McLennan County grand jury indictments: Jan. 21, 2021 (copy)
The following people were indicted Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Michael Carrion — burglary of building (enhanced)

Timothy Danforth — possession of a controlled substance, to wit: cocaine

Roosevelt David Davis Jr. — possession of a controlled substance to wit: methamphetamine

Melissa Ann Dwyer — possession of a controlled substance to wit: methamphetamine

Shelby Jean Flannery — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Natasha Franco — forgery

Michael Lee Garcia — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Christopher Lynn Grady — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)

Vernon Ray Greer — assault family violence with a prior

Allison Barnard Harris — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)

Donavon Wayne Ivey — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Darion Okeith Johnson — aggravated assault (2 counts)

Larry Eugene Kerns — driving while intoxicated - felony (enhanced)

Matthew Jordan Land — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Christopher Michael Luna — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Michael Daniel Markum — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Andrew David Marquez — burglary of a habitation

Sensca Courtland Minnitt — assault family violence by occlusion

Luis Moreno — burglary of a habitation

Joshua Murrin — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Joshua Murrin — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: psilocybin

Joseph Philip Pennington — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Jontre Pipkin — assault family violence with a prior

Dalonte Dajon Robinson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Ricardo Waco Rodriguez — assault against a police officer

Saul Rodriguez — assault family violence with a prior

Justin Gaylon Roper — online solicitaton of a minor (habitual)

Isaac Ross — aggravated assault

Brittany Nikole Sanders — debit card abuse

Bernice Segoviano — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Augustine Ray Seniceros — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Deontre Lamar Thomas — aggravated assault against a public servant

Hugo Vargas — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual)

Reggie Alan Vonner — assault family violence with a prior

