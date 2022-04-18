McLennan County grand jury indictments: April 14, 2022

The following people were indicted Thursday, April 14, 2022 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Andre Duane Boyd — aggravated robbery (habitual), aggravated assault on a public servant (habitual), evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual)
Kevin Darnell Wash — murder, aggravated robbery
Angela Marie Arwine — possession of a controlled substance: 3,4 methylenedioxy methamphetamine
Jacob Allen Barak — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Ronnie Beck — aggravated assault
Lacurtis Jerome Berry — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
James Branch — aggravated robbery
Ramon Lecraig Branch — indecency with a child by exposure
Anthony Al Chambers — aggravated robbery
Mallory Kristen Cortinas — assault family violence by occlusion, assault family violence
Hilliard Davis — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Sylvester Lemonte Degrate — indecency with a child by exposure
Scott Edward Dodson — indecency with a child by contact
James Christopher Engeldinger — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Danian L Figueroa — solicitation of prostitution
Diamantes Fuentes — injury to a child
Angel Guerrero — intoxication manslaughter
John William Henkel — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (habitual)
Felix Alberto Huezo Hernandez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Brittany Herren — debit card abuse
Letica Carrillo Herrera aka Leticia Herrera — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Charlotte Moore Hill — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Brandon Lee Hill — burglary of a building
Joseph Ray Buchanan — burglary of a building
Brandon Lee Hill — burglary of a building (2 counts)
Ronald Wayne Jones — vehicle involved in accident/failure to stop and render aid (habitual)
Arbrick Renard Jackson — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Dezra Deshun Johnson — unlawful use of food stamp benefits
Sherre Whitney Johnston — burglary of a habitation, tampering with physical evidence
Casey Rene Jordan — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Lamont Tyron Kennedy — continuous violence against the family (enhanced)
David Dee Lefler — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Ladarian Dewayne Lewis Hart — continuous violence against the family
Tyrell Majors — assault family violence by occlusion
Franklin Martinez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Manuel Anthony Montez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Erin Elizabeth Noel — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger
Daniel Christopher Olvera — indecency with a child by contact (5 counts)
Prisco Ramon Olvera — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced), criminal mischief of $750 or more but less than $2,500
Richard Neil Oswald — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual)
Melissa Ann Ray — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Kristen A. Rogers — driving while intoxicated-felony
Stanley Lee Rollins — injury to an elderly individual (habitual)
Darren Deonta Smiley — sexual assault
Jason Todd Smith — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jamisia Stanley — robbery
Samantha Stromness — assault against a police officer
Courtlyn Danielle Thompson — assault against a public servant
Chaz Christean Tillman — credit card or debit card abuse (enhanced)
Michael Andrew Tovar — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual), possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Ashley Nicole Nevels — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Christina Nicole Walker — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: heroin
Daniel Dakota Weber — assault against a police officer
Brown Williams Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Reginald Bronchay Young — burglary of a habitation (enhanced)
Brystal Kay Miller — burglary of a habitation