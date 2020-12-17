 Skip to main content
McLennan County grand jury indictments: Dec. 17, 2020
The following people were indicted Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

John J. Barajas — online solicitation of a minor

Jose Raya Arrollo Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: heroin, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Sheila Evette Austin — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Chelsea Balboa — endangering a child

Michael Shane Bohannon — sexual assault of a child (6 counts), indecency with a child (2 counts), sexual assault of a child, continuous trafficking of persons

Christine Jean Bond — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Ronnie Alexander Bouye — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

April Michelle Castillo — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)

Melvin Lee Clark — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

Michael Nichloas Cline — failure to register as a sex offender

Jonathan Brailey Coleman — sexual assault of a child

Kimberly Ann Davis — vehicle involved in accident/failure to stop and render aid, driving while intoxicated

Michael Sinclar Dunn — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols (enhanced)

Sara Ellis — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Zachary Xavier Felan — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Juan Luna Garcia — burglary of a habitation

Juan Lucas Gonzalez — stalking

Christopher Lynn Grady — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Johnny Thomas Green — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Latawa Tawain Green — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Dechaar Wayne Greer — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Jesus Guzman — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol

Joey Dewayne Hammond — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual)

Iverson Carter Henshaw — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Joshua N. Reyna — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Lacy Michelle Hilliard — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Timothy Joseph Hudson — burglary of a habitation

Christopher Paul Jenkins — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Kioshiana Cierra Johnson — aggravated assault

Christopher Brandon Jones — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Akpan Kembui Manning — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine in a drug free zone

Jason Loren Murrah — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Eden Victoria Orndorff — assault family violence with a prior

Billy Howard Pedigo — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Breanna Peoples — deadly conduct

Shakayla Verniece Rollins — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Jermaine Lakeith Scott — aggravated assault (enhanced)

William Darrell Simons — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Phillip Anthony Soto — burglary of a building (enhanced)

Rodney Charles Swinnie — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual)

Randall Scott Tremar — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Johnny O’dell Wallace — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

James Thomas Hooper — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Danny Dale Kelly — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Danzel Lamar Wilson — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance: clonazepam

Kenneth Wayne Young — aggravated assault

