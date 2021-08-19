McLennan County grand jury indictments: Aug. 19, 2021

The following people were indicted Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Thomas Duwayne Johnson — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (habitual)
Rodolfo Toby Aguado — deadly conduct (enhanced) (2 counts)
Jesus Tonche Picazo — deadly conduct (2 counts)
Christian Alen Ainsworth — sexual assault
Juan Mario Arredondo — assault against a pregnant person
Zakendrae Bennett — aggravated assault
Lonnie Paul Bishop — murder (enhanced)
Jacob Cole Brewton — theft of a firearm
Spencer Todd Bruegger — fraudulent use of possession of credit or debit card information
Jason Cory Cameron — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jason Cory Cameron — assault family violence with a prior
Alexander Trinidad Carbajal — vehicle involved in accident/failure to stop and render aid
Ernest Ocie Carprew — assault family violence with a prior (habitual), assault of pregnant person (habitual)
Joseph Lee Cates — assault family violence with a prior
Charles William Chapman — unauthorized use of a vehicle (enhanced)
Johnny Ray Chavez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Chris Bernard Cobbs — deadly conduct
Vincent D Conerly — possession of a controlled substance:cocaine
Cory Scott Coronado — unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material, online impersonation
Akimeyon P Crockett — assault against a public servant (2 counts)
Robert Aaron Eakin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Todd Robert Ellis — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Richard Ernest Erminger — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Robert Elmer Evans — possession of control substance: methamphetamine
Victor Alejandro Flores — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Maricella Garcia — injury to a child (2 counts), abandoning a child, assault family violence by occlusion
Juan Olvera Velazquez — abandoning a child, injury to a child
Melanie Gonzales — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Rene Gonzales — possession of controlled substances: methamphetamine
Wilmer Earl Graves Jr. — fraudulent use or possession of identifiying information
Angela Renee Green — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jose Luis Guia-Juarez — assault against a pregnant person
Joshua Lewllyn Eugene Gully — possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine
Johnny Ray Gutierrez — failure to register as a sex offender
Alton Trayvon Hawkins Jr. — aggravated assault (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by felon (enhanced)
Noe Carrillo Herrera — aggravated assault against a security officer
Brian Wayne Jones — theft from a person
Jeffery Alan Jones — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, evading arrest or detention
Demarcus Jerome Kelly — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Rodney Dewayne Kuykendall — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)
Larodrick Deearl Levi — possession of marijuana
Nathan Lawrence Marciel — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Jordan Maricle — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
John Anthony Martinez — burglary of habitation (habitual)
John Anthony Martinez — aggravated assault (habitual)
Glitter Renee Torres — burglary of a habitation
Monica Mejia — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Rudy Joe Angel Montoya — aggravated robbery
Tyler Chayne Michaels — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Telly Nakia Moss — possession of a controlled substance: 3,4-methlenedioxy methamphetamine
Bobby Gonzales Munoz — retaliation against a public servant
Alejandro Medina Perea — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Daniel Matthew Perez — possession of a controlled substance, to-wit; methamphetamine
Patricia Phillips — theft of $2,500 or less with two or more priors
Alex Picazo — possession of controlled substance: cocaine
Austin Marcus Price — aggravated assault, assault family violence by occlusion
Fabian Jamar Price — possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Julie Salazar Quinonez — delivery of a controlled substance: cocaine (2 counts)
Julie Salazar Quinonez — delivery of a controlled substance: cocaine
Christopher Lewis Marshal — delivery of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)
Johnny Joe Reyes — aggravated assault (enhanced), deadly conduct (enhanced)
Michael Lopez Jr. — aggravated assault (enhanced), deadly conduct (enhanced)
Jesse Ricketts — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Jill Elaine Rivera — unauthorized use of a vehicle
T’mesha Annastasia Roddy — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Arilissia Sarah Rogers — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Aaron Laray Ruffin — aggravated assault
Nicholas Paul Salas — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, accident involving damage to vehicle, unlawful carrying of a weapon
Christina Marie Sanders — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (enhanced), burglary of a building (enhanced)
Chase Devin Schrader — assault family violence with a prior
Brandon Raoul Smith — burglary of a habitation
Savannah Marie Smock — assault against emergency services personal
Willie Earl Solomon — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by felon (enhanced)
Joseph Bradley Starling — assault family violence with a prior
Steven Wayne Trim — injury to an elderly individual (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Aaron Alexander Williams — aggravated assault (enhanced)