McLennan County grand jury indictments: Aug. 5, 2021
McLennan County grand jury indictments: Aug. 5, 2021

The following people were indicted Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Ronald Charles Kelley — assault family violence with a prior (habitual)

Wilford Carpenter Jr. — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)

Ladarius Keon Taylor — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Eduardo Rivera-Benitez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: 2-aminopropanal

Joshua James Rios — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Rodolfo Toby Aguado — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)

Dane Dantrel Anderson — possession of controlled substance: cocaine

Andrew Andrade — aggravated robbery

Andrew Andrade — aggravated robbery (2 counts)

Andrew Andrade — aggravated robbery

Andrew Andrade — aggravated robbery

Andrew Andrade — aggravated robbery

Margaret Ruth Andrews — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Marsha N. Belton — sexual assault of a child (4 counts)

Bobbie Dewayne Betts — credit card abuse

Bobbie Dewayne Betts — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Dana Rae Blankenship — evading arrest or detention with vehicle (enhanced), theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Trevor K. Brown — possession of controlled substance: heroin

Benjamin Cabrera — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Jazzstanie Dickerson — deadly conduct

Joseph Dale Dulock — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

James David Erck — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)

Jose Luis Esparza — continuous sexual assault of a child

Jeremey Shane Fischer — driving while intoxicated - felony

Steven Laray Fisher — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jesus Antonio Garcia — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)

Leticia Ramirez Gutierrez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Demarr Ronshay Hayes — possession of marihuana

Brandon Lee Hill — burglary of a building (enhanced)

Brandon Lee Hill — credit card abuse (enhanced) (2 counts)

Zechariah Desmar Hodges — assault family violence by occulsion

Fredi Huff — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Colby Lee Hughes — injury to an elderly individual

Colby Lee Hughes — possession of controlled substances: methamphetamine

Roderick Lamont Isaac — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Ryan Mitchell Jahn — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual), prohibited weapon

Jose A. Jiminez — attempted sexual assault (2 counts)

Randanal Gerard Johnson Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Christie Dawn Jones — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

James Darrell King — theft of copper

Sarah Merie Lancaster — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

David James Lofland — prohibited weapons

Michael Lopez Jr. — aggravated assault (enhanced)

Kenya Mathis — aggravated robbery

Jeffrey Norris Morgan — continuous sexual assault of a young child

Bryce Aubrey Montgomery — online solicitation of a minor

Albericio Licia Quesada — aggravated sexual assault of a child, continuous sexual assault of a young child

Stephen Jerrad Ricks — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Joseph Rivera — burglary of a building (enhanced) (4 counts)

Solo Joel Rivera — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Cruz Sedillio — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

T’mesha Annastasia Roddy — theft of copper

Jessica Ann Schlueter — possession of controlled substance: methamphetamine

Braulio Antonio Silva — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols

C.L. Smith — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Kasey Rae Smith — intoxication assault

Damiell Marquess Smith — possession of controlled substance: eutylone

Franklin Solorzano Menjivan — accident involving injury or death

Gilthnis Shawn Stenson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Brently Tawwater — false statement to obtain property or credit

Michael Henry Threatt — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Lyon Vinson — misuse of official information

Eric Ezzelle Waits — places weapons prohibited, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: alprazolam

Leslie Garrett Wiley — continuous violence against the family, violation of a protective order, burglary of a habitation

Adrain Sandoval Ybarra — burglary of a habitation

Nicolas Scot Crenshaw — aggravated sexual assault of a child (5 counts), continuous sexual assault of a young child, indencency with a child by contact

Jody Anthony Nevarez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine (enhanced)

