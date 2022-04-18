McLennan County grand jury indictments: April 14, 2022

The following people were indicted Thursday, April 14, 2022 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Andre Duane Boyd — aggravated robbery (habitual), aggravated assault on a public servant (habitual), evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual)

Kevin Darnell Wash — murder, aggravated robbery

Angela Marie Arwine — possession of a controlled substance: 3,4 methylenedioxy methamphetamine

Jacob Allen Barak — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Ronnie Beck — aggravated assault

Lacurtis Jerome Berry — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

James Branch — aggravated robbery

Ramon Lecraig Branch — indecency with a child by exposure

Anthony Al Chambers — aggravated robbery

Mallory Kristen Cortinas — assault family violence by occlusion, assault family violence

Hilliard Davis — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Sylvester Lemonte Degrate — indecency with a child by exposure

Scott Edward Dodson — indecency with a child by contact

James Christopher Engeldinger — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Danian L Figueroa — solicitation of prostitution

Diamantes Fuentes — injury to a child

Angel Guerrero — intoxication manslaughter

John William Henkel — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (habitual)

Felix Alberto Huezo Hernandez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Brittany Herren — debit card abuse

Letica Carrillo Herrera aka Leticia Herrera — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Charlotte Moore Hill — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Brandon Lee Hill — burglary of a building

Joseph Ray Buchanan — burglary of a building

Ronald Wayne Jones — vehicle involved in accident/failure to stop and render aid (habitual)

Arbrick Renard Jackson — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Dezra Deshun Johnson — unlawful use of food stamp benefits

Sherre Whitney Johnston — burglary of a habitation, tampering with physical evidence

Casey Rene Jordan — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Lamont Tyron Kennedy — continuous violence against the family (enhanced)

David Dee Lefler — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Ladarian Dewayne Lewis Hart — continuous violence against the family

Tyrell Majors — assault family violence by occlusion

Franklin Martinez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Manuel Anthony Montez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Erin Elizabeth Noel — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger

Daniel Christopher Olvera — indecency with a child by contact (5 counts)

Prisco Ramon Olvera — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced), criminal mischief of $750 or more but less than $2,500

Richard Neil Oswald — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual)

Melissa Ann Ray — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Kristen A. Rogers — driving while intoxicated-felony

Stanley Lee Rollins — injury to an elderly individual (habitual)

Darren Deonta Smiley — sexual assault

Jason Todd Smith — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jamisia Stanley — robbery

Samantha Stromness — assault against a police officer

Courtlyn Danielle Thompson — assault against a public servant

Chaz Christean Tillman — credit card or debit card abuse (enhanced)

Michael Andrew Tovar — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual), possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Ashley Nicole Nevels — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Christina Nicole Walker — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: heroin

Daniel Dakota Weber — assault against a police officer

Brown Williams Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Reginald Bronchay Young — burglary of a habitation (enhanced)

Brystal Kay Miller — burglary of a habitation