McLennan County grand jury indictments: April 1, 2021

The following people were indicted Thursday, April 1, 2021 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Wendell Etron Sims — assault against a public servant
Henrietta Lavanna Rollins — endangering a child
Jack James Whitaker — possession of a controlled substance: eutylone
Tristan Omar Perkins — possession of a controlled substance: 3,4 methylenedioxy methamphetamine
Chantler Payne — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: alprazolam
Jonathon Blade Bazhaw — burglary of a habitation
Vicklyn Marie Beeman — injury to a child
Marquell Termont Betters — evading arrest or detention with a prior
Bryan Andrew Bruce — arson
Andrew Phillip Bunatal — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Michael Nelson Cantwell — continuous violence against the family
Anna Marie Castillo — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jauciree Lynn Clark — aggravated assault
Edqwone De Shay Cortez — sexual assault of a child
Ragen Raynauld Dykes — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Casey Leonard Fazio — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)
Jonathan Chase Franco — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (habitual)
Joseph Justice Franco — assault family violence with a prior, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger
Michael Keith Free — indecency with a child by contact
Claudia French — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, endangering a child
Joquin Alkei Marvea Greene — aggravated robbery (7 counts)
Joshua Allen Groce — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Latrisha Dawn Groom — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Teresa Ann Guerra — driving while intoxicated - felony
David Lucas Guyton — unauthorized use of a vehicle
David Lucas Guyton — indecency with a child
Justin Roshon Hayes — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Sherre Whitney Johnston — driving while intoxicated - felony
Sandra Dee King — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Rebecca Leos — forgery
Michael Eugene Martin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Victor L Mcdonald — assault family violence with a prior
Larry Donnellie Milton — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Justin Monk — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)
Justin Monk — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)
Jim Stafford Montgomery — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced), unauthorized use of a vehicle
Scott Francis Noonan — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Troy David Olofson — assault family violence with a prior
Joshua David Orler — indecency with a child by exposure (10 counts)
Cristina Marsh — indecency with a child (5 counts)
Rae Kesha Powell — injury to a child, assault - family violence
Zachary Tyler Rains — injury to a elderly individual
Reginal Keith Randolph — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)
Linda Lou Reedy — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Jose Angel Resendez — burglary of a habitation
Steve Arthur Reyes — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
William Jarod Richardson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Milton Ross Robinson — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Frank Ramon Rodriguez — continuous violence against the family
Darryle Tyrone Saldana — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Ernest Lopez Salinas — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Justine Marie Salva — possession of a controlled substance: amphetamine
Tony Sandifer — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)
Tony Sandifer — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)
Timothy Sandifer — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more prior (enhanced)
Joseph Matthew Saulters — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Randy D Shanks — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine, unlawfully carrying weapon
John Michael St John — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, unauthorized use of a vehicle
Kasey Lee Maldonado — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Patricia Stallo — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Tracy Cierra Sterling — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Allen Eugene Stukes — driving while intoxicated - felony
John Matthew Stutes — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Jose A Suarez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Damion Demar Thomas — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Ladarwin Dejohn Tipps — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information (enhanced)
Destiny Nichole Robinson — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information (2 counts)