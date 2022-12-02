McLennan County grand jury indictments: Dec. 1, 2022

The following people were indicted Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Tyrin Jamar Archibald — deadly conduct (2 counts)

Manuel Montelongo Avila — burglary of a building

Patrick Darnell Bean — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)

Christopher Berry — unauthorized use of a vehicle (enhanced)

David Joseph Bowman — indecency with a child by contact

Steven Charles Britt — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Mark Anthony Chavez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Lorenzo Cordero-Sarmiento — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Emily Michelle Deforest — burglary of a habitation

Joshua Ermis — burglary of a habitation, theft of $100 or more but less than $750

Michael Demerson — burglary of a building

Ronald Allen Dixon — aggravated assault

Valerie Laura Drew — burglary of a habitation

Jorge Estrada — continuous sexual abuse of young children

Josiff Fontenot — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Noah Alexander Garcia — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Madison Renee Gauer — criminal mischief $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Darin Allen Griffith — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Edgar Guerrero — injury to a child

Dwight Devon Hall — possession of a controlled substance: psilocybin (habitual), possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Luther Dewayne Hall — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine (habitual)

Talissa Dalaine Hardaway — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Xavier Harris — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Davante Hicks — theft of a firearm

Andrew Hill — burglary of a building

Jerry Joe Hocking — burglary of a building

Tabitha Meagan Huppert — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Cody Lee Jenkins — injury to a child, aggravated assault (2 counts)

Abraham Jimenez — possession of a controlled substance: psilocybin

Jeremiah Joshua Jimenez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Angela Delores Jones — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Tremar Artae Jones Unlawful — possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Tina Whitney Kucera — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Reginald Leon Leaks — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)

Anthony Aaron Lyles — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

John Avery Mack Jr. — evading arrest or detention with a prior

Gregory Scott Martin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Patricia Lynn Mccartney — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Monica Mejia — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Aaron Michael Montoya — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Robert Isah Munoz — burglary of a habitation

Johnny T. Ngo — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Thomas Robert Nikkila — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Azie Vernell Pearson — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Ruben Puentes — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual)

Brandon Atetewuthakewa Redelk — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Stanley Lee Rollins — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Aphter Deangela Rutledge — burglary of a habitation

Monika Ursula Salinas — endangering a child (3 counts)

John Paul Salinas — continuous sexual assault of a young child (2 counts), indecency with a child by contact (7 counts), displaying harmful material to minor, sexual assault of a child

Virginia Gail Simons — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Paul Douglass Chaney — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)

Jennifer Michelle Roberts — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Antonio Lemond Singleton — criminal mischief of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Colby Chase Terry — injury to a child

Bettie Thompson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Emmanuel Shaft Jr. Thompson — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Christopher Edward Walker — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Ricky Washington — endangering a child (2 counts)