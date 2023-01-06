McLennan County grand jury indictments: Jan. 5, 2023

The following people were indicted Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Michael Edward Aguirre — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Alexander Alvarez — aggravated assault
Francisco Javier Arroyo — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jose Isaias Ayala — aggravated assault
Farren Louise Bartek — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols
Joanne Lu Beasley — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Shimequa Wanta Betters — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
James Ashful Bledsoe — aggravated robbery, aggravated assault
Sumiko Bradley — aggravated assault
Kimberly Dawn Brazil — aggravated assault
Justin Dean Brisbin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Jonathan Ray Brooks — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Antonio Rashaud Bruton — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Jarred Thomas Butler — injury to an elderly individual
Isreal Isaiah Chapa — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Branch Clifford Cole Jr. — burglary of a building
Terryll Jarmaine Collins — burglary of a building
Whitney Renay Comer — aggravated assault
Whitney Renay Comer — assault family violence by occlusion
James Earl Conner — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Marcus Lamar Conway — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols
Alexzander Ray Cordero — forgery
Jodie Marie Crum — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Taylor Delara — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Stephanie Sanchez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Juan Carlos Delarosa — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Walter R Disney — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Sunshine Dudley — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)
Sara Jean Dunn — aggravated assault
Timothy Ray Fuentes — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Harold Edward Gauer — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)
Sherree Holder — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Paula Nicole Geisler — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Robert Hernandez Gonzales — aggravated assault
Brandon Joseph Graff — driving while intoxicated - felony
Gabriel M. Guajardo — driving while intoxicated - felony
Vincent Eugene Guerrero — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Vincent Eugene Guerrero — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Vincent Eugene Guerrero — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Logan Duane Guthrie — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Misty Michelle Guthrie — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Tanner Halterman — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Ieshia Essie Harris — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
John Fitzgerald Harris — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)
Jody Mckenzie Hawk — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)
Whitney Renay Comer — aggravated assault
Fernando Herrera — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)
Kisha Leigh Mallows — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Fernando Herrera — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced
Brittney Nicole Holloway — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
James Dale Hutson — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Deshontay Simone Jackson — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Jeremiah Joshua Jimenez — evading arrest or detention with vehicle
Darry Chance Josey — driving while intoxicated - felony
Gavin King — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols
Angela Michelle Knight — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Sarah Merie Lancaster — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Santiago Augustine Lopez — burglary of a habitation
John Ocie Peck — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)
Travis Jerry Madore — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Tyrell Majors — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Jose Angle Martinez — assault family violence with a prior
Teion Delion Mcgowan — aggravated assault
Latasha Renee Moore — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Anyssa Priscilla Muniz — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
James Daniel Myers — online solicitation of a minor, posssession of child pornography (2 counts)
Jody Anthony Nevarez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Sarah Lorraine Norris — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Treymond Marion Norwood — theft of a firearm
Doron Jamil Oliver — assault family violence by occlusion
Doron Jamil Oliver — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols
Heidi Jo Paden — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Eric Petz — assault family violence by occlusion
Gene Franklin Powell — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Labrandon Pruitt — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Brandon Richmond — burglary of a building
Eric Kyle Richmond — failure to comply with sex offender registration
Michael Andrea Robinson — repeated violation of condtion of bond
Michael Andrea Robinson — burglary of habitation
Michael Andrea Robinson — assault family violence by occlusion
Michael Adrian Romo Zamarron — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000
Shane Douglas Schwettmann — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Victor Simmons — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Cheryl Rennee Smeltser — possession of a controlled substance: codeine (enhanced)
Nicole Smith — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Nyshia Hinek Smith — deadly conduct
Zachary Lee Stabeno — injury to a child (enhanced)
David Scott Stewart — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Rena Denise Stewart — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Michael David Stratton — driving while intoxicated - felony
Austin Devante Taylor — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Austin Devante Taylor — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced), unauthorized use of a vehicle
Ramon Valdez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Erikc Vazquez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Ranferi Vences — sexual assault of a child (2 counts)
Ernest Venegas Jr. — delivery of a controlled substance: cocaine
Cedric Lamont Williams — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Joseph Eugene Willis — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
John Wesley Wilson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Walter Wilson — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon