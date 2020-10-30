McLennan County DWI/Drug Court receives $270K federal grant to enhance programs

“We have a great team of committed professionals,” Deivanayagam said last year after the program was named best in state. “The consistent remark I get from the visitors who come and observe is how surprised they are about how much we struggle over the decisions we make. When we are discussing participants and whether or not to sanction them for violations or reward them, the visitors are always surprised. We really worry. If we put somebody in jail for the weekend, is this going to cause them to lose their job? Are they going to be separated from their children? What is clear is that everyone on the team is really trying to make a better life for the people in the program. It is not just checking boxes.”