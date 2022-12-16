McLennan County grand jury indictments: Dec. 15, 2022

The following people were indicted Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Timothy Dewayne Austin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Timothy Dewayne Austin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Patricia Elaine Bailey — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Shaebony Denique Baucham — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Bobby Joel Belknap — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Linda Faye Bell — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Zemarion Akil Benjamin — theft of a firearm

Zemarion Akil Benjamin — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jordan Emanuel Bennett — assault against a pregnant woman

Amber Nichole Blanchard — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Blaine Hudson Boswell — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Paul James Boudreaux — engaging in organized criminal activity, theft of $150,000 or more but less than $300,000

Adrian Lomas — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000

Martin Dejesus Lara — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000

Jesus Espinosa — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000

Tanya Paulette Brown — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Spencer Todd Bruegger — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Michael Duane Bundrick — online solicitation of a minor

Alyssa Carr — injury to a child

Kevin Bernard Clark — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Trestan Deandrea Clark — possession of marihuana

Javion Lavelle Cooper — theft of a firearm

Alexzander Ray Cordero — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Stephanie Michelle Cortes — credit card or debit card abuse

Orlando Louis Crespo — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Erik Alejandro Cruz Vasquez — indecency with a child by contact

Steven David Daniel — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Bonnie Lynn Abeyta — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Tammy Kay Dees — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Kiara Degrate — aggravated assault

James Heyward Dunston — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Christopher Carlos Deleon — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)

Kenneth Scott Dickenson — continuous sexual abuse of a young chiild, indecency with a child by contact

Sterling Dajon Douglas — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Derek Roland Duncan — assault family violence with a prior

Dennis Ray Estelle — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Jonathan Slade Feliciano — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Thomas Paul Ford — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

Shellra Darmarion Norwood — engaging in organized criminal activity

Treymond Marion Norwood — engaging in organized criminal activity

Jose Galvan Salazar — driving while intoxicated - felony

Jesse James Garcia — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual)

Jesse James Garcia — burglary of a building (enhanced), burglary of a building (enhanced)

Gabriella Marie Gonzales — assault family violence by occlusion (enhanced)

Jose Antonio Gutierrez De Leon — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

James Donavon Hahn — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Adrian Don Hamilton — burglary of a vehicle with two or more priors

Ashford Hanks — injury to a disabled individual

Micah Cleon Hanks — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Ryder Lee Haverkamp — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Adrian Roy Jimenez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Caleb De Anthony Johnson — possession of marihuana

Roheim Clarke — possession of marihuana

Victoria Louann Johnson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Christopher Lee Joiner — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Rhonda Kimball — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jacque King — possession of marihuana

Kevin King — aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child by exposure, display of harmful material to a minor

Deborah Lamont — aggravated assault

Demonetray Dwayne Leno-Lewis — assault against a pregnant woman

Todd Paul Leuschner — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Anthony Aaron Lyles — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

John Michael Marchant — injury to a child (enhanced)

Erica Nicole Markum — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Tyler Alexander Jordan — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Bradley Joseph Mattioda — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Brian Christopher May — failure to comply with sex offender registration (enhanced)

Michael Kieth Mccugh — unauthorized use of a vehicle (enhanced)

Sonny Melendez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)

Kevin Milan — indecency with a child by contact

Jesse Leon Minter — solicitation of prostitution

Kenneth Mirabal — solicitation of prostitution

Nancie May Mitchell — endangering a child

Miguel Reyes Monreal — continuous sexual abuse of young children

Ronald Mooney — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)

Jenesis L. Moore — possession of a controlled substance: psilocin

Stephen Dale Moore — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

James Ghueno Morgan — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Crystal Diane Morris — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Ruben D. Munez — driving while intoxicated - felony (habitual)

Elias James Murrell — possession of a controlled substance: methylenedioxy-alpha-cyclohexylaminopropiophenone: a compound structurally derived from 2-aminopropanal (enhanced)

Laurie Elizabeth Nunez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Joshua Nicholas Olvera — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Bonnie Elizabeth Plank — possession of a controlled substance: amphetamine

James Eric Potter — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual)

Jeffery Lynn Prater — failure to comply with sex offender registration

James Joseph Pratt — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Zachary Tyler Rains — burglary of a habitation

Zachary Tyler Rains — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Zachary Tyler Rains — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Calvin Wood Rakovan — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols

Steven Rhodes — tampering with physical evidence (enhanced)

Morgan Mesach Henderson — tampering with physical evidence (enhanced)

Devin Ray Richards — failure to comply with sex offender registration

Ethan Ringo — indecency with a child by contact (2 counts)

Jason Myrick Robinson — fraudlent use or possession of identifying information (enhanced)

Jason Myrick Robinson — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000 (habitual)

Jason Myrick Robinson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced

Rone Christopher Rodriguez — burglary of a habitation (enhanced), injury to a child (enhanced)

Reynaldo Rodriguez-Ochoa — vehicle involved in accident/failure to stop and render aid

Pedro Rubio Jr. — injury to a child ( habitual), assault family violence by occlusion (habitual), assault family violence

Jack Hagan Scoggins — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Chad Dylan Smith — abandoning a child, false report to a peace officer

Zariya Smith — aggravated assault

Alexis Sotelo Gonzalez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Baron Todd Spencer — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual)

Deveon Daylon Spencer — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Michael Darryl Stanley — burglary of a building

Orlando Jesus Ramirez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (habitual)

Hector David Reyes — aggravated robbery (2 counts)

Bayron Colindres — aggravated robbery (2 counts)

Blaine Reynolds — assault against a peace officer

Tyrone D Stewart — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Tyrone D Stewart — driving while intoxicated - felony

Rvey Stringer — possession of child pornography with a prior (5 counts)

Darrin Reed Stroud — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jeffrey Brandon Swindle — theft of a firearm

Joseph Lamont Terrell — theft of mail

Joseph Lamont Terrell — prohibited substance in a correctional facility

Jacorey Dejuan Bryant — theft of mail

Kendravis Latrel Arnold — theft of mail

Jeremy Kyle Timmons — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Gonzalo Diaz Tinoco — intoxication assault, tampering with physical evidence

Alan Anael Torres — possession of marihuana

Gregorio Torres — sexual assault of a child

Jesse Fernando Davila — sexual assault of a child (2 counts)

Andres Garcia-Torres — sexual assault of a child

Martin Rodriguez — sexual assault of a child (2 counts)

Jason Renovato — sexual assault of a child (2 counts)

Salomon Torres Gonzalez — sexual assault, burglary of a habitation with commition of a felony

Melinda Kay Vaughan — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Ingrid Denise Vital — aggravated assault

Scott Wade Walls — continuous sexual abuse of a young child, promotion of child pornography (4 counts)

Jennifer Carol Walters — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Lanny Dereck Walton — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)

Ethan Edward Wiley — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols, possession of marihuana

D’Montre Ervin Wilkerson — possession of marihuana

Emanuel Steven Williams — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Malik Williams — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Nathanael Velazquez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Steven Craig Willis — driving while intoxicated - felony

Charles Arthur Wolf — driving while intoxicated - felony (enhanced)

Joseph Eugene Willis — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Lanny Dereck Walton — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)