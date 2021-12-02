McLennan County grand jury indictments: Dec. 2, 2021

The following people were indicted Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Braden Dalton Bailey — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Matthew Price Barnes — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Ramon Joseph Castro II — aggravated assault (habitual), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)

Coree Cleveland Jr. — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Coree Cleveland Jr. — assault family violence by occlusion, continuous violence against the family, violation of condition of bond

Kelsey Mekenzie Collins — tampering with physical evidence

Donshae Drevonne Cooper-White — aggravated robbery

Modesta Leenan Ethridge — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Adrian Orlando Garcia — burglary of a vehicle with two or more priors (enhanced), burglary of vehicles with two or more priors (enhanced)

Thomas Brent German — failure to register as a sex offender