 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McLennan County grand jury indictments: Aug. 19, 2021
0 comments

McLennan County grand jury indictments: Aug. 19, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The following people were indicted Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Thomas Duwayne Johnson — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (habitual)

Rodolfo Toby Aguado — deadly conduct (enhanced) (2 counts)

Jesus Tonche Picazo — deadly conduct (2 counts)

Christian Alen Ainsworth — sexual assault

Juan Mario Arredondo — assault against a pregnant person

Zakendrae Bennett — aggravated assault

Lonnie Paul Bishop — murder (enhanced)

Jacob Cole Brewton — theft of a firearm

Spencer Todd Bruegger — fraudulent use of possession of credit or debit card information

Jason Cory Cameron — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jason Cory Cameron — assault family violence with a prior

Alexander Trinidad Carbajal — vehicle involved in accident/failure to stop and render aid

Ernest Ocie Carprew — assault family violence with a prior (habitual), assault of pregnant person (habitual)

Joseph Lee Cates — assault family violence with a prior

Charles William Chapman — unauthorized use of a vehicle (enhanced)

Johnny Ray Chavez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Chris Bernard Cobbs — deadly conduct

Vincent D Conerly — possession of a controlled substance:cocaine

Cory Scott Coronado — unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material, online impersonation

Akimeyon P Crockett — assault against a public servant (2 counts)

Robert Aaron Eakin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Todd Robert Ellis — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Richard Ernest Erminger — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Robert Elmer Evans — possession of control substance: methamphetamine

Victor Alejandro Flores — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Maricella Garcia — injury to a child (2 counts), abandoning a child, assault family violence by occlusion

Juan Olvera Velazquez — abandoning a child, injury to a child

Melanie Gonzales — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Rene Gonzales — possession of controlled substances: methamphetamine

Wilmer Earl Graves Jr. — fraudulent use or possession of identifiying information

Angela Renee Green — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jose Luis Guia-Juarez — assault against a pregnant person

Joshua Lewllyn Eugene Gully — possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine

Johnny Ray Gutierrez — failure to register as a sex offender

Alton Trayvon Hawkins Jr. — aggravated assault (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by felon (enhanced)

Noe Carrillo Herrera — aggravated assault against a security officer

Brian Wayne Jones — theft from a person

Jeffery Alan Jones — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, evading arrest or detention

Demarcus Jerome Kelly — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Rodney Dewayne Kuykendall — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)

Larodrick Deearl Levi — possession of marijuana

Nathan Lawrence Marciel — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Jordan Maricle — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

John Anthony Martinez — burglary of habitation (habitual)

John Anthony Martinez — aggravated assault (habitual)

Glitter Renee Torres — burglary of a habitation

Monica Mejia — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Rudy Joe Angel Montoya — aggravated robbery

Tyler Chayne Michaels — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Telly Nakia Moss — possession of a controlled substance: 3,4-methlenedioxy methamphetamine

Bobby Gonzales Munoz — retaliation against a public servant

Alejandro Medina Perea — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Daniel Matthew Perez — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit; methamphetamine

Patricia Phillips — theft of $2,500 or less with two or more priors

Alex Picazo — possession of controlled substance: cocaine

Austin Marcus Price — aggravated assault, assault family violence by occlusion

Fabian Jamar Price — possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Julie Salazar Quinonez — delivery of a controlled substance: cocaine (2 counts)

Julie Salazar Quinonez — delivery of a controlled substance: cocaine

Christopher Lewis Marshal — delivery of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)

Johnny Joe Reyes — aggravated assault (enhanced), deadly conduct (enhanced)

Michael Lopez Jr. — aggravated assault (enhanced), deadly conduct (enhanced)

Jesse Ricketts — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Jill Elaine Rivera — unauthorized use of a vehicle

T’mesha Annastasia Roddy — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Arilissia Sarah Rogers — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Aaron Laray Ruffin — aggravated assault

Nicholas Paul Salas — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, accident involving damage to vehicle, unlawful carrying of a weapon

Christina Marie Sanders — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (enhanced), burglary of a building (enhanced)

Chase Devin Schrader — assault family violence with a prior

Brandon Raoul Smith — burglary of a habitation

Savannah Marie Smock — assault against emergency services personal

Willie Earl Solomon — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by felon (enhanced)

Joseph Bradley Starling — assault family violence with a prior

Steven Wayne Trim — injury to an elderly individual (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Aaron Alexander Williams — aggravated assault (enhanced)

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Man claiming to have bomb near Capitol surrenders

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert