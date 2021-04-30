 Skip to main content
McLennan County grand jury indictments: April 29, 2021
The following people were indicted Thursday, April 29, 2021 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Hewitt man indicted in sexual assault of child

Mikenzi Lee Anz — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: 3,4 - methylenedioxy methamphetamine

Eric Lewis Moore — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Rickey Alexander — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000 (enhanced)

Michael Ray Richardson — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Trinity Alfred — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence

Joe Leonardo Barragan — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Michael Boyer — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Keyana Desiree Bryant — aggravated assault

April Michelle Castillo — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Leeander Carnilious Dancer — failure to register as a sex offender

Jonathan Ray Delapaz — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Crystal Valarie Duarte — driving while intoxicated - felony

Issac Reed Earl — burglary of a habitation

Jonathan Chase Franco — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual) (2 counts)

Jose Armando Gomez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: 3,4 methylenedioxy methamphetamine

Trinity Eden Mainer — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: 3,4 methylenedioxy methamphetamine

Antwuz Deundra Graham — driving while intoxicated - felony

Dawn Daree Hampton — assault family violence by occlusion

Joseph Gary Hayes — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Eduardo Alberto Hernandez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Humberto Hernandez Jr — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine

Fernando Lewis Herrera — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Joe Edgar Holden — fail to register as a sex offender (enhanced)

Md Ruhan Hossain — prostitution of a minor

Erica Rae Ivy — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Alejandro Jasso — assault family violence by occlusion

Thomas Duwayne Johnson — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: heroin (habitual), possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (habitual)

Freddie B Jones — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)

Waydelle Kreder — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Jesus Robert Martinez — failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements

Tiffany Denise Mathis — aggravated assault

Trisha Ann Mccoy — delivery of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Trisha Ann Mccoy — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Nathan Andrew Mennenga — continuous sexual abuse of a young child

Lateisha Nicole Murry — driving while intoxicated - felony

Jimmy Charles Owen — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger

Roman Nino Jr — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Joel Guadalupe Paloblanco — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Dalonte Dajon Robinson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Melissia Rosenberg — invasive visual recording

Jesse Diamond Salazar — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 (enhanced)

Fernando Rafeal Sandoval Jr — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetmaine

Kevin Bernard Scott — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Randy Darnell Shanks — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Robert Earl Slaughter — injury to a disabled individual, aggravated assault

Cory Raye Storts — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Nicholas Alexander Vrabel — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Joya Deanne Whited — unauthorized use of a vehicle (enhanced)

John Dewhit Whitfield — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Skylar Wilkins — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Christopher James Williams — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Amy Ranee Maddux — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Nathan Andrew Willingham — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)

Christopher Zuniga — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior, assault family violence with a prior

Andrew Perez — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual)

Rebecca Michelle Ramirez — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Scottie Odell Redic — aggravated sexual assault of a child

Beranda Jashun Richardson — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)

