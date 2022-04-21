McLennan County grand jury indictments: April 21, 2022

The following people were indicted Thursday, April 21, 2022 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Debra Lea Baker — possession of a controlled substance, to wit: methamphetamine
Melissa Michelle Martinez — possession of a controlled substance, to wit: methamphetamine
Eddie Bohannan — murder
Gustavo Ricardo Cardona — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Brandyn Michael Choate — engaging in organized criminal activity (enhanced), burglary of a vehicle
Brandyn Michael Choate — burglary of a building (2 counts)
Orlando Louis Crespo — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)
Stephen Jacob Deckard — solicitation of prostitution
Christopher Loy Dodd — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
People are also reading…
Christopher Loy Dodd — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (2 counts)
Rosangela Esqueda Enriquez — possession of a controlled substance, to wit: methamphetamine
Nicholas Joseph Erminger — possession of a controlled substance, to wit: methamphetamine
Jennifer May Finley — forgery against an elderly individual
Zakary James Griffin — possession of a controlled substance, to wit: heroin (enhanced)
Haylee Brooks Halbert — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Jonathan Robert Hall — assault family violence with a prior (habitual)
Juan Antonio Hernandez-Sanchez — indecency with a child by contact (2 counts)
Krystal Renee Jones — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, to wit: methamphetamine
Jaime Lynn Kato — engaging in organized criminal activity (enhanced)
Michael Vincent Macias — assault against a pregnant person (enhanced)
Eric Daniel Mata — abandoning a child (2 counts)
Eric Daniel Mata — vehicle involved in accident /failure to stop and render aid
Glenn Douglas Mullins — possession of a controlled substance, to wit: methamphetamine
Jason Francisco Perez — possession of a controlled substance, to wit: methamphetamine
Rosa Sherin Rios — possession of a controlled substance, to wit: methamphetamine
Corey Dione Sembera — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Carmen Delia Serrano — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
Michael Danzell Snyder — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, to wit: cocaine
Christopher Villarre Vallejo — burglary of a building, criminal mischief of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000