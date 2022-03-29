McLennan County detective to fight human trafficking of Ukrainian refugees in Poland

A McLennan County Sheriff’s Office detective will take his investigative and training skills to the Polish border with Ukraine next week to help Polish authorities and Unbound prevent human trafficking and aid victims.

Detective Joseph Scaramucci, who leads the counter human trafficking unit in the McLennan County Sheriff's Office, will go to the border of Ukraine and Poland where human traffickers are exploiting refugees from Ukraine, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said at press conference Tuesday. There Scaramucci will train Polish authorities.

Unbound is a Waco area nonprofit that works through its offices across Texas, and internationally in South Africa, Mongolia and most recently Poland and the Ukraine to prevent human trafficking and aid people exploited by traffickers, Unbound Director of Programs Allison Denman said Tuesday.

Research by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime demonstrated how people fleeing conflict are vulnerable to be victims of trafficking, according to a UN press release Thursday.

Latest figures from the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees indicate around 90% of the over 3.6 million refugees from Ukraine are women and children.

“Human traffickers are reported to be posing as relief workers in Poland, promising women and children refugees (from the war in the Ukraine) help and safety and then exploiting them and forcing them into prostitution,” Scaramucci said at the press conference Tuesday.

Crisis and war increases vulnerabilities as well as opportunities to exploit people in need, especially refugees, Ghada Waly, executive director of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime said in a statement.

The UN Office on Drugs and Crime works closely with other international organizations, non-governmental organizations and law enforcement authorities to coordinate responses to the current human trafficking risks, according to the statement.

“International relief organizations have requested our (Unbound’s) assistance, and Polish authorities welcome our training to help refugees from the Ukraine and prevent human trafficking,” Denman said.

Denman said Scaramucci will travel to Poland with Unbound's team next week and train border police there to look out for signs of human trafficking. Part of his trip will be paid for by Unbound’s donors and part of it Scaramucci will pay himself, Denman said.

McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said Scaramucci is the right man to help train Polish authorities in preventing human trafficking.

“Detective Scaramucci is well known around the country for his experience and the operations he has led countering human trafficking,” Kilcrease said.

Kilcrease said Scaramucci also leads training for law enforcement agencies across the United States and as far away as Mongolia.

“He teaches them what to look for and how to help exploited women and children. He also teaches them to arrest the traffickers and the pimps, not those who have been forced into prostitution against their will,” Kilcrease said.

Scaramucci said he has no cases right now with leads in Poland or the Ukraine, although his team did recently arrest suspects the Los Angeles area in connection with cases that began in McLennan County.

“I’m going to train the border police and other authorities and help them with some technology they don’t necessarily have access to,” Scaramucci said. He declined to say just what that technology might be.

