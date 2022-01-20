McLennan County grand jury indictments: Jan. 20, 2022

The following people were indicted Thursday, Jan. 20, 2021 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Margaret Stewart — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Carlos Alexander Aleman — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Juan Antonio Alvarado Jr. — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior, assault family violence with a prior
Dalton Lane Barnes — aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child by contact (2 counts)
Marissa Delane Beltran — theft of metal
Malik Hakeem Hannible Brooks — assault family violence with a prior
Ethan Cole Brown — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Christopher Ray Buckley — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Ricky Lamunt Burks — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Aaron Joseph Carter — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Monty Jay Chadd — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Javier Chairez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
James Chaney — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Melvin Leonard Cole — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Hilliard Davis — aggravated robbery (habitual)
— Anthony Tyrone Eastland Sr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Dale Eugene Edwards Jr. — deadly conduct (2 counts)
Steven Elder — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Zachary Ryan Emerich — sexual assault
William Ray Fulmer — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Timothy Ross Gabriel — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Uriberto Gomez-Hernandez — sexual assault (2 counts)
Gregory Thomas Gonzales — driving while intoxicated-felony
Joe Edward Gonzales — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 (enhanced)
Johnny Thomas Green — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities
Tanner Guidroz — possession of a controlled substance: lysergic acid diethylamide
Brett Lane Haney — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Rhea Sharisse Harwell — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Ryan Tremayne Hunt — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Katherine Joice Jones — burglary of a building
Joshua Neal Ledbetter — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Tabatha Celia Lavern Lewis — theft of service
Shannon Dewayne Maricle aka Shannon Marick — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Nora Martinez — possession of a controlled substane: methamphetamine
Jana Kay Matthews — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Crystal Ann Miller — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
Reshaade Deaviion Montgomery — burglary of a habitation
Jackie Allen Musgrove Jr. — burglary of a building
— Leslie Marshell Pearson — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Jonathan Perez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Gene Franklin Powell — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Sarah Ann Powell — possession of a controlld substance: methamphetamine
Anthony Warren Price — debit card abuse
Eric James Salazar — possession of marihuana
Terry Jay Schmoeller — assault against a police officer
Audra Lynn Schreiber — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Donald Ray Scott — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Carin Marie Spencer — driving while intoxicated-felony
Jesus Suarez Magana — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Braden Anthony Swain — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Christina Lynn Taylor — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Javance Roland Tercero — possession of a controlled substance: amphetamine
Jamez Howard Thompson — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Carrie Elizabeth Tinsley — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Nicholas Deion Ward — aggravated assault
— Brandon Wayne White — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Christopher Shane White — assault family violence by occlusion, assault against a pregnant woman
Paul Williams — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Courtney Wilson — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Kevin Joey Withers — repeated violation of condition of bond
Adrian Martin — terroristic threat against peace officer