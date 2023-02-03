The following people were indicted Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Mary Aguilar — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Christopher Jeral Allen — sexual assault of a child
James Earl Conner — trafficking of persons (enhanced), sexual assault of a child (enhanced) (2 counts)
Kiearen Harman Whiteside — continuous trafficking of persons (enhanced), sexual assault of a child (enhanced) (4 counts)
Ty Douglas Allen — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols, driving while intoxicated
Jerry Wayne Bailey — tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance: heroin, possession of a controlled substance: 3,4-methylenedioxy methamphetamine (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Anthony Dwight Benjamin — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Crystal Shalome Mirick — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine
Linda Kay Brown — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
Charles Raynell Carter — credit card abuse
Valerie Castillo — endangering a child (enhanced)
Amanda Cordero — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Silvano Coronado Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Joseph Cox — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Tyron Durham — theft from a person
Vernon Flakes — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Priscilla Rendon Galan — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Christopher Garcia — forgery (enhanced)
Roberto Lee Gonzalez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Brandyn Shane Havercroft — assault family violence with a prior (habitual)
Brandyn Havercroft — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Dantwon Ewon Henderson — evading arrest or detention with a prior
Fernando Lewis Herrera — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Collin Micah Horn — assault against a public servant
Randanal Gerard Johnson Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Michael John Kendrick — injury to an elderly individual
Cornius Kirkland — aggravated assault (enhanced)
Trevor Chase Koon — injury to an elderly individual (enhanced)
Joshua Noel Lozano — assault family violence with a prior (habitual)
Christopher Lee Magers — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Nelson Marcia — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Mauro Martinez — solicitation of prostitution
Sheldon Cody Miller — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information (enhanced)
Jim Anthony Munoz — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jonathan Quiroga — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Joshua Deontreal Nemons — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
— Lorenzo Dale Ortiz — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced), duty on striking fixture
Edwin Pelayo — fraudulent use or possession of credit or debit card
Jason Dewayne Richards — intoxication manslaughter, intoxication assault
Scott Riggleman — cruelty to a non-livestock animal (2 counts)
Joshua Caleb Roberson — sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child by contact
Talecia Janae Robinson — abandoning a child
Laura Rogers — possession of a controlled substance: buprenorphine, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Andrew Justice Smith — indecency with a child by exposure
Christopher Demond Smith — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
William Eric Tisdale — aggravated assault (enhanced)
Harvey Townsend — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Tommy Lee Walker — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Tommy Lee Walker — failure to comply with sex offender registration
Dejorian Lamar Ware — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)
Derrick Deon Wiley — unauthorized use of a vehicle