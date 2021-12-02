 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McLennan County grand jury indictments: Dec. 2, 2021
0 comments

McLennan County grand jury indictments: Dec. 2, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The following people were indicted Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Braden Dalton Bailey — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Matthew Price Barnes — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Ramon Joseph Castro II — aggravated assault (habitual), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)

Coree Cleveland Jr. — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Coree Cleveland Jr. — assault family violence by occlusion, continuous violence against the family, violation of condition of bond

Kelsey Mekenzie Collins — tampering with physical evidence

Donshae Drevonne Cooper-White — aggravated robbery

Modesta Leenan Ethridge — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Adrian Orlando Garcia — burglary of a vehicle with two or more priors (enhanced), burglary of vehicles with two or more priors (enhanced)

Thomas Brent German — failure to register as a sex offender

Joshua James Gilbert Hayes — burglary of a habitation

Joshua James Gilbert Hayes — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Marie Renae Holt — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

David Shawn Honea — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jakobe Jamarion Johnson — aggravated robbery, robbery

Jakobe Jamarion Johnson — aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping

Lavell Rodney Jones — capital murder

James Garrett Jordan — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, unlawful carrying a weapon

Samantha Ann Mitchell — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Keisha Cole Kelly — delivery of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Romecia Earlshaun Levi — burglary of a habitation

Gary Johel Lorenzo Rodriguez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Brandon Wayne Maynard — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced), unauthorized use of a vehicle

Mihai Laurentiu Miga — injury to a child

Ricardo Navarro — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence

Victor Torres Martinez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Pedro Lopez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Guillermo Francisco Perez — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger

Billy Andrew Peterson — assault family violence with a prior, unlawful restraint

Ernest Presha — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Arturo Ramirez — deadly conduct

Arturo Ramirez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Christina Marie Reames Henderson — unlawful use of food stamps benefits

Francisco Molina Reyes — driving while intoxicated- felony

William Eli Russell — possession of marihuana (enhanced)

Lance John Showen — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (habitual), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine (habitual)

Cameron Wade Robinson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Orlon Gerome Simpson — vehicle involved in accident/failure to stop and render aid

Ronniqua Lekeysha Sims — aggravated robbery (enhanced)

Ashanti Shylesha Franklin — aggravated robbery

Shynise Erakeisha Franklin — aggravated robbery

Shameka Ebony Smith — continuous violence against the family

Kazareon Malik Staples — theft of a firearm, burglary of habitation (enhanced)

Joseph Bradley Starling — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Shannon Marie Strickland — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Vincent Kieth Walton — assault family violence with a prior

Peter Daniel White — tampering with physical evidence

Peter Daniel White — possession of marihuana

Peter Daniel White — theft of a firearm

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB owners lock out players, 1st time in 26 years

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert