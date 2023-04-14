The following people were indicted Friday, April 14, 2023 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Vincent Deblasio — possession of a controlled substance: fentanyl
Alexiya Jade Melendez — burglary of habitation
Latrayl Dashawn Milton — unauthorized use of a vehicle, burglary of a habitation
Michael Ray Martin — theft $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Joe Isaac Anderson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, evading arrest or detention with a prior
Michael Ray Bellis — solicitation of prostitution
Willis Demon Brown — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual), evading arrest or detention with a prior (enhanced)
People are also reading…
Meishae C. Butler — injury to a child
Gabriel Cruz Contreras — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Christopher Michael Cortez — continuous violence against the family
Manuel Eduardo Cortez-Zamora — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Monique Lynn Aviles — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Lloyd Trent Dean — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, resist arrest
Martin Santos Deleon — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: heroin (habitual)
Martin Santos Deleon — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: heroin (habitual)
Martin Santos Deleon — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: heroin (habitual), posssession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (habitual)
Martin Santos Deleon — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: heroin (habitual), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (habitual)
Matthew Isidro Deleon — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (habitual)
Joanna Dickerson — assault against a police officer, resisting arrest
Larry James Fisher — aggravated sexual assault of a child (6 counts), indecency with a child
Michael Garcia — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual)
Paul Robert Garcia — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Alex Garza Fuentes Sr. — continuous sexual abuse of a young child, indecency with a child by contact (2 counts), aggravated sexual assault of a child (5 counts)
Linda Castillo — injury to a child, endangering a child
Carlson George — solicitation of prostitution
Michele Heather Gibbs — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger
Lyle Adam Gibson — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Lyle Adam Gibson — evading arrestor detention with a prior (enhanced), resisting arrest, failure to identify
Ambre Ragazza Gleason — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Natalie Nicole Hall — possession of a controlled substance,to-wit: methamphetamine
Elijah Dee Hobbs — engaging in organized criminal activity
Joseph Matthew Cabrera — engaging in organized criminal activity
Cameron Oshawn Ancher — engaging in organized criminal activity
Zachary Janke — evading arrest or detention with a prior, theft of $750 or more but less than $2,500
Lawyah Tabufor Kari — solicitation of prostitution
Jacob Macias — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine, driving while intoxicated
Marianna Miles — injury to a child (2 counts), unlawful restraint
Miguel Fernando Perez — indecency with a child by contact
Kristin Kory Perkins — aggravated assault against a public servant (2 counts)
Ciara Consuelo Quinonez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, prohibited substance in a correctional facility, tampering with physical evidence
Alto Rhodes — burglary of a habitation, sexual assault, assault family violence by occlusion, violation of protective order or conditions of bond, retaliation, evading arrest or detention
Eugene Francis Robare — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Roberto Hernandez Rojas — solicitation of prostitution
Adolph Gabrial Salinas — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Bryson Samuels — promotion of prostitution
Zoe Deann Sanders — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Nathan Edward Strickland — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Nathan Edward Strickland — tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled susbtance: methamphetamine
Jose A. Suarez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver to-wit: cocaine
Jeremiah Wayne Turner — failure to register as a sex offender
Humberto Garcia Valtierra — indecency with a child by contact (3 counts)
Matthew Ray Vela — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Zachary Walker — unauthorized use of a vehicle (enhanced), evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual)
Tyiwan Wilson — indecency with a child by contact (enhanced) (4 counts)