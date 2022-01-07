McLennan County grand jury indictments: Jan. 6, 2022

Christopher Dorian Cornett — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000 (enhanced)

Jorge Augustine Cortez — stalking

Diego Jiluerto Cossio-Castro — unlawfully carrying a weapon in a weapon free school zone, possession of marihuana in a drug free zone

Omar Eduardo Benitez — possession of marihuana in a drug free zone

Victor Lamonte Crumpler — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Jonathan Dewayne Davis — failure to register as a sex offender (enhanced)

Alexia Degrate — injury to a child

Amare Marie Degrate — aggravated robbery

Kazareon Malik Staples — aggravated robbery (enhanced)

Shalanda Denise Duffey — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Dorothy Louise Dyess — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Darnell Estelle — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Gerald Antwon Ford — driving while intoxicated-felony