McLennan County grand jury indictments: Jan. 21, 2021 (copy)

The following people were indicted Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Michael Carrion — burglary of building (enhanced)
Timothy Danforth — possession of a controlled substance, to wit: cocaine
Roosevelt David Davis Jr. — possession of a controlled substance to wit: methamphetamine
Melissa Ann Dwyer — possession of a controlled substance to wit: methamphetamine
Shelby Jean Flannery — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Natasha Franco — forgery
Michael Lee Garcia — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Christopher Lynn Grady — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)
Vernon Ray Greer — assault family violence with a prior
Allison Barnard Harris — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)
Donavon Wayne Ivey — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Darion Okeith Johnson — aggravated assault (2 counts)
Larry Eugene Kerns — driving while intoxicated - felony (enhanced)
Matthew Jordan Land — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Christopher Michael Luna — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Michael Daniel Markum — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Andrew David Marquez — burglary of a habitation
Sensca Courtland Minnitt — assault family violence by occlusion
Luis Moreno — burglary of a habitation
Joshua Murrin — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Joshua Murrin — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: psilocybin
Joseph Philip Pennington — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Jontre Pipkin — assault family violence with a prior
Dalonte Dajon Robinson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Ricardo Waco Rodriguez — assault against a police officer
Saul Rodriguez — assault family violence with a prior
Justin Gaylon Roper — online solicitaton of a minor (habitual)
Isaac Ross — aggravated assault
Brittany Nikole Sanders — debit card abuse
Bernice Segoviano — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Augustine Ray Seniceros — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Deontre Lamar Thomas — aggravated assault against a public servant
Hugo Vargas — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual)
Reggie Alan Vonner — assault family violence with a prior