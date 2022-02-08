McLennan County grand jury indictments: Feb. 8, 2022

Derick Glen Frazier — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Kacee French — burglary of a habitation

Kyle Austin Holt — burglary of a habitation

Daniel Fuller — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Arturo Garcia Jr. — assault on a public servant

Xzavier N. Garcia — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000

Isaiah Jerome Garvin — burglary of a habitation (habitual)

Isaiah Jerome Garvin — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000 (habitual)

Isaiah Jerome Garvin — debit card abuse against an elderly individual (habitual)

Isaiah Jerome Garvin — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 (enhanced)

Isaiah Jerome Garvin — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 (enhanced)

Tony Glenn Fisher — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 (enhanced)

Tony Glenn Fisher — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 (enhanced)