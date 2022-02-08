 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McLennan County grand jury indictments: Feb. 8, 2022
McLennan County grand jury indictments: Feb. 8, 2022

The following people were indicted Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2021 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Yolanda Elaine Adams — fraudulent use or possession of credit card information (enhanced)

Willie Vernell Allen — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Roslyn Cavitt Ankrah — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Danny Earl Armstrong — aggravated assault

Alexxus Briann Arocha — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (2 counts)

Joshua Joseph Barber — burglary of a building

Malayshia Bell — burglary of a building

Destiny Dawn Bellah — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jamian Bishop — burglary of a building

Asia Boers — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger

Jeffery Adam Breichner — continuous sexual abuse of young children

Jeffery Adam Breichner — sexual assault (2 counts)

Sara Leenette Britt — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Amarion Brooks — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Sadarius Greer — aggravated robbery (2 counts)

Zachary Patrick Bryant — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Bradley Charles Campise — assault against a security officer, attempting to take a weapon from a commisioned security officer

Carlos Carcamo-Mencina — endangering a child

Frank Fitzgerald Carlile — failure to register as a sex offender

Casey Carnell — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Blake Louis Cervera — solicitation of prostitution

Wendy Chason — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Abelino Chavez Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Mark Anthony Chavez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Edwin Demond Clark — aggravated robbery

Joshua Blake Colon — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Joshua Blake Colon — aggravated assault, theft of a firearm

Jose Jairo Coronado-Villa — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Isiah Cortez-Gonzales — possession of a controlled substance: fentanyl

Todd Norfleet Cox — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Daron Mark Crider — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Gregory Lynn Culverhouse — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Leeander Carnilious Dancer III — assault family violence with a prior

Leeander Carnilious Dancer III — harassment of a public servant

Julius Angel Delacruz — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)

Ashlie Kjean Devaney — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Jamarques Jacory Dickson — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Alfredo Fernandez — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Jorge Lopez Flores — evading arrest or detention with a prior

Derick Glen Frazier — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Kacee French — burglary of a habitation

Kyle Austin Holt — burglary of a habitation

Daniel Fuller — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Arturo Garcia Jr. — assault on a public servant

Xzavier N. Garcia — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000

Isaiah Jerome Garvin — burglary of a habitation (habitual)

Isaiah Jerome Garvin — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000 (habitual)

Isaiah Jerome Garvin — debit card abuse against an elderly individual (habitual)

Isaiah Jerome Garvin — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 (enhanced)

Isaiah Jerome Garvin — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 (enhanced)

Tony Glenn Fisher — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 (enhanced)

Tony Glenn Fisher — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 (enhanced)

Tony Glenn Fisher — burglary of a habitation (habitual)

Keith Dewayne Gilmore — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual)

Joe Edward Gonzales — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000 (habitual)

Miguel Angel Gonzales — injury to a child, assault family violence

Joshua D. Grady — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Diago Guerrero Jr. — delivery of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Diago Guerrero Jr. — delivery of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jesse B. Harrison — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Victor James Harrison — aggravated assault (habitual)

Tobatha Luschel King — aggravated assault

Richard Laverna Hayes — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Juan Jose Hernandez-Trujillo — aggravated assault

Cristina Hernandez-Zarco — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Aleisha Kaishun Hilliard — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Joshua Lane Holt — fraudulent use or possession of debit card information

Adam Irvine Howland — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Raul Elizondo Hurtado — driving while intoxicated - felony

Arthawa Kelete Jackson — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Gayland Mike Jackson — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Jordan Devon James — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Daveon Antiwan Jones — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Osbert Raphael Jones — delivery of a controlled substance, to witl: cocaine

Osbert Raphael Jones — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Dwight Alanta Kearns — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Leroy S. Keggins — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Kerri Linn Keith — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Tanya Paulette King — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Justin Daniel Kinsey — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Ladarian Dewayne Lewis-Hart — assault family violence by occlusion, assault family violence

Ladarian Dewayne Hart — burglary of a habitation

Rosendo Lopez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Narciza Melissa Lujan — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jamon Lyons — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

Bobby Joe Majors — continuous sexual abuse of young children

Brandon Todd Makovy — burglary of a building

Mason Markum — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Manuel Mata — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Brianna Shantell Matthewson-McGary — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Sheila Melendez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Tristan Taylor Moebius — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior (enhanced), assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)

Billy James Morgan — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Adrion Eugene Murray — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Jacob Nelson — stalking

Jacob Nelson — sexual assault

Victoria Newton — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Joseph Lucian Parker — sexual assault

Shawn Donald Patterson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jesus Guadalupe Perez — assault against a pregnant person, prohibited substance in a correctional facility

Raymond Adam Kieth Perez — assault family violence with a prior

Molly Elizabeth Peveler — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Travis Lee Philips — aggravated assault

Jerry Lamont Pickens — fraudulent use or possession of credit card information (enhanced)

Bryan Eugene Plagens — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Mikel Ray Jr. — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine (enhanced)

Michael O. Timothy Reiter — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Kenneth Glenn Reneau — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle

Kenneth Glenn Reneau — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Frankie Joe Rivera — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)

Frankie Joe Rivera — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Tequila Lashown Roberson — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000, unauthorized use of a vehicle

Cosheanna Robinson — possession of a controlled substance with intent to delver: methamphetamine

Cosheanna Robinson — delivery of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (2 counts)

Maxie Rodarte — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Thomas Edward Samford — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Matthew David Sawyers — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Dalton Schauer — burglary of a building

Bennie Daryl Scott — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)

Joseph Scott — sexual assault of a child

Justice Depure Scott — burglary of a habitation

Paula Renee Seniceros — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Michael Dean Shaw — driving while intoxicated- felony

Erik Ramon Slaughter — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Corrinne Small — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Breanna Jean Smith — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Kuntelleon Korillus Spikes — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced), endangering a child, injury to a child

Tiffany Elizabeth Sutton — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Trice Edgar Taylor — possession of a controlled substance: 3,4 methylenedioxy methamphetamine

Dontrell Foster — possession of a controlled substance: 3,4 methylenedioxy methamphetamine

Amber Thomas — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

William Eric Tisdale — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Michael Andrew Tovar — possession of a controlled substance, with intent to deliver: cocaine

Maxwell Alexander Vontunglen — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Angelia Marie Walker — aggravated assault

Larry Dale Ward — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Kelvin Watkins Jr. — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Brianna White — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

D’montre Ervin Wilkerson — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

D’montre Ervin Wilkerson — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (2 counts)

Andrew Allen Wilkinson — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

Andrew Allen Wilkinson — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Jacqueline Williams — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Mark Wayne Williams — theft of aluminum

James Darrell King — theft of aluminum

Mark Tracee Wimes — evading arrest or detention with a prior

