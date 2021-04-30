McLennan County grand jury indictments: April 29, 2021

The following people were indicted Thursday, April 29, 2021 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Mikenzi Lee Anz — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: 3,4 - methylenedioxy methamphetamine

Eric Lewis Moore — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Rickey Alexander — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000 (enhanced)

Michael Ray Richardson — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Trinity Alfred — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence

Joe Leonardo Barragan — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Michael Boyer — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Keyana Desiree Bryant — aggravated assault

April Michelle Castillo — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Leeander Carnilious Dancer — failure to register as a sex offender

Jonathan Ray Delapaz — unauthorized use of a vehicle