McLennan County grand jury indictments: Aug. 5, 2021

The following people were indicted Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Ronald Charles Kelley — assault family violence with a prior (habitual)
Wilford Carpenter Jr. — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)
Ladarius Keon Taylor — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Eduardo Rivera-Benitez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: 2-aminopropanal
Joshua James Rios — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Rodolfo Toby Aguado — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)
Dane Dantrel Anderson — possession of controlled substance: cocaine
Andrew Andrade — aggravated robbery
Andrew Andrade — aggravated robbery (2 counts)
Andrew Andrade — aggravated robbery
Andrew Andrade — aggravated robbery
Andrew Andrade — aggravated robbery
Margaret Ruth Andrews — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Marsha N. Belton — sexual assault of a child (4 counts)
Bobbie Dewayne Betts — credit card abuse
Bobbie Dewayne Betts — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Dana Rae Blankenship — evading arrest or detention with vehicle (enhanced), theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Trevor K. Brown — possession of controlled substance: heroin
Benjamin Cabrera — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Jazzstanie Dickerson — deadly conduct
Joseph Dale Dulock — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
James David Erck — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)
Jose Luis Esparza — continuous sexual assault of a child
Jeremey Shane Fischer — driving while intoxicated - felony
Steven Laray Fisher — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jesus Antonio Garcia — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)
Leticia Ramirez Gutierrez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Demarr Ronshay Hayes — possession of marihuana
Brandon Lee Hill — burglary of a building (enhanced)
Brandon Lee Hill — credit card abuse (enhanced) (2 counts)
Zechariah Desmar Hodges — assault family violence by occulsion
Fredi Huff — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Colby Lee Hughes — injury to an elderly individual
Colby Lee Hughes — possession of controlled substances: methamphetamine
Roderick Lamont Isaac — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Ryan Mitchell Jahn — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual), prohibited weapon
Jose A. Jiminez — attempted sexual assault (2 counts)
Randanal Gerard Johnson Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Christie Dawn Jones — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
James Darrell King — theft of copper
Sarah Merie Lancaster — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
David James Lofland — prohibited weapons
Michael Lopez Jr. — aggravated assault (enhanced)
Kenya Mathis — aggravated robbery
Jeffrey Norris Morgan — continuous sexual assault of a young child
Bryce Aubrey Montgomery — online solicitation of a minor
Albericio Licia Quesada — aggravated sexual assault of a child, continuous sexual assault of a young child
Stephen Jerrad Ricks — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Joseph Rivera — burglary of a building (enhanced) (4 counts)
Solo Joel Rivera — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Cruz Sedillio — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
T’mesha Annastasia Roddy — theft of copper
Jessica Ann Schlueter — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine
Braulio Antonio Silva — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols
C.L. Smith — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Kasey Rae Smith — intoxication assault
Damiell Marquess Smith — possession of controlled substance: eutylone
Franklin Solorzano Menjivan — accident involving injury or death
Gilthnis Shawn Stenson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Brently Tawwater — false statement to obtain property or credit
Michael Henry Threatt — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Lyon Vinson — misuse of official information
Eric Ezzelle Waits — places weapons prohibited, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: alprazolam
Leslie Garrett Wiley — continuous violence against the family, violation of a protective order, burglary of a habitation
Adrain Sandoval Ybarra — burglary of a habitation
Nicolas Scot Crenshaw — aggravated sexual assault of a child (5 counts), continuous sexual assault of a young child, indencency with a child by contact
Jody Anthony Nevarez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine (enhanced)