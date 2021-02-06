McLennan County detective working on human trafficking task force in Tampa during Super Bowl week

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We bring a different approach to how we do trafficking investigations. So they were wanting to shift their approach to mirror ours," Scaramucci said Saturday.

"We are using data and intelligence to identify traffickers and victims before traditional vice-style investigations take place. We use all that to build cases against traffickers and make it to where victims don't have to provide full cooperation to law enforcement because we are there to tell the story for them," he said.

The Tampa task force is still using traditional sting methods, including posing as prostitutes or underage children to trap potential sex offenders who answer ads on sex trade sites.

Scaramucci, however, is not working that part of the investigation this week in Tampa Bay as he has so many times in McLennan County and other locations, he said.

"We are using databases and using different law enforcement tools, anything really," he said. "We are tracking phones in relation to sex apps, facial recognition, following them and their money. We use several different platforms to paint the picture. What I am doing is helping identify traffickers and feeding that information in real time to people in the field."