McLennan County grand jury indictments: Dec. 17, 2020

The following people were indicted Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
John J. Barajas — online solicitation of a minor
Jose Raya Arrollo Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: heroin, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Sheila Evette Austin — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Chelsea Balboa — endangering a child
Michael Shane Bohannon — sexual assault of a child (6 counts), indecency with a child (2 counts), sexual assault of a child, continuous trafficking of persons
Christine Jean Bond — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Ronnie Alexander Bouye — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
April Michelle Castillo — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)
Melvin Lee Clark — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
Michael Nichloas Cline — failure to register as a sex offender
Jonathan Brailey Coleman — sexual assault of a child
Kimberly Ann Davis — vehicle involved in accident/failure to stop and render aid, driving while intoxicated
Michael Sinclar Dunn — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols (enhanced)
Sara Ellis — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Zachary Xavier Felan — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Juan Luna Garcia — burglary of a habitation
Juan Lucas Gonzalez — stalking
Christopher Lynn Grady — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Johnny Thomas Green — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Latawa Tawain Green — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Dechaar Wayne Greer — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Jesus Guzman — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinol
Joey Dewayne Hammond — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual)
Iverson Carter Henshaw — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Joshua N. Reyna — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Lacy Michelle Hilliard — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Timothy Joseph Hudson — burglary of a habitation
Christopher Paul Jenkins — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Kioshiana Cierra Johnson — aggravated assault
Christopher Brandon Jones — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Akpan Kembui Manning — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine in a drug free zone
Jason Loren Murrah — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Eden Victoria Orndorff — assault family violence with a prior
Billy Howard Pedigo — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Breanna Peoples — deadly conduct
Shakayla Verniece Rollins — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Jermaine Lakeith Scott — aggravated assault (enhanced)
William Darrell Simons — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Phillip Anthony Soto — burglary of a building (enhanced)
Rodney Charles Swinnie — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual)
Randall Scott Tremar — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Johnny O’dell Wallace — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
James Thomas Hooper — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Danny Dale Kelly — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Danzel Lamar Wilson — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance: clonazepam
Kenneth Wayne Young — aggravated assault
