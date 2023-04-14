The following people were indicted Friday, April 14, 2023 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Vincent Deblasio — possession of a controlled substance: fentanyl

Alexiya Jade Melendez — burglary of habitation

Latrayl Dashawn Milton — unauthorized use of a vehicle, burglary of a habitation

Michael Ray Martin — theft $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Joe Isaac Anderson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, evading arrest or detention with a prior

Michael Ray Bellis — solicitation of prostitution

Willis Demon Brown — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual), evading arrest or detention with a prior (enhanced)

Meishae C. Butler — injury to a child

Gabriel Cruz Contreras — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Christopher Michael Cortez — continuous violence against the family

Manuel Eduardo Cortez-Zamora — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Monique Lynn Aviles — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Lloyd Trent Dean — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, resist arrest

Martin Santos Deleon — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: heroin (habitual)

Martin Santos Deleon — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: heroin (habitual)

Martin Santos Deleon — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: heroin (habitual), posssession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (habitual)

Martin Santos Deleon — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: heroin (habitual), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (habitual)

Matthew Isidro Deleon — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (habitual)

Joanna Dickerson — assault against a police officer, resisting arrest

Larry James Fisher — aggravated sexual assault of a child (6 counts), indecency with a child

Michael Garcia — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual)

Paul Robert Garcia — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Alex Garza Fuentes Sr. — continuous sexual abuse of a young child, indecency with a child by contact (2 counts), aggravated sexual assault of a child (5 counts)

Linda Castillo — injury to a child, endangering a child

Carlson George — solicitation of prostitution

Michele Heather Gibbs — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger

Lyle Adam Gibson — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Lyle Adam Gibson — evading arrestor detention with a prior (enhanced), resisting arrest, failure to identify

Ambre Ragazza Gleason — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Natalie Nicole Hall — possession of a controlled substance,to-wit: methamphetamine

Elijah Dee Hobbs — engaging in organized criminal activity

Joseph Matthew Cabrera — engaging in organized criminal activity

Cameron Oshawn Ancher — engaging in organized criminal activity

Zachary Janke — evading arrest or detention with a prior, theft of $750 or more but less than $2,500

Lawyah Tabufor Kari — solicitation of prostitution

Jacob Macias — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine, driving while intoxicated

Marianna Miles — injury to a child (2 counts), unlawful restraint

Miguel Fernando Perez — indecency with a child by contact

Kristin Kory Perkins — aggravated assault against a public servant (2 counts)

Ciara Consuelo Quinonez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, prohibited substance in a correctional facility, tampering with physical evidence

Alto Rhodes — burglary of a habitation, sexual assault, assault family violence by occlusion, violation of protective order or conditions of bond, retaliation, evading arrest or detention

Eugene Francis Robare — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Roberto Hernandez Rojas — solicitation of prostitution

Adolph Gabrial Salinas — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Bryson Samuels — promotion of prostitution

Zoe Deann Sanders — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Nathan Edward Strickland — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Nathan Edward Strickland — tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled susbtance: methamphetamine

Jose A. Suarez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver to-wit: cocaine

Jeremiah Wayne Turner — failure to register as a sex offender

Humberto Garcia Valtierra — indecency with a child by contact (3 counts)

Matthew Ray Vela — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Zachary Walker — unauthorized use of a vehicle (enhanced), evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual)

Tyiwan Wilson — indecency with a child by contact (enhanced) (4 counts)