McLennan County grand jury indictments: Aug. 5, 2020
The following people were indicted Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Melissa Renee Aguilar — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Marcos Amezcua — aggravated assault, assault family violence

Brazil Charmaine Baker — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Dimera Dashun Baty — aggravated robbery (habitual), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)

Cameron Alexander Belford — burglary of a habitation

Cameron Alexander Belford — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Ronald Clayton Bible — delivery of a controlled substance: heroin

Justin Ray Biddy — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Barry Wesley Blagg — engaging in organized criminal activity (enhanced)

Brittany Hanzlicek — engaging in organized criminal activity

Robert Dudley Carr — engaging in organized criminal activity

Nathan Wade Cross — engaging in organized criminal activity

Heather Denise Mchargue — engaging in organized criminal activity

Lyndon Wesley Mchargue — engaging in organized criminal activity

Dustin Warren Pitts — engaging in organized criminal activity

Robert Sears — engaging in organized criminal activity

Damarquise Tyrelle Brewer — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Trenton Michael Brown — assault family violence with a prior

Taylor Paige Camp — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Wilnetra Carter — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Gary Burton Chatham — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Brian Chris Colwick — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

Dawun Deshay Cummings — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: 3,4-methylenedioxy methamphetamine (enhanced)

Peter Clifford Daniel — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Erica Christine Davis — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Rigoberto Depaz — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Christopher Jason Allen Dugay — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Steven Cruz Garcia — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: alprazolam

Leonard Charles Gibson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Colton Dee Goette — sexual assault of a child

Dennis Tyrone Gum — assault against a police officer

Allen S Gutierrez — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Logan Neill Hamilton — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Juan Efren Hernandez — assault family violence by occlusion

Kennedy Hernandez — possession of a controlled substance: 3,4-methylenedioxy methamphetamine

Jeremiah Raeshun Hicks — aggravated assault

Laron Dwayne Hicks — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)

Laron Dwayne Hicks — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Laron Dwayne Hicks — retaliation (habitual)

Reuben Rosendo Hinojosa — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Daniel Hoce — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Katourah Lyn Holt — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Stephen Duval Howell — theft of copper

Evan Blaine Johnson — debit card abuse

Karl Keith Kennon — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Tobatha Luschel King — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Tobatha Luschel King — abandoning a child

Jim Kitchens — online solicitation of a minor (4 counts)

Richard Delawrence Lanier — deadly conduct

Alberto Lares Jr — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Aaron Wade Lee — aggravated sexual assault of child (2 counts), indecency with a child by contact, indecency with a child by exposure

Sean Ehren Lee — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Hilario Fierro Leon — driving while intoxicated - felony

Reana Anae Locke — injury to a child, injury to a child by omission

Jaquay Lowery — forgery

Devin Jacob Lucien — aggravated assault

Alexis Lemay Benson — aggravated assault

Venessa Ann Luna — criminal mischief $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Marcus James Lynn Jr — aggravated assault (enhanced) (2 counts)

Sebastian Lee Macri — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (2 counts)

Jeremy James Marmino — assault family violence with a prior (habitual), possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)

Candice Annastasia Martinez — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger

Gerardo Martinez Jr — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine (enhanced)

Darrion Donshay Mcclendon — burglary of a habitation, assault family violence

Wardell Mcgowan Jr — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Ashley Nicole Meek — forgery financial instrument

Heberardo David Mendoza — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Tonya Anne Morrow — injury to a child

Laquita Lashawn Moten — delivery of a controlled substance: heroin (enhanced)

Rhonda Elaine Narragon — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Julio Nava — burglary of a habitation

Makenzie Alaine Nunn — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Crystal Leea Odell — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Haley Renee Owen — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Molly Elizabeth Peveler — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine

Crystal Lee Pruitt — assault on a security officer

Yasmine Kiara Randle — possession of a controlled substance: 3,4-methylenedioxy methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Deaaron Armond Randolph — possession of a controlled substance: alprazolam

Margaret Monir Rivas — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000

Corey Lamar Sellers — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced), theft of $100 or more but less than $750

Wyatt Matthew Shanks — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Whitney Jordann Sims — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Douglas Wayne Speights — burglary of a habitation (enhanced)

Kent Robert Swarts — possession of child pornography with intent to promote (3 counts)

Joseph Bryan Allen Taylor — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Jeremy Todd Toms — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Christopher Anthony Turner — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)

Ruben Vasquez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Aubrey Eddar Walker — delivery of a controlled substance: cocaine

Charlotte Renee Ward — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Michael Wayne Ware — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Colton Michael Weinberger — possession of a controlled substance: alprazolam

Samuel Ladale Williams — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

Steven Allan Winter — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Devonte Brashun Wright — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Kevin Michael Zamperini — possession of child pornography (2 counts)

