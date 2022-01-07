 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McLennan County grand jury indictments: Jan. 6, 2022
McLennan County grand jury indictments: Jan. 6, 2022

The following people were indicted Thursday, Jan. 6, 2021 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Celicia F. Williams — aggravated assault

Aram Medrano Medina — assault family violence by occulsion, assault family violence

Grady Lee Abshire — online solicitation of a minor

Francisco Aldaco — tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Leonard Duane Arbor Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)

Sergio Avina-Olvera — sexual assault of a child (2 counts), indecency with a child by contact, possession of child pornography, online solicitation of a minor

Dustin Cates Baker — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Joshua Joseph Barber — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Damion Phillip Barrientos — continuous violence against the family

Damion Phillip Barrientos — places weapons prohibited

Yolanda Elaine Adams — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Donald Ray Bouldin — driving while intoxicated-felony, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Maxine Lee Brown — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Howard Brooks Buchanan — aggravated assault

Mathew Logan Bush — aggravated assault

Mathew Logan Bush — aggravated assault

Charles Ray Byrd — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Ernest Rios Castro — failure to register as a sex offender

Joseph Castro Castro — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Joseph Castro Castro — possession of marihuana

Arell Cole Jr. — driving while intoxicated- felony

Robert Benjamin Porter — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Tiffany Nicole Cooper — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Amanda Cordero — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, evading arrest

Christopher Dorian Cornett — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000 (enhanced)

Jorge Augustine Cortez — stalking

Diego Jiluerto Cossio-Castro — unlawfully carrying a weapon in a weapon free school zone, possession of marihuana in a drug free zone

Omar Eduardo Benitez — possession of marihuana in a drug free zone

Victor Lamonte Crumpler — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Jonathan Dewayne Davis — failure to register as a sex offender (enhanced)

Alexia Degrate — injury to a child

Amare Marie Degrate — aggravated robbery

Kazareon Malik Staples — aggravated robbery (enhanced)

Shalanda Denise Duffey — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Dorothy Louise Dyess — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Darnell Estelle — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Gerald Antwon Ford — driving while intoxicated-felony

Carina Adilene Garcia — aggravated assault

Vincent Wayne Gilmore — assault against a security officer

Christopher Gonzalez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Angela Renee Green — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Juanita Mary Guerrero — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Estevan Gutierrez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced), evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)

Ashley Anne Harrison, aka Ashley Hunter — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Ashley Anne Harrison, aka Ashley Hunter — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Joseph Gary Hayes — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methadone

Stanley Keith Heath — indecency with a child by contact (3 counts)

Douglas Dean Hicks — burglary of a building, possession of a controlled susbstance: methamphetamine

Johnny Vidal Hogan — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)

Jamie Karyn Holder — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Darin Duane Irvin — delivery of a controlled substance: cocaine

Lamiracle Jackson — assault against emergency services personnel

Guadalupe Juarez — online solicitation of a minor

Michael John Kendrick — injury to an elderly individual

Bernard Charles Kifer Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jekyarri Draheem Lang-Hall — sexual assault of a child

Joseph Nathanal Lee — burglary of a building

Joel Edward Lentz — solicitation of prostitution, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Hubbard Ray Lilly — deadly conduct

Jerome L. Mack — assault family violence by occlusion, assault family violence

Diego Armando Magdaleno — continuous violence against the family

Bryson Tanner Magness — vehicle involved in accident/failure to stop and render aid

Adren Lee Martin Jr. — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: heroin, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Joel Andres Martinez — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Joshua Aaron Matzen — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Roy Allan May — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Nathan Dale Medina — unauthorized use of a vehicle (enhanced)

Terry Eugene Miles — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Crystal Ann Miller — credit card abuse

Robert Donn Mincher — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Darius Dontray Monroe — tampering with physical evidence, evading arrest or detention with a prior

Joshua Leslie Morales — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced), assault family violence by occlusion with a prior (enhanced)

Rogelio Morin Jr. — criminal mischief

Timothy Matthew Needham — possession of child pornography

Sara Michelle Oneal — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Eden Victoria Orndorff — aggravated assault

Felipe Angel Palacios — kidnapping, assault against a pregnant person

Braden Edward Porter — aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child by contact

Jimmy Ramirez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Clifton Edward Randolph Jr. — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)

Natalie Unique Redrick — debit card abuse

Donald Dewayne Ringer — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Deanna Marie Rios — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Luis Antonio Rivera Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

