McLennan County grand jury indictments: Dec. 1, 2022

The following people were indicted Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Tyrin Jamar Archibald — deadly conduct (2 counts)
Manuel Montelongo Avila — burglary of a building
Patrick Darnell Bean — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)
Christopher Berry — unauthorized use of a vehicle (enhanced)
David Joseph Bowman — indecency with a child by contact
Steven Charles Britt — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Mark Anthony Chavez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Lorenzo Cordero-Sarmiento — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Emily Michelle Deforest — burglary of a habitation
Joshua Ermis — burglary of a habitation, theft of $100 or more but less than $750
Michael Demerson — burglary of a building
Ronald Allen Dixon — aggravated assault
Valerie Laura Drew — burglary of a habitation
Jorge Estrada — continuous sexual abuse of young children
Josiff Fontenot — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Noah Alexander Garcia — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Madison Renee Gauer — criminal mischief $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Darin Allen Griffith — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Edgar Guerrero — injury to a child
Dwight Devon Hall — possession of a controlled substance: psilocybin (habitual), possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Luther Dewayne Hall — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine (habitual)
Talissa Dalaine Hardaway — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Xavier Harris — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Davante Hicks — theft of a firearm
Andrew Hill — burglary of a building
Jerry Joe Hocking — burglary of a building
Tabitha Meagan Huppert — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Cody Lee Jenkins — injury to a child, aggravated assault (2 counts)
Abraham Jimenez — possession of a controlled substance: psilocybin
Jeremiah Joshua Jimenez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Angela Delores Jones — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Tremar Artae Jones Unlawful — possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Tina Whitney Kucera — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Reginald Leon Leaks — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)
Anthony Aaron Lyles — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
John Avery Mack Jr. — evading arrest or detention with a prior
Gregory Scott Martin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Patricia Lynn Mccartney — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Monica Mejia — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Aaron Michael Montoya — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Robert Isah Munoz — burglary of a habitation
Johnny T. Ngo — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Thomas Robert Nikkila — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Azie Vernell Pearson — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Ruben Puentes — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual)
Brandon Atetewuthakewa Redelk — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Stanley Lee Rollins — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Aphter Deangela Rutledge — burglary of a habitation
Monika Ursula Salinas — endangering a child (3 counts)
John Paul Salinas — continuous sexual assault of a young child (2 counts), indecency with a child by contact (7 counts), displaying harmful material to minor, sexual assault of a child
Virginia Gail Simons — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Paul Douglass Chaney — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)
Jennifer Michelle Roberts — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Antonio Lemond Singleton — criminal mischief of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Colby Chase Terry — injury to a child
Bettie Thompson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Emmanuel Shaft Jr. Thompson — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Christopher Edward Walker — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Ricky Washington — endangering a child (2 counts)