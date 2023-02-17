The following people were indicted Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Sarah Lucille Bailey — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Timothy Glen Beason — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Clifford Nikolas Behrens — injury to a child
Sabrina Joann Morris — injury to a child
Amber Nichole Blanchard — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Brandon Edward Bonner — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced), possession of marihuana
Brandon Edward Bonner — burglary of a habitation (enhanced) (2 counts)
Heather Brayman — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jose Carmona-Delacruz — solicitation of prostitution
Isreal Mark Anthony Castro — aggravated assault
Mark Anthony Chavez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Haley Nicole Edington — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Juan Concepcion-Perez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Joseph Cruz Contreras — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Kimberly Lynn Cookston — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Amanda Cordero — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Stephen Vennell Daniel — aggravated assault
Jaden I. Davis — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols
Kaleb Anthony Donald — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Terrell Issac Edwards — possession of marihuana (enhanced)
Jacob T. Eldridge — assault against a pregnant woman
Juan Estrada-Salinas — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, driving while intoxicated
Bianca Lavonda Fancher — driving while intoxicated - felony
Javier Flores — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Nicholas Lane Fulgham — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Nicholas Lane Fulgham — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols
Carlos Garcia Guzman — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Tameeka Latoyia Garner — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Desmond Guinyard — evading arrest or detention with a prior
Shawn Latroy Haines — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Dwight Devon Hall — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Lisa Arlene Hamilton — aggravated assault
Robert Hernandez — aggravated assault against a public servant, possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols, resisting arrest
Fernando Lewis Herrera — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Kacy Hill — burglary of a building
Demarcus Dwayne Holder — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Michael Dwayne Holt — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)
Terrance Hunter — assault family violence with a prior (habitual)
Ginger Kay Johnson — theft less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Jaylen Jamal Thompson — assault against public servant (enhanced)
Shananne Renee Knight — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Demetria Lejann King — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Everardo Juarez — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger
Bobby Ray Jones — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Zamine Davonta Montrial Johnson — violation of protective order or conditions of bond
Nathaniel Aidan Knipe — attempted aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child by contact
Jaxen Reed Krueger — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols, theft of $100 or more but less than $750
Steven Ray Lozano — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)
Rebekah Anne Lopez — possession of a controlled substance: amphetamine
Miguel Lujan — assault family violence by occlusion
Janya Antwanae Lusk — assault against public servant (enhanced)
Eric Martinez — aggravated robbery
Eric Martinez — assault family violence by occlusion
Eric Martinez — prohibited substance in a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Tiana Mercedes Mayes — aggravated assault against a public servant
Latrayl Dashawn Milton — engaging in organized criminal activity
Latrayl Dashawn Milton — assault against a police officer (2 counts)
William B. Mckinney — assault family violence with a prior
Davin Darnell Mitchell — possession of marihuana
Davin Darnell Mitchell — possession of marihuana
Jeremy Montoya — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Shelby Danyale Morris — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Rodnika Morrison — possession of a controlled substance: fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Oscar Thomas Lopez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Crystal Ann Contreras — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Manuel Paul Ochoa — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Manuel Paul Ochoa — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Duane Onstott Jr. — aggravated assault
Samuel Parsons — possession of a controlled substance: heroin, possession of a controlled substance: codeine
Isaiah Lamont Peel — aggravated assault (2 counts)
Charveon Booker — aggravated assault (2 counts)
Aurora Perez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Yoilan Perez — trafficking of persons, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Billy Andrew Peterson — aggravated assault
Richard Pietrzyk — sexual assault (2 counts)
Lamont Dewayne Ransom — sexual assault of a child
Adion Reyes — delivery of a controlled substance: cocaine
Tyrece Edward Richards — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (habitual)
Matthew Paul Rounsaville — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)
Ashley Nicole Rucker — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Lavelle Arndres Ruffin — burglary of a habitation, assault family violence with a prior
Matt Joseph Schoeplein — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols
Patrick Darrell Smith — endangering a child, assault family violence
Terika Sherell Smith — tampering with physical evidence
Stephanie Lynn Stewart — burglary of a building, license plate flipper
Randal Laughlin — burglary of a building, license plate flipper
Kayla Monique Trinidad — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors, evading arrest or detention
Juan Vargas Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: fentanyl
Juan Vargas Jr. — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Lachrisha Patrice Webb — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger
Jonathan Scott White — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Matthew Jaiden White — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Ruben Anthonic Williams Jr. — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Mitzie Michelle Wright — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors