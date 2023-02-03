The following people were indicted Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Mary Aguilar — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Christopher Jeral Allen — sexual assault of a child

James Earl Conner — trafficking of persons (enhanced), sexual assault of a child (enhanced) (2 counts)

Kiearen Harman Whiteside — continuous trafficking of persons (enhanced), sexual assault of a child (enhanced) (4 counts)

Ty Douglas Allen — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols, driving while intoxicated

Jerry Wayne Bailey — tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance: heroin, possession of a controlled substance: 3,4-methylenedioxy methamphetamine (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Anthony Dwight Benjamin — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Crystal Shalome Mirick — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine

Linda Kay Brown — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

Charles Raynell Carter — credit card abuse

Valerie Castillo — endangering a child (enhanced)

Amanda Cordero — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Silvano Coronado Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Joseph Cox — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Tyron Durham — theft from a person

Vernon Flakes — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Priscilla Rendon Galan — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Christopher Garcia — forgery (enhanced)

Roberto Lee Gonzalez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Brandyn Shane Havercroft — assault family violence with a prior (habitual)

Brandyn Havercroft — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Dantwon Ewon Henderson — evading arrest or detention with a prior

Fernando Lewis Herrera — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Collin Micah Horn — assault against a public servant

Randanal Gerard Johnson Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Michael John Kendrick — injury to an elderly individual

Cornius Kirkland — aggravated assault (enhanced)

Trevor Chase Koon — injury to an elderly individual (enhanced)

Joshua Noel Lozano — assault family violence with a prior (habitual)

Christopher Lee Magers — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Nelson Marcia — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Mauro Martinez — solicitation of prostitution

Sheldon Cody Miller — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information (enhanced)

Jim Anthony Munoz — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jonathan Quiroga — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Joshua Deontreal Nemons — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

— Lorenzo Dale Ortiz — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced), duty on striking fixture

Edwin Pelayo — fraudulent use or possession of credit or debit card

Jason Dewayne Richards — intoxication manslaughter, intoxication assault

Scott Riggleman — cruelty to a non-livestock animal (2 counts)

Joshua Caleb Roberson — sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child by contact

Talecia Janae Robinson — abandoning a child

Laura Rogers — possession of a controlled substance: buprenorphine, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Andrew Justice Smith — indecency with a child by exposure

Christopher Demond Smith — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

William Eric Tisdale — aggravated assault (enhanced)

Harvey Townsend — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Tommy Lee Walker — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Tommy Lee Walker — failure to comply with sex offender registration

Dejorian Lamar Ware — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)

Derrick Deon Wiley — unauthorized use of a vehicle