McLennan County grand jury indictments: Jan. 19, 2023

The following people were indicted Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Jennifer Marie Aleman — burglary of a building

Jennifer Marie Aleman — burglary of a building (2 counts)

Fabian Alvizo — aggravated assault (2 counts), deadly conduct

Tandre Deshawn Baisy — possession of marihuana

Johnny Dale Baker — injury to a child (2 counts)

Michael Dewayne Bovee — assault family violence with a prior

Joaquin Camargo Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine in a drug free zone

Jesus Camaro — aggravated assault

Lisandro Carrillo-Velasquez — solicitation of prostitution of a minor, unlawful restraint, indecent assault

Mark Anthony Chavez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Ernest Kenneth Demerson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Joseph Russell Dotson — aggravated assault

Desmond Demon Evans — debit card abuse

Jada Deshawn Everett — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Roderick Eugene Everett — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)

Timothy Ray Fuentes — terroristic threat against a peace officer

Timothy Ray Fuentes — injury to an elderly individual

David Garcia-Villatoro — aggravated assault (2 counts)

Elibardo Gonzales — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Isabel Denise Gonzalez — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Kayla Gray — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000

Jennifer Marie Aleman — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000

Jackson Todd Henkel — assault family violence by occlusion, possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols

Colton Carson Hill — burglary of a building

Lakeisha Shanta Hill — aggravated assault

Demarcus Dwayne Holder — possession of marihuana

Dajour Marquet Holmes — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Malik Jordan Johnson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Austyn Taylor Jones — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Anthony Dewayne Lang — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Ventura Sardanetta Loredo — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior (habitual)

Betty Marie Mayhall — assault family violence by occlusion

Geoffrey Allen Modisette — prohibited substance in a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Sara Nicole Molina — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Faustino Montoya — burglary of a habitation

Raul Ruben Morales — assault against a police officer (3 counts), attempting to take weapon from peace officer (2 counts)

Romello Tresean Newsome — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Amanda Castellanos Nino — burglary of habitation (enhanced)

Jose De Jesus Nino Melendez — prohibited substance in a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Alicia Michelle Ochoa — aggravated assault

Kenneth Peterson — aggravated assault

Zachary Tyler Rains — driving while intoxicated - felony

Kenneth Glenn Reneau — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Frank Alexis Resendiz — burglary of a habitation

Juan Antonio Rodriguez Jr. — unlawful disclosure of intimate visual materal

Brendan Hunter Royal — possession of a controlled substance: psilocin

Alexander Salinas — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Moses Sanchez — assault family violence with a prior

Chase Devin Schrader — repeated violation of bond or protective order

Stacey Self — aggravated assault

Paula Renee Seniceros — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

James Edward Smith — tampering with physical evidence

Kara Danielle Smith — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence

Michael Ellsworth Stewart — assault against a pregnant woman

Tommy Lee Stewart — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)

Michael Stone — aggravated sexual assault of a child younger than six, indecency with a child by contact

Nathan Edward Strickland — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Nathan Edward Strickland — tampering with physical evidence

Amy Lynn Theurer — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

James Robert Vanhouten — trafficking of persons (2 counts)

Ricardo Creshawn Winston — endangering a child

Clifton Jamone Wormley — sexual assault

Mary Yudho — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Kevin Ma Zhang — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols