McLennan County DWI/Drug Court receives $270K federal grant to enhance programs

McLennan County has been awarded a three-year, $270,264 grant from the federal Office of Justice Programs to enhance the DWI and drug court program and the services it provides.
The McLennan County DWI/Drug Court, presided over by County Court-at-Law Judge Vik Deivanayagam, was named the Outstanding DWI Court Team last year by the Texas Center for the Judiciary.
“The grant allows us to leverage our existing program’s success and increase the ability to assist our citizens to reach their long-term recovery goals using a trauma-informed, recovery-oriented approach," Deivanayagam said. "I am excited to be a part of the continuing evolution and growth of a program that makes our community safer.”
The Office of Justice Programs is the federal government's chief source of funding and research to support the justice system, law enforcement and victim services.
Deivanayagam was appointed in February 2017 to replace the retiring Judge Mike Freeman, who started the specialty court 13 years ago and turned it into a successful, life-changing program for people committed to freeing themselves from the grips of substance abuse.
Deivanayagam has said that as a defense attorney for 20 years, he saw first-hand many of his clients trapped in the revolving door of the criminal justice system because of substance abuse. He said he relishes his role in a program that truly is making a difference in people's lives.
The DWI and drug court is an intensive supervision program whose voluntary participants are seeking to break the cycle of abuse. The minimum 12-month program is divided into four phases intended to be a minimum of 90 days each, with the average time being from 12 to 18 months.
The grant money is expected to be used to assist up to 90 participants by enhancing the services already provided. Those include comprehensive case management, additional recovery support services, program evaluation and continuing care for participants, Deivanayagam said.
The court's team includes probation officers, a defense attorney, a prosecutor, a chaplain and substance abuse counselors. Defendants selected for the program, mostly those on probation after multiple arrests for substance abuse violations or other nonviolent offenses, learn ways to turn their lives around for the better through treatment and counseling.
“We have a great team of committed professionals,” Deivanayagam said last year after the program was named best in state. “The consistent remark I get from the visitors who come and observe is how surprised they are about how much we struggle over the decisions we make. When we are discussing participants and whether or not to sanction them for violations or reward them, the visitors are always surprised. We really worry. If we put somebody in jail for the weekend, is this going to cause them to lose their job? Are they going to be separated from their children? What is clear is that everyone on the team is really trying to make a better life for the people in the program. It is not just checking boxes.”
