McLennan County grand jury indictments: April 28, 2022

The following people were indicted Thursday, April 28, 2022 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Michael Keith Free — continuous sexual abuse of a young child, indecency with a child by contact

VNathaniel Dwight Adkison — aggravated robbery

VNathaniel Dwight Adkison — aggravated robbery (2 counts)

Virginia R. Ahmed — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Vintreil Demarcus Anderson — aggravated assault (2 counts)

Monica Marie Arriaga — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Matthew Ross Davis — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Mark Christian Berartez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Deborah Kay Berger — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Seth Clayton Binner — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Juandrea Booker — tampering with physical evidence

Steven Bowen — theft of a firearm

Jarrod Scot Brandt — online solicitation of a minor (2 counts)

Ericque Dejarin Brooks — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Vernon Brown Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Byron Otis Bryant — murder

Jolene Nichole Campos — prohibited substance in a correctional facility, forgery

— Dustin Wayne Cleveland — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Carter H. Compton — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

David Crane — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine

Orlando Louis Crespo — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)

Craig Eugene Dansby — evading arrest or detention with a prior

Tracy Davis — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

George Dean — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle

Christopher Loy Dodd — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

John Michael Farr — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Devin Michael Ferrill — aggravated sexual assault of a child

Tony Glenn Fisher — burglary of a building

Daniel Keith Foster — failure to register as a sex offender (enhanced)

Jaclyn Christine Franklin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Steven Lee Garcia — assault family violence with a prior

Isaiah Jerome Garvin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)

Felicia Ann Granderson — injury to a child

Tabitha Lynn Haysmer — unauthorized absence from community corrections facility

Somnang Heng — possession of child pornography with intent to promote, possession of child pornography

Tremond Latrell Hudlin — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)

Kelly Louise Huffman — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Evan Matthew Ingram — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Marcus Kallman — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000

Andrea Michelle Limones — driving while intoxicated- felony

Jordan Lopez — retaliation

Jeremy Phillip Mackey — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Joel Andres Martinez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Brandon Wayne Maynard — burglary of a building (3 counts)

Hayden Mitchell Moore — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methampetamine

Slade Steven Odell — burglary of a building

Bradley Joe Pridemore — assault family violence with a prior

Jon Ervin Radke — possession of a controlled substsance: methamphetamine

Ricardo Damion Rangel — aggravated assault, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Alexander Salinas — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Alexander Salinas — assault against a pregnant person

Lance John Showen — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual)

Dustin Shane Kinkade Stepter — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Andrew Ryan Taylor — assault against a public servant

Sheldon Earl Turner — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle

Jeremy Wayne Webster — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)

Jeremy Wayne Webster — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more prior (enhanced)

Jeremy Wayne Webster — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)

Neesha Marie White — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Andrew Allen Wilkinson — burglary of a building

Destiny Darian Williams — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Gregory Emmerson Williams — assault family violence with a prior (habitual)

Jeff Scott Williams — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Le’ondre Devaughn Wilson — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine