McLennan County grand jury indictments: Jan. 5, 2023

The following people were indicted Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Michael Edward Aguirre — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Alexander Alvarez — aggravated assault

Francisco Javier Arroyo — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jose Isaias Ayala — aggravated assault

Farren Louise Bartek — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols

Joanne Lu Beasley — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Shimequa Wanta Betters — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

James Ashful Bledsoe — aggravated robbery, aggravated assault

Sumiko Bradley — aggravated assault

Kimberly Dawn Brazil — aggravated assault

Justin Dean Brisbin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Jonathan Ray Brooks — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Antonio Rashaud Bruton — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Jarred Thomas Butler — injury to an elderly individual

Isreal Isaiah Chapa — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Branch Clifford Cole Jr. — burglary of a building

Terryll Jarmaine Collins — burglary of a building

Whitney Renay Comer — aggravated assault

Whitney Renay Comer — assault family violence by occlusion

James Earl Conner — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Marcus Lamar Conway — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols

Alexzander Ray Cordero — forgery

Alexzander Ray Cordero — forgery

Jodie Marie Crum — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Taylor Delara — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Stephanie Sanchez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Juan Carlos Delarosa — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Walter R Disney — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Sunshine Dudley — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)

Sara Jean Dunn — aggravated assault

Timothy Ray Fuentes — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Harold Edward Gauer — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)

Sherree Holder — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Paula Nicole Geisler — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Robert Hernandez Gonzales — aggravated assault

Brandon Joseph Graff — driving while intoxicated - felony

Gabriel M. Guajardo — driving while intoxicated - felony

Vincent Eugene Guerrero — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Vincent Eugene Guerrero — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Vincent Eugene Guerrero — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Logan Duane Guthrie — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Misty Michelle Guthrie — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Tanner Halterman — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Ieshia Essie Harris — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

John Fitzgerald Harris — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)

Jody Mckenzie Hawk — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)

Whitney Renay Comer — aggravated assault

Fernando Herrera — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)

Kisha Leigh Mallows — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Fernando Herrera — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced

Brittney Nicole Holloway — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

James Dale Hutson — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Deshontay Simone Jackson — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Jeremiah Joshua Jimenez — evading arrest or detention with vehicle

Darry Chance Josey — driving while intoxicated - felony

Gavin King — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols

Angela Michelle Knight — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Sarah Merie Lancaster — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Santiago Augustine Lopez — burglary of a habitation

John Ocie Peck — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)

Travis Jerry Madore — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Tyrell Majors — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Jose Angle Martinez — assault family violence with a prior

Teion Delion Mcgowan — aggravated assault

Latasha Renee Moore — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Anyssa Priscilla Muniz — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

James Daniel Myers — online solicitation of a minor, posssession of child pornography (2 counts)

Jody Anthony Nevarez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Sarah Lorraine Norris — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Treymond Marion Norwood — theft of a firearm

Doron Jamil Oliver — assault family violence by occlusion

Doron Jamil Oliver — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols

Heidi Jo Paden — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Eric Petz — assault family violence by occlusion

Gene Franklin Powell — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Labrandon Pruitt — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Brandon Richmond — burglary of a building

Eric Kyle Richmond — failure to comply with sex offender registration

Michael Andrea Robinson — repeated violation of condtion of bond

Michael Andrea Robinson — burglary of habitation

Michael Andrea Robinson — assault family violence by occlusion

Michael Adrian Romo Zamarron — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000

Shane Douglas Schwettmann — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Shane Douglas Schwettmann — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Victor Simmons — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Cheryl Rennee Smeltser — possession of a controlled substance: codeine (enhanced)

Nicole Smith — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Nyshia Hinek Smith — deadly conduct

Zachary Lee Stabeno — injury to a child (enhanced)

David Scott Stewart — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Rena Denise Stewart — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Michael David Stratton — driving while intoxicated - felony

Austin Devante Taylor — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Austin Devante Taylor — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced), unauthorized use of a vehicle

Ramon Valdez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Erikc Vazquez — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Ranferi Vences — sexual assault of a child (2 counts)

Ernest Venegas Jr. — delivery of a controlled substance: cocaine

Ernest Venegas Jr. — delivery of a controlled substance: cocaine

Cedric Lamont Williams — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Joseph Eugene Willis — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

John Wesley Wilson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Walter Wilson — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon