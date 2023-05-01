The following people were indicted Thursday, April 27, 2023 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Tyrece Edward Richards — possession of a controlled substance: methylenedioxy-alpha-cyclohexlaminoprpiophenone: a compound structurally derived from 2-aminopropanal (habitual)

Anthony Abram — repeated violation of court order or condition of bond, aggravated assault, criminal mischief

Jaylon D. Barr — assault family violence with a prior

Tracy Michelle Bowers — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 (enhanced)

Tracy Michelle Bowers — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)

Raeshaeandria Takeerah Rhymer — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Deddrick Brawley — possession of marihuana

David Lee Mcknight — possession of marihuana

Kelsey Lynn Burch — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Selena Castillo — endangering a child, retaliation, theft of $100 or more but less than $750, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance: alprazolam

Levi Windmiller — endangering a child, interfere with public duties

Isaac Dwaine Cotton — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Rolando Cuevillas — engaging in organized criminal activity

Amber Joy Davis — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Josiff Fontenot — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, evading arrest or detention

Jose Ricardo Herrera — possession of a controlled susbtance: cocaine

Jeremy Brandon Johnson — retaliation, criminal trespass

Nathan Earl Lewis — credit card abuse

Oscar Thomas Lopez — murder, aggravated assault

Brent Colin Manes — unauthorized use of a vehicle (enhanced)

Erica Nicole Markum — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Erica Nicole Markum — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Erica Nicole Markum — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Erica Nicole Markum — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Scotty David Masters — assault against emergency services personnel

Edward Anthony Padilla — evading arrest or detention with a prior, theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Recoe Wendell Patterson — possession of marihuana (enhanced)

Darlene Pesina — credit card abuse

Jimmy Don Rich — attempted kidnapping

Enrique Rios — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: adb-hexinaca: a compound with an indazole (core), amino dimethyl oxobutane (group a) and carboxamide (link), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: clonazepam, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: alprazolam, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, driving while intoxicated

Jose Alberto Ruiz — tampering with physical evidence (enhanced)

Jose Alberto Ruiz — money laundering of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Matias Maltos Saucedo — capital murder

Domanita Dontrea Smith — forgery

Melvin Leon Smith — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Steven Wayne Strong — theft of brass, theft of copper

Alisha Marie Tapp — possession of a controlled substance: heroin, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jeffery Richard Taylor — assault family violence by occlusion

Linda Timo — credit card or debit card abuse against an elderly individual

Jamorione Butler — assault against a public servant