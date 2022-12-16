McLennan County grand jury indictments: Dec. 15, 2022

The following people were indicted Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Timothy Dewayne Austin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Timothy Dewayne Austin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Patricia Elaine Bailey — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Shaebony Denique Baucham — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Bobby Joel Belknap — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Linda Faye Bell — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Zemarion Akil Benjamin — theft of a firearm
Zemarion Akil Benjamin — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jordan Emanuel Bennett — assault against a pregnant woman
Amber Nichole Blanchard — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Blaine Hudson Boswell — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Paul James Boudreaux — engaging in organized criminal activity, theft of $150,000 or more but less than $300,000
Adrian Lomas — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000
Martin Dejesus Lara — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000
Jesus Espinosa — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000
Tanya Paulette Brown — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Spencer Todd Bruegger — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Michael Duane Bundrick — online solicitation of a minor
Alyssa Carr — injury to a child
Kevin Bernard Clark — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Trestan Deandrea Clark — possession of marihuana
Javion Lavelle Cooper — theft of a firearm
Alexzander Ray Cordero — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Stephanie Michelle Cortes — credit card or debit card abuse
Orlando Louis Crespo — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Erik Alejandro Cruz Vasquez — indecency with a child by contact
Steven David Daniel — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Bonnie Lynn Abeyta — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Tammy Kay Dees — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Kiara Degrate — aggravated assault
James Heyward Dunston — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Christopher Carlos Deleon — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)
Kenneth Scott Dickenson — continuous sexual abuse of a young chiild, indecency with a child by contact
Sterling Dajon Douglas — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Derek Roland Duncan — assault family violence with a prior
Dennis Ray Estelle — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Jonathan Slade Feliciano — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Thomas Paul Ford — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
Shellra Darmarion Norwood — engaging in organized criminal activity
Treymond Marion Norwood — engaging in organized criminal activity
Jose Galvan Salazar — driving while intoxicated - felony
Jesse James Garcia — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual)
Jesse James Garcia — burglary of a building (enhanced), burglary of a building (enhanced)
Gabriella Marie Gonzales — assault family violence by occlusion (enhanced)
Jose Antonio Gutierrez De Leon — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
James Donavon Hahn — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Adrian Don Hamilton — burglary of a vehicle with two or more priors
Ashford Hanks — injury to a disabled individual
Micah Cleon Hanks — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Ryder Lee Haverkamp — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Adrian Roy Jimenez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Caleb De Anthony Johnson — possession of marihuana
Roheim Clarke — possession of marihuana
Victoria Louann Johnson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Christopher Lee Joiner — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Rhonda Kimball — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jacque King — possession of marihuana
Kevin King — aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child by exposure, display of harmful material to a minor
Deborah Lamont — aggravated assault
Demonetray Dwayne Leno-Lewis — assault against a pregnant woman
Todd Paul Leuschner — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Anthony Aaron Lyles — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
John Michael Marchant — injury to a child (enhanced)
Erica Nicole Markum — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Tyler Alexander Jordan — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Bradley Joseph Mattioda — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Brian Christopher May — failure to comply with sex offender registration (enhanced)
Michael Kieth Mccugh — unauthorized use of a vehicle (enhanced)
Sonny Melendez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)
Kevin Milan — indecency with a child by contact
Jesse Leon Minter — solicitation of prostitution
Kenneth Mirabal — solicitation of prostitution
Nancie May Mitchell — endangering a child
Miguel Reyes Monreal — continuous sexual abuse of young children
Ronald Mooney — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)
Jenesis L. Moore — possession of a controlled substance: psilocin
Stephen Dale Moore — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
James Ghueno Morgan — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Crystal Diane Morris — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Ruben D. Munez — driving while intoxicated - felony (habitual)
Elias James Murrell — possession of a controlled substance: methylenedioxy-alpha-cyclohexylaminopropiophenone: a compound structurally derived from 2-aminopropanal (enhanced)
Laurie Elizabeth Nunez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Joshua Nicholas Olvera — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Bonnie Elizabeth Plank — possession of a controlled substance: amphetamine
James Eric Potter — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual)
Jeffery Lynn Prater — failure to comply with sex offender registration
James Joseph Pratt — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Zachary Tyler Rains — burglary of a habitation
Zachary Tyler Rains — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Zachary Tyler Rains — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Calvin Wood Rakovan — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols
Steven Rhodes — tampering with physical evidence (enhanced)
Morgan Mesach Henderson — tampering with physical evidence (enhanced)
Devin Ray Richards — failure to comply with sex offender registration
Ethan Ringo — indecency with a child by contact (2 counts)
Jason Myrick Robinson — fraudlent use or possession of identifying information (enhanced)
Jason Myrick Robinson — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000 (habitual)
Jason Myrick Robinson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced
Rone Christopher Rodriguez — burglary of a habitation (enhanced), injury to a child (enhanced)
Reynaldo Rodriguez-Ochoa — vehicle involved in accident/failure to stop and render aid
Pedro Rubio Jr. — injury to a child ( habitual), assault family violence by occlusion (habitual), assault family violence
Jack Hagan Scoggins — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Chad Dylan Smith — abandoning a child, false report to a peace officer
Zariya Smith — aggravated assault
Alexis Sotelo Gonzalez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Baron Todd Spencer — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual)
Deveon Daylon Spencer — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Michael Darryl Stanley — burglary of a building
Orlando Jesus Ramirez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (habitual)
Hector David Reyes — aggravated robbery (2 counts)
Bayron Colindres — aggravated robbery (2 counts)
Blaine Reynolds — assault against a peace officer
Tyrone D Stewart — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Tyrone D Stewart — driving while intoxicated - felony
Rvey Stringer — possession of child pornography with a prior (5 counts)
Darrin Reed Stroud — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jeffrey Brandon Swindle — theft of a firearm
Joseph Lamont Terrell — theft of mail
Joseph Lamont Terrell — prohibited substance in a correctional facility
Jacorey Dejuan Bryant — theft of mail
Kendravis Latrel Arnold — theft of mail
Jeremy Kyle Timmons — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Gonzalo Diaz Tinoco — intoxication assault, tampering with physical evidence
Alan Anael Torres — possession of marihuana
Gregorio Torres — sexual assault of a child
Jesse Fernando Davila — sexual assault of a child (2 counts)
Andres Garcia-Torres — sexual assault of a child
Martin Rodriguez — sexual assault of a child (2 counts)
Jason Renovato — sexual assault of a child (2 counts)
Salomon Torres Gonzalez — sexual assault, burglary of a habitation with commition of a felony
Melinda Kay Vaughan — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Ingrid Denise Vital — aggravated assault
Scott Wade Walls — continuous sexual abuse of a young child, promotion of child pornography (4 counts)
Jennifer Carol Walters — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Lanny Dereck Walton — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)
Ethan Edward Wiley — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols, possession of marihuana
D’Montre Ervin Wilkerson — possession of marihuana
Emanuel Steven Williams — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Malik Williams — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Nathanael Velazquez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Steven Craig Willis — driving while intoxicated - felony
Charles Arthur Wolf — driving while intoxicated - felony (enhanced)
Joseph Eugene Willis — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Lanny Dereck Walton — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)