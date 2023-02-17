The following people were indicted Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Sarah Lucille Bailey — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Timothy Glen Beason — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Clifford Nikolas Behrens — injury to a child

Sabrina Joann Morris — injury to a child

Amber Nichole Blanchard — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Brandon Edward Bonner — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced), possession of marihuana

Brandon Edward Bonner — burglary of a habitation (enhanced) (2 counts)

Heather Brayman — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jose Carmona-Delacruz — solicitation of prostitution

Isreal Mark Anthony Castro — aggravated assault

Mark Anthony Chavez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Haley Nicole Edington — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Juan Concepcion-Perez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Joseph Cruz Contreras — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Kimberly Lynn Cookston — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Amanda Cordero — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Stephen Vennell Daniel — aggravated assault

Jaden I. Davis — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols

Kaleb Anthony Donald — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Terrell Issac Edwards — possession of marihuana (enhanced)

Jacob T. Eldridge — assault against a pregnant woman

Juan Estrada-Salinas — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, driving while intoxicated

Bianca Lavonda Fancher — driving while intoxicated - felony

Javier Flores — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Nicholas Lane Fulgham — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Nicholas Lane Fulgham — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols

Carlos Garcia Guzman — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Tameeka Latoyia Garner — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Desmond Guinyard — evading arrest or detention with a prior

Shawn Latroy Haines — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Dwight Devon Hall — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Lisa Arlene Hamilton — aggravated assault

Robert Hernandez — aggravated assault against a public servant, possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols, resisting arrest

Fernando Lewis Herrera — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Kacy Hill — burglary of a building

Demarcus Dwayne Holder — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Michael Dwayne Holt — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)

Terrance Hunter — assault family violence with a prior (habitual)

Ginger Kay Johnson — theft less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Jaylen Jamal Thompson — assault against public servant (enhanced)

Shananne Renee Knight — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Demetria Lejann King — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Everardo Juarez — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger

Bobby Ray Jones — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Zamine Davonta Montrial Johnson — violation of protective order or conditions of bond

Nathaniel Aidan Knipe — attempted aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child by contact

Jaxen Reed Krueger — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols, theft of $100 or more but less than $750

Steven Ray Lozano — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)

Rebekah Anne Lopez — possession of a controlled substance: amphetamine

Miguel Lujan — assault family violence by occlusion

Janya Antwanae Lusk — assault against public servant (enhanced)

Eric Martinez — aggravated robbery

Eric Martinez — assault family violence by occlusion

Eric Martinez — prohibited substance in a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Tiana Mercedes Mayes — aggravated assault against a public servant

Latrayl Dashawn Milton — engaging in organized criminal activity

Latrayl Dashawn Milton — assault against a police officer (2 counts)

William B. Mckinney — assault family violence with a prior

Davin Darnell Mitchell — possession of marihuana

Davin Darnell Mitchell — possession of marihuana

Jeremy Montoya — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Shelby Danyale Morris — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Rodnika Morrison — possession of a controlled substance: fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Oscar Thomas Lopez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Crystal Ann Contreras — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Manuel Paul Ochoa — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Manuel Paul Ochoa — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Duane Onstott Jr. — aggravated assault

Samuel Parsons — possession of a controlled substance: heroin, possession of a controlled substance: codeine

Isaiah Lamont Peel — aggravated assault (2 counts)

Charveon Booker — aggravated assault (2 counts)

Aurora Perez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Yoilan Perez — trafficking of persons, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Billy Andrew Peterson — aggravated assault

Richard Pietrzyk — sexual assault (2 counts)

Lamont Dewayne Ransom — sexual assault of a child

Adion Reyes — delivery of a controlled substance: cocaine

Tyrece Edward Richards — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (habitual)

Matthew Paul Rounsaville — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)

Ashley Nicole Rucker — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Lavelle Arndres Ruffin — burglary of a habitation, assault family violence with a prior

Matt Joseph Schoeplein — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols

Patrick Darrell Smith — endangering a child, assault family violence

Terika Sherell Smith — tampering with physical evidence

Stephanie Lynn Stewart — burglary of a building, license plate flipper

Randal Laughlin — burglary of a building, license plate flipper

Kayla Monique Trinidad — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors, evading arrest or detention

Juan Vargas Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: fentanyl

Juan Vargas Jr. — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Lachrisha Patrice Webb — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger

Jonathan Scott White — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Matthew Jaiden White — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Ruben Anthonic Williams Jr. — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Mitzie Michelle Wright — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors