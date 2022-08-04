McLennan County grand jury indictments: Aug.4, 2022

The following people were indicted Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Virginia R. Ahmed — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Michael Craig Armour — assault family violence by occlusion

Jacqueline Banks — injury to a child, false report to a peace officer

Abel Benitez — sexual assault

Richard Adam Bernal — burglary of a habitation (habitual)

Willie James Bouldin — burglary of a habitation

Willie James Bouldin — evading arrest or detention with a prior

Jaztiney Ladajia Bowens — aggravated assault, deadly conduct

Daniel Ray Byrd — assault family violence by occlusion (enhanced), injury to a child

Travus Leroy Byrnes — robbery

Candice Carpenter — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jerriod Antoinette Carpenter — endangering a child, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Melissa Gail Cash — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Shawn Lamar Clater — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Colin Evan Clayton — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols

Anthony Angel Contreras — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Garnell Dayveunte Davis — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Garnell Dayveunte Davis — robbery

Jerweral Lavon Davis — aggravated robbery

Cody Wayne Lee Dehart — assault family violence with a prior

Katrina Leann Densman — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Gabriel Michael Dominguez — online solicitation of a minor

Brandon Dugas — failure to register as a sex offender

Shamekka Chantal Dukes — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 (enhanced)

Roderick Eugene Everett — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)

Ambernisha Fullbright — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Nancy Regaile Gaither — aggravated assault

Jaquann Guiford — assault family violence by occlusion

Enrique Alejandro Gonzales — assault against a pregnant woman, assault family violence with a prior

Jake Wesley Hackworth — injury to a disabled individual

Shawn Latroy Haines — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information (enhanced)

James William Hall — assault family violence with a prior

Deborah Jean Hamilton — burglary of a building

Eduardo Alberto Hernandez — assault family violence by occlusion (enhanced)

Savannah Kaylea Hernandez — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

William Graham Hester — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

William Graham Hester — burglary of a building

William Graham Hester — burglary of a building

Matthew Douglas Hicks — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Adam Dean Hoffman — continuous sexual abuse of a young child

Derrick Holmes — assault family violence with a prior

Mark Hunt — driving while intoxicated-felony

Michele Lynn Hunt — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jamie Clarressa Jarvis — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Anthony Dewayne Jefferson — possession of marihuana

Casey Rene Jordan — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Kyl Keathley — endangering a child

Mack Mckinley Kimble — attempted tampering with physical evidence

Michael Stephen Kuhn — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Timothy Lacombe — driving while intoxicated- felony (enhanced)

Sarah Merie Lancaster — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Mikaela Elizabeth Landweber — endangering a child (3 counts)i

Devin Joseph Lane — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Michael Lynn Lawrence — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (2 counts)

Anthony Brian Lenon — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual)

Christopher Martinez — solicitation of prostitution of a minor (habitual)

Ricardo Jose Martinez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)

Herman Mathews — evading arrest or detention with a prior

Fidel Medina Garcia — burglary of a habitation

Nicolas Contreras — burglary of a habitation

Seth Louis Molinaro — assault against a public servant

Jessica Monk — endangering a child

Jonathan Morales — possession of marihuana

Lenord Durel Nickles — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Tosha Ann Nunez — debit card abuse (enhanced)

Constantino Olvera-Gonzales — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine

Juan Apolonio Paloblanco — assault family violence with a prior

Kenneth Zachary Pennington — possession of marihuana

Us Carnell Jr. Petetan — aggravated assault

Nicolas Lee Ponce — unauthorized use of a vehicle

James Eric Potter — evading arrest or detention with a prior (enhanced)

Sarah Ann Powell — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Marcus Ramos — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Thomas Joshua Reynolds — possession of a controlled substance: heroin, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Noah David Riedel — aggravated assault, sexual assault

Jacob Jay Rivera — indecency with a child by contact, promotion of child pornography, indecency with a child by exposure

Craig Edward Shedd — harassment by persons in certain correctional facilities

Michael David Sinclair — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Michelle Leigh Smiley — possession of a controlled substance: methampetamine

Demarco Soloman — credit card or debit card abuse (2 counts)

Samuel Sosa — burglary of a building (3 counts)

Willie Jtremayne Steadman — burglary of a habitation (enhanced)

Deandra Nicole Thompson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Xicotencatl Valenzvela-Villegas — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Kaveon Oshea Walker — assault against a pregnant person

James Adam Whitworth — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Charles Craig Williams — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)

Charles Craig Williams — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Toylan Brashun Wright Jr. — aggravated assault