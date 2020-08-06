McLennan County grand jury indictments: Aug. 5, 2020

The following people were indicted Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Melissa Renee Aguilar — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Marcos Amezcua — aggravated assault, assault family violence
Brazil Charmaine Baker — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Dimera Dashun Baty — aggravated robbery (habitual), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)
Cameron Alexander Belford — burglary of a habitation
Cameron Alexander Belford — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Ronald Clayton Bible — delivery of a controlled substance: heroin
Justin Ray Biddy — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Barry Wesley Blagg — engaging in organized criminal activity (enhanced)
Brittany Hanzlicek — engaging in organized criminal activity
Robert Dudley Carr — engaging in organized criminal activity
Nathan Wade Cross — engaging in organized criminal activity
Heather Denise Mchargue — engaging in organized criminal activity
Lyndon Wesley Mchargue — engaging in organized criminal activity
Dustin Warren Pitts — engaging in organized criminal activity
Robert Sears — engaging in organized criminal activity
Damarquise Tyrelle Brewer — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Trenton Michael Brown — assault family violence with a prior
Taylor Paige Camp — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Wilnetra Carter — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Gary Burton Chatham — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Brian Chris Colwick — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
Dawun Deshay Cummings — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: 3,4-methylenedioxy methamphetamine (enhanced)
Peter Clifford Daniel — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Erica Christine Davis — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Rigoberto Depaz — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Christopher Jason Allen Dugay — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Steven Cruz Garcia — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: alprazolam
Leonard Charles Gibson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Colton Dee Goette — sexual assault of a child
Dennis Tyrone Gum — assault against a police officer
Allen S Gutierrez — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Logan Neill Hamilton — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Juan Efren Hernandez — assault family violence by occlusion
Kennedy Hernandez — possession of a controlled substance: 3,4-methylenedioxy methamphetamine
Jeremiah Raeshun Hicks — aggravated assault
Laron Dwayne Hicks — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)
Laron Dwayne Hicks — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Laron Dwayne Hicks — retaliation (habitual)
Reuben Rosendo Hinojosa — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Daniel Hoce — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Katourah Lyn Holt — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Stephen Duval Howell — theft of copper
Evan Blaine Johnson — debit card abuse
Karl Keith Kennon — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Tobatha Luschel King — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Tobatha Luschel King — abandoning a child
Jim Kitchens — online solicitation of a minor (4 counts)
Richard Delawrence Lanier — deadly conduct
Alberto Lares Jr — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Aaron Wade Lee — aggravated sexual assault of child (2 counts), indecency with a child by contact, indecency with a child by exposure
Sean Ehren Lee — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Hilario Fierro Leon — driving while intoxicated - felony
Reana Anae Locke — injury to a child, injury to a child by omission
Jaquay Lowery — forgery
Devin Jacob Lucien — aggravated assault
Alexis Lemay Benson — aggravated assault
Venessa Ann Luna — criminal mischief $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Marcus James Lynn Jr — aggravated assault (enhanced) (2 counts)
Sebastian Lee Macri — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (2 counts)
Jeremy James Marmino — assault family violence with a prior (habitual), possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)
Candice Annastasia Martinez — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger
Gerardo Martinez Jr — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine (enhanced)
Darrion Donshay Mcclendon — burglary of a habitation, assault family violence
Wardell Mcgowan Jr — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Ashley Nicole Meek — forgery financial instrument
Heberardo David Mendoza — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Tonya Anne Morrow — injury to a child
Laquita Lashawn Moten — delivery of a controlled substance: heroin (enhanced)
Rhonda Elaine Narragon — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Julio Nava — burglary of a habitation
Makenzie Alaine Nunn — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Crystal Leea Odell — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Haley Renee Owen — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Molly Elizabeth Peveler — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine
Crystal Lee Pruitt — assault on a security officer
Yasmine Kiara Randle — possession of a controlled substance: 3,4-methylenedioxy methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Deaaron Armond Randolph — possession of a controlled substance: alprazolam
Margaret Monir Rivas — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000
Corey Lamar Sellers — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced), theft of $100 or more but less than $750
Wyatt Matthew Shanks — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Whitney Jordann Sims — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Douglas Wayne Speights — burglary of a habitation (enhanced)
Kent Robert Swarts — possession of child pornography with intent to promote (3 counts)
Joseph Bryan Allen Taylor — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Jeremy Todd Toms — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Christopher Anthony Turner — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)
Ruben Vasquez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Aubrey Eddar Walker — delivery of a controlled substance: cocaine
Charlotte Renee Ward — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Michael Wayne Ware — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Colton Michael Weinberger — possession of a controlled substance: alprazolam
Samuel Ladale Williams — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
Steven Allan Winter — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Devonte Brashun Wright — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Kevin Michael Zamperini — possession of child pornography (2 counts)
