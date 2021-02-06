McLennan County detective working on human trafficking task force in Tampa during Super Bowl week

McLennan County Sheriff's Office Detective Joseph Scaramucci is in Tampa Bay for Super Bowl week, but he is not taking in the big game or any of its NFL-sanctioned festivities.
Scaramucci was invited to Florida because of a seedier, long-standing tradition that accompanies the Super Bowl, an unseemly element that exists in the shadows, away from the bright lights of Raymond James Stadium.
For decades, the Super Bowl has been a magnet for prostitution and sex trafficking, and Scaramucci has become a national and international expert in the war against sex traffickers. He was invited to Tampa Bay this week to work with the multi-agency Tampa Bay Trafficking Task Force.
"It's a federal, state and local law enforcement operation," Scaramucci said. "Just about every three-letter agency you can imagine is involved."
Scaramucci was asked to participate in the operation because his reputation and expertise in human trafficking investigations has gone beyond McLennan County.
He has traveled to Mongolia to train investigators there and has conducted training for officers from Australia and Peru. He also has trained federal, state and local officers in at least 35 states and assisted with their human trafficking operations.
Scaramucci flew to Tampa a week ago and will return to Waco after the Super Bowl, he said.
"We bring a different approach to how we do trafficking investigations. So they were wanting to shift their approach to mirror ours," Scaramucci said Saturday.
"We are using data and intelligence to identify traffickers and victims before traditional vice-style investigations take place. We use all that to build cases against traffickers and make it to where victims don't have to provide full cooperation to law enforcement because we are there to tell the story for them," he said.
The Tampa task force is still using traditional sting methods, including posing as prostitutes or underage children to trap potential sex offenders who answer ads on sex trade sites.
Scaramucci, however, is not working that part of the investigation this week in Tampa Bay as he has so many times in McLennan County and other locations, he said.
"We are using databases and using different law enforcement tools, anything really," he said. "We are tracking phones in relation to sex apps, facial recognition, following them and their money. We use several different platforms to paint the picture. What I am doing is helping identify traffickers and feeding that information in real time to people in the field."
Scaramucci declined to reveal more about specific tactics without checking first with federal authorities running the operation and for fear that it might tip off sex offenders. He said the operation had identified 10 victims of sex trafficking as of Saturday afternoon.
McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said he does not mind sharing Scaramucci's expertise with other agencies, calling him the "best of the best at what he is doing."
"He is training police departments all across the country on how to investigate human trafficking," McNamara said. "He has gone into Mongolia and a lot of different states and countries. He is someone whose reputation precedes them. People talk about what a good job he has done for their department and they contact other departments and it has spread, plus there has been a lot of publicity about all these cases he has filed.
"He has run search warrants with New York police, gone to Las Vegas on some of those trafficking investigations. Now he has been commissioned by Homeland Security and is helping them out in Florida. He is very well-known across the country."