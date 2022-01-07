McLennan County grand jury indictments: Jan. 6, 2022

The following people were indicted Thursday, Jan. 6, 2021 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Celicia F. Williams — aggravated assault
Aram Medrano Medina — assault family violence by occulsion, assault family violence
Grady Lee Abshire — online solicitation of a minor
Francisco Aldaco — tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Leonard Duane Arbor Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (enhanced)
Sergio Avina-Olvera — sexual assault of a child (2 counts), indecency with a child by contact, possession of child pornography, online solicitation of a minor
Dustin Cates Baker — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Joshua Joseph Barber — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Damion Phillip Barrientos — continuous violence against the family
Damion Phillip Barrientos — places weapons prohibited
Yolanda Elaine Adams — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Donald Ray Bouldin — driving while intoxicated-felony, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Maxine Lee Brown — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Howard Brooks Buchanan — aggravated assault
Mathew Logan Bush — aggravated assault
Mathew Logan Bush — aggravated assault
Charles Ray Byrd — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Ernest Rios Castro — failure to register as a sex offender
Joseph Castro Castro — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Joseph Castro Castro — possession of marihuana
Arell Cole Jr. — driving while intoxicated- felony
Robert Benjamin Porter — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Tiffany Nicole Cooper — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Amanda Cordero — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, evading arrest
Christopher Dorian Cornett — theft of $30,000 or more but less than $150,000 (enhanced)
Jorge Augustine Cortez — stalking
Diego Jiluerto Cossio-Castro — unlawfully carrying a weapon in a weapon free school zone, possession of marihuana in a drug free zone
Omar Eduardo Benitez — possession of marihuana in a drug free zone
Victor Lamonte Crumpler — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Jonathan Dewayne Davis — failure to register as a sex offender (enhanced)
Alexia Degrate — injury to a child
Amare Marie Degrate — aggravated robbery
Kazareon Malik Staples — aggravated robbery (enhanced)
Shalanda Denise Duffey — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Dorothy Louise Dyess — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Darnell Estelle — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Gerald Antwon Ford — driving while intoxicated-felony
Carina Adilene Garcia — aggravated assault
Vincent Wayne Gilmore — assault against a security officer
Christopher Gonzalez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Angela Renee Green — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Juanita Mary Guerrero — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Estevan Gutierrez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced), evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)
Ashley Anne Harrison, aka Ashley Hunter — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Ashley Anne Harrison, aka Ashley Hunter — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Joseph Gary Hayes — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methadone
Stanley Keith Heath — indecency with a child by contact (3 counts)
Douglas Dean Hicks — burglary of a building, possession of a controlled susbstance: methamphetamine
Johnny Vidal Hogan — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual)
Jamie Karyn Holder — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Darin Duane Irvin — delivery of a controlled substance: cocaine
Lamiracle Jackson — assault against emergency services personnel
Guadalupe Juarez — online solicitation of a minor
Michael John Kendrick — injury to an elderly individual
Bernard Charles Kifer Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jekyarri Draheem Lang-Hall — sexual assault of a child
Joseph Nathanal Lee — burglary of a building
Joel Edward Lentz — solicitation of prostitution, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Hubbard Ray Lilly — deadly conduct
Jerome L. Mack — assault family violence by occlusion, assault family violence
Diego Armando Magdaleno — continuous violence against the family
Bryson Tanner Magness — vehicle involved in accident/failure to stop and render aid
Adren Lee Martin Jr. — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: heroin, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Joel Andres Martinez — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Joshua Aaron Matzen — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Roy Allan May — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Nathan Dale Medina — unauthorized use of a vehicle (enhanced)
Terry Eugene Miles — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Crystal Ann Miller — credit card abuse
Robert Donn Mincher — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Darius Dontray Monroe — tampering with physical evidence, evading arrest or detention with a prior
Joshua Leslie Morales — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced), assault family violence by occlusion with a prior (enhanced)
Rogelio Morin Jr. — criminal mischief
Timothy Matthew Needham — possession of child pornography
Sara Michelle Oneal — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Eden Victoria Orndorff — aggravated assault
Felipe Angel Palacios — kidnapping, assault against a pregnant person
Braden Edward Porter — aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child by contact
Jimmy Ramirez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Clifton Edward Randolph Jr. — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)
Natalie Unique Redrick — debit card abuse
Donald Dewayne Ringer — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Deanna Marie Rios — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Luis Antonio Rivera Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine