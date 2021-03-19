McLennan County DA's office handling of mental health cases questioned

Cleveland’s family members continue to be upset about how that case was handled, with one calling it “a big slap in the face to this family.”

“That is definitely one of the areas that goes into our thought process — the way that case was handled,” Johnson told the Tribune-Herald last year. “Although I think the defendant ultimately will be locked up for the rest of his life in all probability, if I had to do it over again I would have allowed a jury to make that decision.”

The DA was prepared to ask a jury to make the decision in the case of Rechenthin, who had been scheduled for trial May 3. He would have been the first defendant tried since the pandemic shut down the courts last April.

However, the DA's office recently dismissed his felony robbery case after seeking an opinion from another psychiatrist, who agreed with the first examiner that Rechenthin was insane at the time of the offense.

Rechenthin, who had been in the McLennan County Jail since Jan. 8, 2020, was found incompetent to stand trial and spent 180 days at the Austin State Hospital. With his competency restored, Rechenthin had planned to assert an insanity defense before the DA's office dismissed the charge.

Had he been found not guilty by reason of insanity, he likely would have been sent back to a state mental hospital for the continued treatment he and others think he needs. With the charges dismissed, he was released from the county jail, and his attorney, Jessi Freud, scrambled to contact family members to pick him up before he was released unattended.

Freud has mixed emotions about the case. While she is glad the criminal case was dismissed, she knows her client and his family cannot afford the help he continues to need.

"Eric's case was dismissed with no explanation," Freud said. "Eric understands that he is mentally ill and understands that that illness is best treated in a hospital environment, which is why he was willing and ready to go to trial to try to continue to get himself the care he knows his illness requires. That opportunity for him was lost when the case was dismissed.

"I have no explanation or insight into the decision-making process on these sensitive mental health cases. I wish the DA's office would be more transparent with their decision-making so that responsible and informed decisions can be made. They are making decisions with no explanation and no conversation, and their decisions are leaving people who need important resources stranded with nothing."

Nelson Barnes, first assistant district attorney, said his office looked at the facts of each case it decided to dismiss and made the decision he "felt was in the best interest of justice."

He said it is not "automatic" that defendants found not guilty by reason of insanity are sent for treatment at state hospitals, adding that "some have to fall back on the civil commitment process."

He said Rechenthin and Walker-Webb would not qualify for civil commitment because they were determined not to be a danger to themselves or others.

In reports from Austin State Hospital, doctors said they have been unable to restore Walker-Webb's competency after 180 days.

People charged in criminal cases cannot be hospitalized for more than 180 days while trying to regain their competence. The remaining options are to civilly commit them or to dismiss the criminal case, Freud said.

But the reports state Walker-Webb does not meet the criteria for civil commitment because he "does not pose an imminent danger to self or others" despite an extensive history of mental illness. He was arrested in 2013 after he attacked a man with a sword during a mental health episode. Last year, he battled police officers and tried to take an officer's weapon after the family called 911 seeking help during another episode.

Walker-Webb, 29, was charged with assault on a public servant in the incident but was was found incompetent to stand trial. The DA's office filed notice this week that it is dismissing the charge, which will result in Walker-Webb leaving the hospital and ending treatment.

"I wish we would have been able to take advantage of civil commitment to ensure a smoother, uninterrupted transition of care," Freud said. "We are not going to have that now, but his family is looking forward to having their loved one through with the criminal case because this was never intended to be a criminal event."

Stevie Walker-Webb, Waday's brother, is an award-winning director and playwright in New York City. He staged a 24-hour vigil outside the McLennan County Jail in August to dramatize his brother’s plight in solitary confinement at the jail while waiting for a bed to open up at the Austin State Hospital.

He said Friday that he continues to try to raise awareness about the nation's treatment of mental health patients. He and his family and friends also are trying to raise money to pay for his brother's care in a private facility, which could run as much as $100,000 a year. Waday also battles brittle Type 1 diabetes, complicating his treatment regimen for schizophrenia.

"While I am happy that my brother is coming home, there is the anxiety of how we are going to get the care he still needs, especially when we really can't afford that care," Stevie Walker-Webb said. "So we are happy that he is coming home and we thank God that prosecutors dropped the charges. But the system didn't work at any level. It's a vicious loop. We are literally back at square one. It is not the people that has made the system broken on a state or national level. But Texas is continuing to fail its mentally ill citizens."

The Austin State Hospital report concerning Waday's treatment lists 24 "current medications" that he is on, including some given to him four times a day.

"I broke down crying when I saw his medication list," Walker-Webb said. "It brought me to tears to think of that many pills, those many injections that are being put in my brother's body, and all those medications are not helping him get to some semblance of normalcy. He is just being drugged, and if we were a wealthier family, we could afford the type of care he needs to restore his competency."

Doctors at the hospital have also said competency is unlikely for 41-year-old Caymen Wood, who was arrested here on charges of methamphetamine possession and tampering with evidence. An examiner has reported that Wood was insane at the time.

This week, the DA's office also filed a motion to dismiss those charges, which means Wood is coming home, too.

Wood's attorney, Brittany Lannen, said she is pleased with the outcome.

"He was given ample resources and treatment at ASH," Lannen said. "We literally can say that they did everything they can do to restore competency. Prior to dismissing the case, everyone agreed that it was better to have him set up in an outpatient program in order to give him structure, maintain his meds and give him continued treatment instead of just cutting him loose with a dismissal and no resources. It was a great outcome, a great result."

Judge Thomas West of 19th State District Court did not immediately sign the dismissals for Walker-Webb and Wood this week, although he has no discretion not to when presented with a motion from the DA's office. He has called a hearing for next week to discuss the cases.

"The court loses all jurisdiction once the case is terminated," West said. "However, if there is a not guilty by reason of insanity finding, the court maintains jurisdiction for the full range of punishment, which allows me to order defendants into inpatient or outpatient treatment and to control treatment and monitoring of the individual."