McLennan County grand jury indictments: April 15, 2021

The following people were indicted Thursday, April 15, 2021 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Deneek Veshawn Sterling — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Haley Renee Owen — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Tatiana Desanae Hightower — possession of a controlled substance: etizolam in a drug free zone
De’eric Alexander — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jorge Luis Alvarez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Antonio Deion Bass — assault against a pregnant woman
Richard Coleman Brunn — assault family violence by occlusion
Clay Heath Bruton — tampering with physical evidence
Lee Rocha Cabriales — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jamarion Dazour Campbell — capital murder
Jamarion Dazour Campbell — deadly conduct (2 counts)
Pablo Joaquin Villarreal — capital murder
Pablo Joaquin Villarreal — aggravated robbery (2 counts)
Onobia Sywna Bernett — capital murder
Kevin Justin Cantrell — aggravated assault, violation of protective order
Cortney Benee Collins — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Jacob Ray Cotton — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Hector Adrian Dominguez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Charles Donald Easter — engaging in organized criminal activity
Christopher Daniel Edgington — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Leland Lee Fleming — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Irene Christine Garcia — assault family violence with a prior
Justin Clark Garrett — evading arrest or detention with a prior
Keith Earl Hutcheson — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (2 counts)
Shawn Christopher Kessler — theft of service of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
James Eugene Kidder — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Joe Edward Gonzales — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Joe Edward Gonzales — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Adariss Branshea Kinsey — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jose Jesus Lara — burglary of a habitation
Tyler James Leach — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Nicholas Lee Lobban — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Brandon Todd Makovy — credit card abuse (2 counts)
Cielo Odeth Marin — forgery
Todd William Martel — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Edwin Jimenez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Adren Lee Martin Jr — burglary of a habitation (enhanced)
Jennifer Maybin — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information against an elderly individual
Brian James Meredith — harassment by persons in certain correctional facilities
Maxmilian Myers — prostitution of a minor
Erick Navarro — money laundering (2 counts)
Christopher Dale Oliver — online solicitation of a minor
Fredrick Purefoy — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Ki Leaha Randoplh — burglary of a habitation
Valencia Lin Reed — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Christian Chase Robinson — aggravated assault
Meliton Rodriguez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Michael Adrian Romo Zamarron — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Fontaine Russian Rutledge — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)
Ricky Leaner Snow — driving while intoxicated - felony
Steven Stevens — assault against a police officer
Shira Lynn Szanto — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Vernon Clyde Walker — assault family violence with a prior (habitual)
Dominique Nicole Watts — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Tristen Wehunt — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Billy Williams — driving while intoxicated - felony
Christopher R Wingo — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced), theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Breanna Belle Wright — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Kimberly Michelle York — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
John Matthew Zumbuehl — arson
Albert Dewayne Lewis — arson