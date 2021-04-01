 Skip to main content
McLennan County grand jury indictments: April 1, 2021
The following people were indicted Thursday, April 1, 2021 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Wendell Etron Sims — assault against a public servant

Henrietta Lavanna Rollins — endangering a child

Jack James Whitaker — possession of a controlled substance: eutylone

Tristan Omar Perkins — possession of a controlled substance: 3,4 methylenedioxy methamphetamine

Chantler Payne — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: alprazolam

Jonathon Blade Bazhaw — burglary of a habitation

Vicklyn Marie Beeman — injury to a child

Marquell Termont Betters — evading arrest or detention with a prior

Bryan Andrew Bruce — arson

Andrew Phillip Bunatal — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Michael Nelson Cantwell — continuous violence against the family

Anna Marie Castillo — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jauciree Lynn Clark — aggravated assault

Edqwone De Shay Cortez — sexual assault of a child

Ragen Raynauld Dykes — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Casey Leonard Fazio — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)

Jonathan Chase Franco — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (habitual)

Joseph Justice Franco — assault family violence with a prior, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger

Michael Keith Free — indecency with a child by contact

Claudia French — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, endangering a child

Joquin Alkei Marvea Greene — aggravated robbery (7 counts)

Joshua Allen Groce — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Latrisha Dawn Groom — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Teresa Ann Guerra — driving while intoxicated - felony

David Lucas Guyton — unauthorized use of a vehicle

David Lucas Guyton — indecency with a child

Justin Roshon Hayes — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Sherre Whitney Johnston — driving while intoxicated - felony

Sandra Dee King — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Rebecca Leos — forgery

Michael Eugene Martin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Victor L Mcdonald — assault family violence with a prior

Larry Donnellie Milton — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Justin Monk — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)

Jim Stafford Montgomery — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced), unauthorized use of a vehicle

Scott Francis Noonan — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Troy David Olofson — assault family violence with a prior

Joshua David Orler — indecency with a child by exposure (10 counts)

Cristina Marsh — indecency with a child (5 counts)

Rae Kesha Powell — injury to a child, assault - family violence

Zachary Tyler Rains — injury to a elderly individual

Reginal Keith Randolph — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)

Linda Lou Reedy — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Jose Angel Resendez — burglary of a habitation

Steve Arthur Reyes — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

William Jarod Richardson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Milton Ross Robinson — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Frank Ramon Rodriguez — continuous violence against the family

Darryle Tyrone Saldana — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Ernest Lopez Salinas — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Justine Marie Salva — possession of a controlled substance: amphetamine

Tony Sandifer — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)

Timothy Sandifer — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more prior (enhanced)

Joseph Matthew Saulters — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Randy D Shanks — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine, unlawfully carrying weapon

John Michael St John — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, unauthorized use of a vehicle

Kasey Lee Maldonado — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Patricia Stallo — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Tracy Cierra Sterling — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Allen Eugene Stukes — driving while intoxicated - felony

John Matthew Stutes — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Jose A Suarez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Damion Demar Thomas — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Ladarwin Dejohn Tipps — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information (enhanced)

Destiny Nichole Robinson — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information (2 counts)

Ricky Daniel Torres — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Samson Joseph Tynes — injury to a disabled individual

