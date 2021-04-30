McLennan County grand jury indictments: April 29, 2021

The following people were indicted Thursday, April 29, 2021 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Mikenzi Lee Anz — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: 3,4 - methylenedioxy methamphetamine
Eric Lewis Moore — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Rickey Alexander — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000 (enhanced)
Michael Ray Richardson — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Trinity Alfred — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence
Joe Leonardo Barragan — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Michael Boyer — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Keyana Desiree Bryant — aggravated assault
April Michelle Castillo — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Leeander Carnilious Dancer — failure to register as a sex offender
Jonathan Ray Delapaz — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Crystal Valarie Duarte — driving while intoxicated - felony
Issac Reed Earl — burglary of a habitation
Jonathan Chase Franco — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual) (2 counts)
Jose Armando Gomez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: 3,4 methylenedioxy methamphetamine
Trinity Eden Mainer — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: 3,4 methylenedioxy methamphetamine
Antwuz Deundra Graham — driving while intoxicated - felony
Dawn Daree Hampton — assault family violence by occlusion
Joseph Gary Hayes — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Eduardo Alberto Hernandez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Humberto Hernandez Jr — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine
Fernando Lewis Herrera — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Joe Edgar Holden — fail to register as a sex offender (enhanced)
Md Ruhan Hossain — prostitution of a minor
Erica Rae Ivy — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Alejandro Jasso — assault family violence by occlusion
Thomas Duwayne Johnson — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: heroin (habitual), possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (habitual)
Freddie B Jones — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)
Waydelle Kreder — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Jesus Robert Martinez — failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements
Tiffany Denise Mathis — aggravated assault
Trisha Ann Mccoy — delivery of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Trisha Ann Mccoy — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Nathan Andrew Mennenga — continuous sexual abuse of a young child
Lateisha Nicole Murry — driving while intoxicated - felony
Jimmy Charles Owen — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger
Roman Nino Jr — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Joel Guadalupe Paloblanco — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Dalonte Dajon Robinson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Melissia Rosenberg — invasive visual recording
Jesse Diamond Salazar — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 (enhanced)
Fernando Rafeal Sandoval Jr — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetmaine
Kevin Bernard Scott — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Randy Darnell Shanks — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Robert Earl Slaughter — injury to a disabled individual, aggravated assault
Cory Raye Storts — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Nicholas Alexander Vrabel — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Joya Deanne Whited — unauthorized use of a vehicle (enhanced)
John Dewhit Whitfield — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Skylar Wilkins — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Christopher James Williams — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Amy Ranee Maddux — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Nathan Andrew Willingham — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)
Christopher Zuniga — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior, assault family violence with a prior
Andrew Perez — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual)
Rebecca Michelle Ramirez — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Scottie Odell Redic — aggravated sexual assault of a child
Beranda Jashun Richardson — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)