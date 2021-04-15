McLennan County grand jury indictments: April 15, 2021

Pablo Joaquin Villarreal — aggravated robbery (2 counts)

Onobia Sywna Bernett — capital murder

Kevin Justin Cantrell — aggravated assault, violation of protective order

Cortney Benee Collins — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Jacob Ray Cotton — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Hector Adrian Dominguez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Charles Donald Easter — engaging in organized criminal activity

Christopher Daniel Edgington — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Leland Lee Fleming — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Irene Christine Garcia — assault family violence with a prior

Justin Clark Garrett — evading arrest or detention with a prior

Keith Earl Hutcheson — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (2 counts)

Shawn Christopher Kessler — theft of service of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000