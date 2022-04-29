McLennan County grand jury indictments: April 28, 2022

The following people were indicted Thursday, April 28, 2022 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Michael Keith Free — continuous sexual abuse of a young child, indecency with a child by contact
VNathaniel Dwight Adkison — aggravated robbery
VNathaniel Dwight Adkison — aggravated robbery (2 counts)
Virginia R. Ahmed — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Vintreil Demarcus Anderson — aggravated assault (2 counts)
Monica Marie Arriaga — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Matthew Ross Davis — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Mark Christian Berartez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Deborah Kay Berger — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Seth Clayton Binner — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Juandrea Booker — tampering with physical evidence
Steven Bowen — theft of a firearm
Jarrod Scot Brandt — online solicitation of a minor (2 counts)
Ericque Dejarin Brooks — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Vernon Brown Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Byron Otis Bryant — murder
Jolene Nichole Campos — prohibited substance in a correctional facility, forgery
— Dustin Wayne Cleveland — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Carter H. Compton — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
David Crane — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine
Orlando Louis Crespo — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)
Craig Eugene Dansby — evading arrest or detention with a prior
Tracy Davis — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
George Dean — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle
Christopher Loy Dodd — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
John Michael Farr — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Devin Michael Ferrill — aggravated sexual assault of a child
Tony Glenn Fisher — burglary of a building
Daniel Keith Foster — failure to register as a sex offender (enhanced)
Jaclyn Christine Franklin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Steven Lee Garcia — assault family violence with a prior
Isaiah Jerome Garvin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)
Felicia Ann Granderson — injury to a child
Tabitha Lynn Haysmer — unauthorized absence from community corrections facility
Somnang Heng — possession of child pornography with intent to promote, possession of child pornography
Tremond Latrell Hudlin — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)
Kelly Louise Huffman — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Evan Matthew Ingram — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Marcus Kallman — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000
Andrea Michelle Limones — driving while intoxicated- felony
Jordan Lopez — retaliation
Jeremy Phillip Mackey — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Joel Andres Martinez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Brandon Wayne Maynard — burglary of a building (3 counts)
Hayden Mitchell Moore — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methampetamine
Slade Steven Odell — burglary of a building
Bradley Joe Pridemore — assault family violence with a prior
Jon Ervin Radke — possession of a controlled substsance: methamphetamine
Ricardo Damion Rangel — aggravated assault, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Alexander Salinas — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Alexander Salinas — assault against a pregnant person
Lance John Showen — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual)
Dustin Shane Kinkade Stepter — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Andrew Ryan Taylor — assault against a public servant
Sheldon Earl Turner — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle
Jeremy Wayne Webster — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)
Neesha Marie White — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Andrew Allen Wilkinson — burglary of a building
Destiny Darian Williams — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Gregory Emmerson Williams — assault family violence with a prior (habitual)
Jeff Scott Williams — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Le’ondre Devaughn Wilson — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine