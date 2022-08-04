McLennan County grand jury indictments: Aug.4, 2022

The following people were indicted Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Virginia R. Ahmed — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Michael Craig Armour — assault family violence by occlusion
Jacqueline Banks — injury to a child, false report to a peace officer
Abel Benitez — sexual assault
Richard Adam Bernal — burglary of a habitation (habitual)
Willie James Bouldin — burglary of a habitation
Willie James Bouldin — evading arrest or detention with a prior
Jaztiney Ladajia Bowens — aggravated assault, deadly conduct
People are also reading…
Daniel Ray Byrd — assault family violence by occlusion (enhanced), injury to a child
Travus Leroy Byrnes — robbery
Candice Carpenter — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jerriod Antoinette Carpenter — endangering a child, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Melissa Gail Cash — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Shawn Lamar Clater — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Colin Evan Clayton — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols
Anthony Angel Contreras — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Garnell Dayveunte Davis — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Garnell Dayveunte Davis — robbery
Jerweral Lavon Davis — aggravated robbery
Cody Wayne Lee Dehart — assault family violence with a prior
Katrina Leann Densman — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Gabriel Michael Dominguez — online solicitation of a minor
Brandon Dugas — failure to register as a sex offender
Shamekka Chantal Dukes — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 (enhanced)
Roderick Eugene Everett — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)
Ambernisha Fullbright — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Nancy Regaile Gaither — aggravated assault
Jaquann Guiford — assault family violence by occlusion
Enrique Alejandro Gonzales — assault against a pregnant woman, assault family violence with a prior
Jake Wesley Hackworth — injury to a disabled individual
Shawn Latroy Haines — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information (enhanced)
James William Hall — assault family violence with a prior
Deborah Jean Hamilton — burglary of a building
Eduardo Alberto Hernandez — assault family violence by occlusion (enhanced)
Savannah Kaylea Hernandez — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
William Graham Hester — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
William Graham Hester — burglary of a building
William Graham Hester — burglary of a building
Matthew Douglas Hicks — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Adam Dean Hoffman — continuous sexual abuse of a young child
Derrick Holmes — assault family violence with a prior
Mark Hunt — driving while intoxicated-felony
Michele Lynn Hunt — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jamie Clarressa Jarvis — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Anthony Dewayne Jefferson — possession of marihuana
Casey Rene Jordan — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Kyl Keathley — endangering a child
Mack Mckinley Kimble — attempted tampering with physical evidence
Michael Stephen Kuhn — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Timothy Lacombe — driving while intoxicated- felony (enhanced)
Sarah Merie Lancaster — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Mikaela Elizabeth Landweber — endangering a child (3 counts)i
Devin Joseph Lane — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Michael Lynn Lawrence — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (2 counts)
Anthony Brian Lenon — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual)
Christopher Martinez — solicitation of prostitution of a minor (habitual)
Ricardo Jose Martinez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)
Herman Mathews — evading arrest or detention with a prior
Fidel Medina Garcia — burglary of a habitation
Nicolas Contreras — burglary of a habitation
Seth Louis Molinaro — assault against a public servant
Jessica Monk — endangering a child
Jonathan Morales — possession of marihuana
Lenord Durel Nickles — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Tosha Ann Nunez — debit card abuse (enhanced)
Constantino Olvera-Gonzales — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine
Juan Apolonio Paloblanco — assault family violence with a prior
Kenneth Zachary Pennington — possession of marihuana
Us Carnell Jr. Petetan — aggravated assault
Nicolas Lee Ponce — unauthorized use of a vehicle
James Eric Potter — evading arrest or detention with a prior (enhanced)
Sarah Ann Powell — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Marcus Ramos — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Thomas Joshua Reynolds — possession of a controlled substance: heroin, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Noah David Riedel — aggravated assault, sexual assault
Jacob Jay Rivera — indecency with a child by contact, promotion of child pornography, indecency with a child by exposure
Craig Edward Shedd — harassment by persons in certain correctional facilities
Michael David Sinclair — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Michelle Leigh Smiley — possession of a controlled substance: methampetamine
Demarco Soloman — credit card or debit card abuse (2 counts)
Samuel Sosa — burglary of a building (3 counts)
Willie Jtremayne Steadman — burglary of a habitation (enhanced)
Deandra Nicole Thompson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Xicotencatl Valenzvela-Villegas — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Kaveon Oshea Walker — assault against a pregnant person
James Adam Whitworth — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Charles Craig Williams — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)
Charles Craig Williams — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Toylan Brashun Wright Jr. — aggravated assault