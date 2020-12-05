McLennan County DA opposes insanity findings, reduces charges to misdemeanors

Hodges said he had concerns Pena would be released and go home to the same family members he previously had threatened to harm. Hodges said he would allow Pena to withdraw his guilty plea, but reset his case for next week so Freud could consult with him.

Copeland, who was jailed in January on the burglary charge, also decided to accept the state's offer of two years in prison on Sept. 30 after realizing there was no end in sight to the coronavirus-related trial hiatus. Her attorney, Cody Cleveland, said she was set to be released on parole Saturday.

"They practically forced her to plead out," Cleveland said. "She had the option of waiting for a jury trial to assert her NGRI defense, but with COVID, there is no telling when we will get a trial. They offered her the minimum on a second-degree felony and she already has a parole date. Had she waited, she would still be waiting for a jury trial with no end in sight. Her fastest way to get out was to plead guilty to something for which she had the very distinct possibility of being found not guilty had she just waited for her jury trial."

Had she been found not guilty by reason of insanity, Copeland would have been sent to a state hospital for treatment for up to 30 days and released with a treatment plan, Cleveland said.