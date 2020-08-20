 Skip to main content
McLennan County grand jury indictments: Aug. 20, 2020
The following people were indicted Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Dylan Alvarado — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Tomas Andrew Amaya — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Sarah Isabell Ayala — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Nathan Michial Barnum — vehicle involved in an accident/ failure to stop and render aid

Russell Bemis — online solicitation of a minor (3 counts)

Eric Michael Capps — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Timothy John Carr-Smith — online solicitation of a minor (2 counts)

Dirk Carter — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)

Kyle Louis James Carter — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine in a drug free zone (habitual)

Marcelo Castillo-Garza — indecency with a child by contact (4 counts)

Jack Lynn Deiterman — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Rodolfo Delgado — obstruction

Isaiah K Dove — online solicitation of a minor (3 counts)

Saul Echeverria-Vergara — fraudulent use or possession of credit or debit card information

Devaion Eckles — engaging in organized criminal activity

Jamarion Dazour Campbell — engaging in organized criminal activity

Dmonte Keysean Davis — engaging in organized criminal activity

Alfredo Dylan Perez — engaging in organized criminal activity

James Michael Jackson — engaging in organized criminal activity

Noel Espino — aggravated assault

Noel Espino — deadly conduct

Jose Estrada-Cruz — burglary of a building, criminal mischief of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 —

Roderick Eugene Everett — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Joe Matthew Felan — assault family violence with a prior

Seth Lynn Ferrell — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Roy Charles Foner — driving while intoxicated - felony

Rudy Garcia — online solicitation of a minor (2 counts)

Anastasia Dale Guillory — burglary of a habitation (enhanced)

Ryan Mitchell Jahn — burglary of habitation (enhanced)

Earl Gumbert — online solicitation of a minor (4 counts)

Israel James Gutierrez — aggravated sexual assault of a child

Ty Hair — online solicitation of a minor (2 counts)

Kai William Hilbert — injury to an elderly individual

Donald Ray January — burglary of a habitation

Dieondre Jenkins — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Brian Jeschonek — online solicitation of a minor (3 counts)

Danny Dale Kelly — online solicitation of a minor

Jalen Langston — deadly conduct

George Lee — online solicitation of a minor (2 counts)

Ryan J Lemons — online solicitation of a minor (2 counts)

Morris Jerome Loyd — assault against a pregnant person, assault family violence by occlusion

Martin Maldonado — possession of a controlled substance: heroin (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)

Martin Jose Martinez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Nahieli Martinez — aggravated assault

Jacob Joseph Mata — burglary of a habitation

Tiffany Marie Mccallum — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Sean Xavier Mcgrath — aggravated assault

Sirdale Marcus Mcnelton — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced), tampering with physical evidence (enhanced)

Jesse Lee Monroe — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

Shavonne Vernae Perot — unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material

Edward James Proctor — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Anthony Rash — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Art Valdivia Renobato — continuous violence against the family

Timyuain Jawurin Robinson — failure to register as a sex offender

Cylane Sheree Rogers — possession of a controlled substance: 3,4-methylenedioxy methamphetamine

Charles Raymond Salyer — burglary of a building

Germarkee Znerio Satterwhite — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: alprazolam

Tevin Jamal Scott — injury to a child

Tevin Jamal Scott — possession of a controlled substanct with intent to deliver: 3,4-methylenedioxy methamphetamine

H B Shepard — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence

Paul Ed Slaughter Jr — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)

Luke Adam Stanton — failure to register as a sex offender

Rashawn Lyvale Starks — aggravated assault (enhanced)

Xavier Shavar Starts — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior

John Lee Taylor — forgery (2 counts)

Shaneque Nicole Taylor — engaging in organized criminal activity

Alexis Ansha Vernon — endangering a child (3 counts)

Zavier David Villalobos — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Ernest Joel Whittington — online solicitation of a minor

Gertraveon Demar Wilson — murder

Jadaveon Wright — aggravated assault, deadly conduct

Christopher Anthony Farrow — assault against a police officer, retaliation

