McLennan County grand jury indictments: Dec. 2, 2021

The following people were indicted Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Braden Dalton Bailey — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Matthew Price Barnes — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Ramon Joseph Castro II — aggravated assault (habitual), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)
Coree Cleveland Jr. — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Coree Cleveland Jr. — assault family violence by occlusion, continuous violence against the family, violation of condition of bond
Kelsey Mekenzie Collins — tampering with physical evidence
Donshae Drevonne Cooper-White — aggravated robbery
Modesta Leenan Ethridge — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Adrian Orlando Garcia — burglary of a vehicle with two or more priors (enhanced), burglary of vehicles with two or more priors (enhanced)
Thomas Brent German — failure to register as a sex offender
Joshua James Gilbert Hayes — burglary of a habitation
Joshua James Gilbert Hayes — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Marie Renae Holt — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
David Shawn Honea — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jakobe Jamarion Johnson — aggravated robbery, robbery
Jakobe Jamarion Johnson — aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping
Lavell Rodney Jones — capital murder
James Garrett Jordan — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, unlawful carrying a weapon
Samantha Ann Mitchell — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Keisha Cole Kelly — delivery of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Romecia Earlshaun Levi — burglary of a habitation
Gary Johel Lorenzo Rodriguez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Brandon Wayne Maynard — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced), unauthorized use of a vehicle
Mihai Laurentiu Miga — injury to a child
Ricardo Navarro — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence
Victor Torres Martinez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Pedro Lopez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Guillermo Francisco Perez — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger
Billy Andrew Peterson — assault family violence with a prior, unlawful restraint
Ernest Presha — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Arturo Ramirez — deadly conduct
Arturo Ramirez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Christina Marie Reames Henderson — unlawful use of food stamps benefits
Francisco Molina Reyes — driving while intoxicated- felony
William Eli Russell — possession of marihuana (enhanced)
Lance John Showen — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (habitual), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine (habitual)
Cameron Wade Robinson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Orlon Gerome Simpson — vehicle involved in accident/failure to stop and render aid
Ronniqua Lekeysha Sims — aggravated robbery (enhanced)
Ashanti Shylesha Franklin — aggravated robbery
Shynise Erakeisha Franklin — aggravated robbery
Shameka Ebony Smith — continuous violence against the family
Kazareon Malik Staples — theft of a firearm, burglary of habitation (enhanced)
Joseph Bradley Starling — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Shannon Marie Strickland — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Vincent Kieth Walton — assault family violence with a prior
Peter Daniel White — tampering with physical evidence
Peter Daniel White — possession of marihuana
Peter Daniel White — theft of a firearm