arrests of all three are different, the thing they have in common is that a court-appointed psychologist or psychiatrist who analyzed each one came to the same conclusion: that all three were not guilty by reason of insanity at the time of the offense.
Another factor that makes their cases similar is that the McLennan County District Attorney's Office rejected the doctors' expert opinions and told the courts that defendants asserting insanity claims would be tried before juries. It is the same district attorney's office that routinely relies on the opinions of the same psychologists in child sex abuse, sexual assault and other cases.
While District Attorney Barry Johnson said there is no hard-and-fast office policy to oppose all not-guilty-by-reason-of-insanity findings, local attorneys representing clients with mental health issues have said each case with a not-guilty-by-reason-of-insanity opinion they have handled in the past year has been met with the same response from the DA's office: We will let a jury decide.
Johnson said Thursday he is not aware of any recent cases in which his office has agreed to accept a not-guilty-by-reason-of-insanity finding from a court-appointed expert.
In the cases of Shirley, Pena and Copeland, all languished in jail under the COVID-19 cloud that essentially shut down the courts and suspended jury trials indefinitely. Their attorneys wanted their cases adjudicated so they could receive mental health treatment while under court supervision.
Instead, prosecutors from Johnson's office offered reduced charges that would have allowed Shirley and Pena to walk out of jail with credit for much more than their time served or, in Copeland's case, offered the minimum, a two-year sentence that will allow her to be paroled from prison within two months of her guilty plea after being given credit for 10 months in jail.
Shirley, a Navy veteran, did walk out of the McLennan County Jail Thursday after 553 days. Instead of court-ordered, inpatient mental health treatment he would have gotten with a not-guilty-by-reason-of-insanity finding, Shirley told Associate Judge David Hodges he was going to try to find a ride to the Veterans One Stop on La Salle Avenue to talk to counselors there.
The DA's office position in these types of cases also is putting defense attorneys in moral and ethical dilemmas. Do you risk, as in Shirley's case, a possible 10-year prison term by going to trial on a third-degree felony or do you accept the reduced Class B misdemeanor and 180-day offer knowing you will walk free?
Attorneys said their clients need the help and supervision provided by hospitalization and the courts when there is an insanity finding. But how can you instruct your client to wait indefinitely in jail for their trial when the sweet taste of freedom is offered?
It is a conflict faced recently by attorney Jessi Freud, who represents both Shirley and Pena.
"Regardless of whether the DA's office is ready to publicly admit that their opposition to agreeing to NGRI dispositions in both of my clients' cases reflects a broader office policy, the reality is their forced resolutions on these cases is neither in my clients', the complainants' nor the public's best interests," Freud said. "Rather than return my clients home with the availability of ongoing judicially ordered support for both inpatient and outpatient services, we're sending them home with zero judicial and medical safety net.
"Any suggestion by the DA's office that these cases would result in an 'automatic dismissal' not only misunderstands the law but also shows ignorance to the specific efforts made in these particular cases. More broadly and disturbingly, it is indicative of an outdated approach to criminal justice that is shockingly tone deaf to the national conversations about our system and its intersection with mental health."
In Pena's case, Judge Hodges rejected the agreement in which Pena pleaded guilty to a reduced Class A misdemeanor in exchange for 135 days in jail. Pena had been jailed 407 days as of Thursday and, like Shirley, would have walked out of jail had Hodges approved the plea bargain.
Hodges said he had concerns Pena would be released and go home to the same family members he previously had threatened to harm. Hodges said he would allow Pena to withdraw his guilty plea, but reset his case for next week so Freud could consult with him.
Copeland, who was jailed in January on the burglary charge, also decided to accept the state's offer of two years in prison on Sept. 30 after realizing there was no end in sight to the coronavirus-related trial hiatus. Her attorney, Cody Cleveland, said she was set to be released on parole Saturday.
"They practically forced her to plead out," Cleveland said. "She had the option of waiting for a jury trial to assert her NGRI defense, but with COVID, there is no telling when we will get a trial. They offered her the minimum on a second-degree felony and she already has a parole date. Had she waited, she would still be waiting for a jury trial with no end in sight. Her fastest way to get out was to plead guilty to something for which she had the very distinct possibility of being found not guilty had she just waited for her jury trial."
Had she been found not guilty by reason of insanity, Copeland would have been sent to a state hospital for treatment for up to 30 days and released with a treatment plan, Cleveland said.
Cleveland said he and other attorneys all have gotten the same response recently from the DA's office when their clients, perhaps 15 to 20, have been determined to be not guilty by reason of insanity.
"If they have made exceptions to that policy, I have not seen any that I am aware of through my personal cases or those of my colleagues," Cleveland said. "The state is asserting their right to trial in all of those cases. They can say it's not an office policy, but actions speak louder than words."
DA Johnson said each case involving a not-guilty-by-reason-of-insanity determination is reviewed and handled on a case-by-case basis.
"It is not a hard-and-fast policy," Johnson said. "It is one of those things where we look at them on an individual basis. I do think a lot of times those are findings that the court or a jury need to make. There was a perception since I have been here that it was just a way to get a dismissal, and we just chose to take a hard look at those cases and let the trier of fact make the determination as opposed to using it as a mediation, dismissal tool. I don't think that is right."
Johnson acknowledged his office is reviewing not-guilty-by-reason-of-insanity cases differently in response to criticism and major backlash it received after Zachary Lamone McKee, who had a long history of schizophrenia and substance abuse, was determined to be not guilty by reason of insanity last year in the brutal death of 61-year-old Kenneth Cleveland, an AT&T technician for 43 years.
In that case, an Austin psychiatrist and a Waco psychologist found McKee legally insane at the time of the offense, while a Waco psychiatrist found that he was sane. Judge Hodges made the final determination without objection from the state, ordering McKee to be held at a maximum-security state hospital.
The way the case was handled angered Cleveland's family members, Cleveland's colleagues and members of the public.
Two family members said McKee was “playing the system” by pretending to be insane, which one called “a big slap in the face to this family.”
"That is definitely one of the areas that goes into our thought process — the way that case was handled," Johnson said. "Although I think the defendant ultimately will be locked up for the rest of his life in all probability, if I had to do it over again I would have allowed a jury to make that decision."
