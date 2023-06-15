McLennan County deputies arrested a 27-year-old man Monday after they believe he hit a private investigator with his car, then ran when deputies went to arrest him.

Korey Deion Martin was booked into McLennan County Jail on Monday on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault of a public servant and Class A misdemeanor charges of evading arrest and possession of marijuana. He also had charges from 2021 and 2022 of assault causing bodily injury, criminal trespassing, criminal mischief, unlawful carrying of a weapon and theft of property.

According to an arrest warrant, a private investigator was attempting to serve Martin with five arrest warrants for bond forfeiture stemming from the 2021 and 2022 charges. The warrant says the investigator and his company had been engaging in conversations with Martin regarding Martin turning himself in.

The investigator went to an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Old Robinson Road at about 10:45 p.m. April 11, approached Martin as he was getting into a car and yelled “Korey Martin, warrant service,” the arrest warrant says.

The warrant says Martin yelled at the investigator then hopped into his car and struck the investigator with the car as he was fleeing, which pushed the investigator into another car and injured his knee. According to the warrant, the investigator was “easily identifiable” as a public servant due to his uniform, which included a badge, tactical vest, stun gun and handgun.

Martin’s arrest affidavit says McLennan County deputies went Monday to a house in the 1800 block of Howard Street to serve Martin with his warrants. The affidavit says deputies approached a vehicle in the backyard that was being worked on by a man and identified themselves as sheriff’s deputies.

Martin, who was near the car, ran away, and the deputies chased him, the affidavit says. A deputy was able to tackle Martin, and he was arrested, the affidavit says. After being detained, Martin told deputies he had marijuana in his pocket, and the affidavit says it was later weighed at 15.95 grams.

Martin remained in jail Wednesday on bond totaling $205,000.