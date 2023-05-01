The following people were indicted Thursday, April 27, 2023 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Tyrece Edward Richards — possession of a controlled substance: methylenedioxy-alpha-cyclohexlaminoprpiophenone: a compound structurally derived from 2-aminopropanal (habitual)
Anthony Abram — repeated violation of court order or condition of bond, aggravated assault, criminal mischief
Jaylon D. Barr — assault family violence with a prior
Tracy Michelle Bowers — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 (enhanced)
Tracy Michelle Bowers — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)
Raeshaeandria Takeerah Rhymer — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Deddrick Brawley — possession of marihuana
David Lee Mcknight — possession of marihuana
Kelsey Lynn Burch — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Selena Castillo — endangering a child, retaliation, theft of $100 or more but less than $750, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance: alprazolam
Levi Windmiller — endangering a child, interfere with public duties
Isaac Dwaine Cotton — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Rolando Cuevillas — engaging in organized criminal activity
Amber Joy Davis — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Josiff Fontenot — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, evading arrest or detention
Jose Ricardo Herrera — possession of a controlled susbtance: cocaine
Jeremy Brandon Johnson — retaliation, criminal trespass
Nathan Earl Lewis — credit card abuse
Oscar Thomas Lopez — murder, aggravated assault
Brent Colin Manes — unauthorized use of a vehicle (enhanced)
Erica Nicole Markum — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Erica Nicole Markum — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Scotty David Masters — assault against emergency services personnel
Edward Anthony Padilla — evading arrest or detention with a prior, theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Recoe Wendell Patterson — possession of marihuana (enhanced)
Darlene Pesina — credit card abuse
Jimmy Don Rich — attempted kidnapping
Enrique Rios — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: adb-hexinaca: a compound with an indazole (core), amino dimethyl oxobutane (group a) and carboxamide (link), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: clonazepam, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: alprazolam, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, driving while intoxicated
Jose Alberto Ruiz — tampering with physical evidence (enhanced)
Jose Alberto Ruiz — money laundering of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Matias Maltos Saucedo — capital murder
Domanita Dontrea Smith — forgery
Melvin Leon Smith — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Steven Wayne Strong — theft of brass, theft of copper
Alisha Marie Tapp — possession of a controlled substance: heroin, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jeffery Richard Taylor — assault family violence by occlusion
Linda Timo — credit card or debit card abuse against an elderly individual
Jamorione Butler — assault against a public servant