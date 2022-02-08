McLennan County grand jury indictments: Feb. 8, 2022

The following people were indicted Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2021 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Yolanda Elaine Adams — fraudulent use or possession of credit card information (enhanced)
Willie Vernell Allen — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Roslyn Cavitt Ankrah — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Danny Earl Armstrong — aggravated assault
Alexxus Briann Arocha — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (2 counts)
Joshua Joseph Barber — burglary of a building
Malayshia Bell — burglary of a building
Destiny Dawn Bellah — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jamian Bishop — burglary of a building
Asia Boers — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger
Jeffery Adam Breichner — continuous sexual abuse of young children
Jeffery Adam Breichner — sexual assault (2 counts)
Sara Leenette Britt — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Amarion Brooks — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Sadarius Greer — aggravated robbery (2 counts)
Zachary Patrick Bryant — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Bradley Charles Campise — assault against a security officer, attempting to take a weapon from a commisioned security officer
Carlos Carcamo-Mencina — endangering a child
Frank Fitzgerald Carlile — failure to register as a sex offender
Casey Carnell — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Blake Louis Cervera — solicitation of prostitution
Wendy Chason — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Abelino Chavez Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Mark Anthony Chavez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Edwin Demond Clark — aggravated robbery
Joshua Blake Colon — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Joshua Blake Colon — aggravated assault, theft of a firearm
Jose Jairo Coronado-Villa — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Isiah Cortez-Gonzales — possession of a controlled substance: fentanyl
Todd Norfleet Cox — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Daron Mark Crider — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Gregory Lynn Culverhouse — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Leeander Carnilious Dancer III — assault family violence with a prior
Leeander Carnilious Dancer III — harassment of a public servant
Julius Angel Delacruz — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)
Ashlie Kjean Devaney — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Jamarques Jacory Dickson — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Alfredo Fernandez — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Jorge Lopez Flores — evading arrest or detention with a prior
Derick Glen Frazier — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Kacee French — burglary of a habitation
Kyle Austin Holt — burglary of a habitation
Daniel Fuller — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Arturo Garcia Jr. — assault on a public servant
Xzavier N. Garcia — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000
Isaiah Jerome Garvin — burglary of a habitation (habitual)
Isaiah Jerome Garvin — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000 (habitual)
Isaiah Jerome Garvin — debit card abuse against an elderly individual (habitual)
Isaiah Jerome Garvin — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 (enhanced)
Isaiah Jerome Garvin — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 (enhanced)
Tony Glenn Fisher — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 (enhanced)
Tony Glenn Fisher — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 (enhanced)
Tony Glenn Fisher — burglary of a habitation (habitual)
Keith Dewayne Gilmore — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual)
Joe Edward Gonzales — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000 (habitual)
Miguel Angel Gonzales — injury to a child, assault family violence
Joshua D. Grady — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Diago Guerrero Jr. — delivery of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Diago Guerrero Jr. — delivery of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jesse B. Harrison — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Victor James Harrison — aggravated assault (habitual)
Tobatha Luschel King — aggravated assault
Richard Laverna Hayes — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Juan Jose Hernandez-Trujillo — aggravated assault
Cristina Hernandez-Zarco — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Aleisha Kaishun Hilliard — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Joshua Lane Holt — fraudulent use or possession of debit card information
Adam Irvine Howland — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Raul Elizondo Hurtado — driving while intoxicated - felony
Arthawa Kelete Jackson — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Gayland Mike Jackson — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Jordan Devon James — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Daveon Antiwan Jones — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Osbert Raphael Jones — delivery of a controlled substance, to witl: cocaine
Osbert Raphael Jones — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Dwight Alanta Kearns — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Leroy S. Keggins — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Kerri Linn Keith — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Tanya Paulette King — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Justin Daniel Kinsey — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Ladarian Dewayne Lewis-Hart — assault family violence by occlusion, assault family violence
Ladarian Dewayne Hart — burglary of a habitation
Rosendo Lopez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Narciza Melissa Lujan — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jamon Lyons — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
Bobby Joe Majors — continuous sexual abuse of young children
Brandon Todd Makovy — burglary of a building
Mason Markum — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Manuel Mata — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Brianna Shantell Matthewson-McGary — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Sheila Melendez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Tristan Taylor Moebius — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior (enhanced), assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)
Billy James Morgan — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Adrion Eugene Murray — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Jacob Nelson — stalking
Jacob Nelson — sexual assault
Victoria Newton — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Joseph Lucian Parker — sexual assault
Shawn Donald Patterson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jesus Guadalupe Perez — assault against a pregnant person, prohibited substance in a correctional facility
Raymond Adam Kieth Perez — assault family violence with a prior
Molly Elizabeth Peveler — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Travis Lee Philips — aggravated assault
Jerry Lamont Pickens — fraudulent use or possession of credit card information (enhanced)
Bryan Eugene Plagens — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Mikel Ray Jr. — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine (enhanced)
Michael O. Timothy Reiter — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Kenneth Glenn Reneau — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle
Kenneth Glenn Reneau — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Frankie Joe Rivera — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)
Frankie Joe Rivera — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Tequila Lashown Roberson — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000, unauthorized use of a vehicle
Cosheanna Robinson — possession of a controlled substance with intent to delver: methamphetamine
Cosheanna Robinson — delivery of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (2 counts)
Maxie Rodarte — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Thomas Edward Samford — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Matthew David Sawyers — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Dalton Schauer — burglary of a building
Bennie Daryl Scott — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)
Joseph Scott — sexual assault of a child
Justice Depure Scott — burglary of a habitation
Paula Renee Seniceros — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Michael Dean Shaw — driving while intoxicated- felony
Erik Ramon Slaughter — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Corrinne Small — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Breanna Jean Smith — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Kuntelleon Korillus Spikes — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced), endangering a child, injury to a child
Tiffany Elizabeth Sutton — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Trice Edgar Taylor — possession of a controlled substance: 3,4 methylenedioxy methamphetamine
Dontrell Foster — possession of a controlled substance: 3,4 methylenedioxy methamphetamine
Amber Thomas — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
William Eric Tisdale — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Michael Andrew Tovar — possession of a controlled substance, with intent to deliver: cocaine
Maxwell Alexander Vontunglen — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Angelia Marie Walker — aggravated assault
Larry Dale Ward — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Kelvin Watkins Jr. — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Brianna White — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
D’montre Ervin Wilkerson — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
D’montre Ervin Wilkerson — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (2 counts)
Andrew Allen Wilkinson — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
Andrew Allen Wilkinson — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Jacqueline Williams — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Mark Wayne Williams — theft of aluminum
James Darrell King — theft of aluminum
Mark Tracee Wimes — evading arrest or detention with a prior