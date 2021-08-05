McLennan County grand jury indictments: Aug. 5, 2021

The following people were indicted Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Ronald Charles Kelley — assault family violence with a prior (habitual)

Wilford Carpenter Jr. — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)

Ladarius Keon Taylor — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Eduardo Rivera-Benitez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: 2-aminopropanal

Joshua James Rios — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Rodolfo Toby Aguado — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)

Dane Dantrel Anderson — possession of controlled substance: cocaine

Andrew Andrade — aggravated robbery

Andrew Andrade — aggravated robbery (2 counts)

Andrew Andrade — aggravated robbery