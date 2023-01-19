McLennan County grand jury indictments: Jan. 19, 2023

The following people were indicted Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Jennifer Marie Aleman — burglary of a building
Jennifer Marie Aleman — burglary of a building (2 counts)
Fabian Alvizo — aggravated assault (2 counts), deadly conduct
Tandre Deshawn Baisy — possession of marihuana
Johnny Dale Baker — injury to a child (2 counts)
Michael Dewayne Bovee — assault family violence with a prior
Joaquin Camargo Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine in a drug free zone
Jesus Camaro — aggravated assault
People are also reading…
Lisandro Carrillo-Velasquez — solicitation of prostitution of a minor, unlawful restraint, indecent assault
Mark Anthony Chavez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Ernest Kenneth Demerson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Joseph Russell Dotson — aggravated assault
Desmond Demon Evans — debit card abuse
Jada Deshawn Everett — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Roderick Eugene Everett — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)
Timothy Ray Fuentes — terroristic threat against a peace officer
Timothy Ray Fuentes — injury to an elderly individual
David Garcia-Villatoro — aggravated assault (2 counts)
Elibardo Gonzales — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Isabel Denise Gonzalez — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Kayla Gray — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000
Jennifer Marie Aleman — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000
Jackson Todd Henkel — assault family violence by occlusion, possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols
Colton Carson Hill — burglary of a building
Lakeisha Shanta Hill — aggravated assault
Demarcus Dwayne Holder — possession of marihuana
Dajour Marquet Holmes — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Malik Jordan Johnson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Austyn Taylor Jones — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Anthony Dewayne Lang — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Ventura Sardanetta Loredo — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior (habitual)
Betty Marie Mayhall — assault family violence by occlusion
Geoffrey Allen Modisette — prohibited substance in a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Sara Nicole Molina — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Faustino Montoya — burglary of a habitation
Raul Ruben Morales — assault against a police officer (3 counts), attempting to take weapon from peace officer (2 counts)
Romello Tresean Newsome — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Amanda Castellanos Nino — burglary of habitation (enhanced)
Jose De Jesus Nino Melendez — prohibited substance in a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Alicia Michelle Ochoa — aggravated assault
Kenneth Peterson — aggravated assault
Zachary Tyler Rains — driving while intoxicated - felony
Kenneth Glenn Reneau — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Frank Alexis Resendiz — burglary of a habitation
Juan Antonio Rodriguez Jr. — unlawful disclosure of intimate visual materal
Brendan Hunter Royal — possession of a controlled substance: psilocin
Alexander Salinas — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Moses Sanchez — assault family violence with a prior
Chase Devin Schrader — repeated violation of bond or protective order
Stacey Self — aggravated assault
Paula Renee Seniceros — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
James Edward Smith — tampering with physical evidence
Kara Danielle Smith — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence
Michael Ellsworth Stewart — assault against a pregnant woman
Tommy Lee Stewart — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)
Michael Stone — aggravated sexual assault of a child younger than six, indecency with a child by contact
Nathan Edward Strickland — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Nathan Edward Strickland — tampering with physical evidence
Amy Lynn Theurer — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
James Robert Vanhouten — trafficking of persons (2 counts)
Ricardo Creshawn Winston — endangering a child
Clifton Jamone Wormley — sexual assault
Mary Yudho — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Kevin Ma Zhang — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols