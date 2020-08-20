McLennan County grand jury indictments: Aug. 20, 2020

The following people were indicted Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Dylan Alvarado — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Tomas Andrew Amaya — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Sarah Isabell Ayala — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Nathan Michial Barnum — vehicle involved in an accident/ failure to stop and render aid
Russell Bemis — online solicitation of a minor (3 counts)
Eric Michael Capps — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Timothy John Carr-Smith — online solicitation of a minor (2 counts)
Dirk Carter — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)
Kyle Louis James Carter — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine in a drug free zone (habitual)
Marcelo Castillo-Garza — indecency with a child by contact (4 counts)
Jack Lynn Deiterman — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Rodolfo Delgado — obstruction
Isaiah K Dove — online solicitation of a minor (3 counts)
Saul Echeverria-Vergara — fraudulent use or possession of credit or debit card information
Devaion Eckles — engaging in organized criminal activity
Jamarion Dazour Campbell — engaging in organized criminal activity
Dmonte Keysean Davis — engaging in organized criminal activity
Alfredo Dylan Perez — engaging in organized criminal activity
James Michael Jackson — engaging in organized criminal activity
Noel Espino — aggravated assault
Noel Espino — deadly conduct
Jose Estrada-Cruz — burglary of a building, criminal mischief of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 —
Roderick Eugene Everett — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Joe Matthew Felan — assault family violence with a prior
Seth Lynn Ferrell — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Roy Charles Foner — driving while intoxicated - felony
Rudy Garcia — online solicitation of a minor (2 counts)
Anastasia Dale Guillory — burglary of a habitation (enhanced)
Ryan Mitchell Jahn — burglary of habitation (enhanced)
Earl Gumbert — online solicitation of a minor (4 counts)
Israel James Gutierrez — aggravated sexual assault of a child
Ty Hair — online solicitation of a minor (2 counts)
Kai William Hilbert — injury to an elderly individual
Donald Ray January — burglary of a habitation
Dieondre Jenkins — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Brian Jeschonek — online solicitation of a minor (3 counts)
Danny Dale Kelly — online solicitation of a minor
Jalen Langston — deadly conduct
George Lee — online solicitation of a minor (2 counts)
Ryan J Lemons — online solicitation of a minor (2 counts)
Morris Jerome Loyd — assault against a pregnant person, assault family violence by occlusion
Martin Maldonado — possession of a controlled substance: heroin (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)
Martin Jose Martinez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Nahieli Martinez — aggravated assault
Jacob Joseph Mata — burglary of a habitation
Tiffany Marie Mccallum — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Sean Xavier Mcgrath — aggravated assault
Sirdale Marcus Mcnelton — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced), tampering with physical evidence (enhanced)
Jesse Lee Monroe — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
Shavonne Vernae Perot — unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material
Edward James Proctor — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Anthony Rash — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Art Valdivia Renobato — continuous violence against the family
Timyuain Jawurin Robinson — failure to register as a sex offender
Cylane Sheree Rogers — possession of a controlled substance: 3,4-methylenedioxy methamphetamine
Charles Raymond Salyer — burglary of a building
Germarkee Znerio Satterwhite — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: alprazolam
Tevin Jamal Scott — injury to a child
Tevin Jamal Scott — possession of a controlled substanct with intent to deliver: 3,4-methylenedioxy methamphetamine
H B Shepard — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence
Paul Ed Slaughter Jr — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)
Luke Adam Stanton — failure to register as a sex offender
Rashawn Lyvale Starks — aggravated assault (enhanced)
Xavier Shavar Starts — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior
John Lee Taylor — forgery (2 counts)
Shaneque Nicole Taylor — engaging in organized criminal activity
Alexis Ansha Vernon — endangering a child (3 counts)
Zavier David Villalobos — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Ernest Joel Whittington — online solicitation of a minor
Gertraveon Demar Wilson — murder
Jadaveon Wright — aggravated assault, deadly conduct
Christopher Anthony Farrow — assault against a police officer, retaliation
