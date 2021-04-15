 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McLennan County grand jury indictments: April 15, 2021
0 comments

McLennan County grand jury indictments: April 15, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The following people were indicted Thursday, April 15, 2021 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Deneek Veshawn Sterling — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Haley Renee Owen — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Tatiana Desanae Hightower — possession of a controlled substance: etizolam in a drug free zone

De’eric Alexander — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jorge Luis Alvarez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Antonio Deion Bass — assault against a pregnant woman

Richard Coleman Brunn — assault family violence by occlusion

Clay Heath Bruton — tampering with physical evidence

Lee Rocha Cabriales — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jamarion Dazour Campbell — capital murder

Jamarion Dazour Campbell — deadly conduct (2 counts)

Pablo Joaquin Villarreal — capital murder

Pablo Joaquin Villarreal — aggravated robbery (2 counts)

Onobia Sywna Bernett — capital murder

Kevin Justin Cantrell — aggravated assault, violation of protective order

Cortney Benee Collins — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Jacob Ray Cotton — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Hector Adrian Dominguez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Charles Donald Easter — engaging in organized criminal activity

Christopher Daniel Edgington — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Leland Lee Fleming — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Irene Christine Garcia — assault family violence with a prior

Justin Clark Garrett — evading arrest or detention with a prior

Keith Earl Hutcheson — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (2 counts)

Shawn Christopher Kessler — theft of service of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

James Eugene Kidder — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Joe Edward Gonzales — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Joe Edward Gonzales — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Adariss Branshea Kinsey — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jose Jesus Lara — burglary of a habitation

Tyler James Leach — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Nicholas Lee Lobban — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Brandon Todd Makovy — credit card abuse (2 counts)

Cielo Odeth Marin — forgery

Todd William Martel — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Edwin Jimenez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Adren Lee Martin Jr — burglary of a habitation (enhanced)

Jennifer Maybin — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information against an elderly individual

Brian James Meredith — harassment by persons in certain correctional facilities

Maxmilian Myers — prostitution of a minor

Erick Navarro — money laundering (2 counts)

Christopher Dale Oliver — online solicitation of a minor

Fredrick Purefoy — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Ki Leaha Randoplh — burglary of a habitation

Valencia Lin Reed — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Christian Chase Robinson — aggravated assault

Meliton Rodriguez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Michael Adrian Romo Zamarron — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Fontaine Russian Rutledge — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)

Ricky Leaner Snow — driving while intoxicated - felony

Steven Stevens — assault against a police officer

Shira Lynn Szanto — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Vernon Clyde Walker — assault family violence with a prior (habitual)

Dominique Nicole Watts — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Tristen Wehunt — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Billy Williams — driving while intoxicated - felony

Christopher R Wingo — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced), theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Breanna Belle Wright — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Kimberly Michelle York — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

John Matthew Zumbuehl — arson

Albert Dewayne Lewis — arson

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Californians 16 and up now eligible for vaccine

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert