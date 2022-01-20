 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McLennan County grand jury indictments: Jan. 20, 2022
McLennan County grand jury indictments: Jan. 20, 2022

The following people were indicted Thursday, Jan. 20, 2021 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Margaret Stewart — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Carlos Alexander Aleman — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Juan Antonio Alvarado Jr. — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior, assault family violence with a prior

Dalton Lane Barnes — aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child by contact (2 counts)

Marissa Delane Beltran — theft of metal

Malik Hakeem Hannible Brooks — assault family violence with a prior

Ethan Cole Brown — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Christopher Ray Buckley — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Ricky Lamunt Burks — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Aaron Joseph Carter — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Monty Jay Chadd — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Javier Chairez — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

James Chaney — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Melvin Leonard Cole — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Hilliard Davis — aggravated robbery (habitual)

— Anthony Tyrone Eastland Sr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Dale Eugene Edwards Jr. — deadly conduct (2 counts)

Steven Elder — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Zachary Ryan Emerich — sexual assault

William Ray Fulmer — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Timothy Ross Gabriel — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Uriberto Gomez-Hernandez — sexual assault (2 counts)

Gregory Thomas Gonzales — driving while intoxicated-felony

Joe Edward Gonzales — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 (enhanced)

Johnny Thomas Green — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities

Tanner Guidroz — possession of a controlled substance: lysergic acid diethylamide

Brett Lane Haney — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Rhea Sharisse Harwell — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Ryan Tremayne Hunt — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Katherine Joice Jones — burglary of a building

Joshua Neal Ledbetter — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Tabatha Celia Lavern Lewis — theft of service

Shannon Dewayne Maricle aka Shannon Marick — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Nora Martinez — possession of a controlled substane: methamphetamine

Jana Kay Matthews — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Crystal Ann Miller — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

Reshaade Deaviion Montgomery — burglary of a habitation

Jackie Allen Musgrove Jr. — burglary of a building

— Leslie Marshell Pearson — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Jonathan Perez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Gene Franklin Powell — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Sarah Ann Powell — possession of a controlld substance: methamphetamine

Anthony Warren Price — debit card abuse

Eric James Salazar — possession of marihuana

Terry Jay Schmoeller — assault against a police officer

Audra Lynn Schreiber — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Donald Ray Scott — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Carin Marie Spencer — driving while intoxicated-felony

Jesus Suarez Magana — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Braden Anthony Swain — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Christina Lynn Taylor — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Javance Roland Tercero — possession of a controlled substance: amphetamine

Jamez Howard Thompson — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Carrie Elizabeth Tinsley — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Nicholas Deion Ward — aggravated assault

— Brandon Wayne White — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Christopher Shane White — assault family violence by occlusion, assault against a pregnant woman

Paul Williams — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Courtney Wilson — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Kevin Joey Withers — repeated violation of condition of bond

Adrian Martin — terroristic threat against peace officer

