McLennan County grand jury indictments: July 21, 2022

The following people were indicted Thursday, July 21, 2022 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Charles Frank Andrews — burglary of a habitation (enhanced)
Christopher Ambrosio Arriaga — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine
Joseph Robert Audsley — assault family violence by occlusion
Marcus Ray Bryant — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual)
Abel Brandon Chavez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Franchesca Louise Cherry — assault against a police officer
Keith Oneal Cobb — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence
People are also reading…
Kelly Dyan Coker — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Tavarus Latrail Cummings — theft of less than $2500 with two or more priors
Ashley Marie Dattel — possession of a controlled substance: ketamine
Patty Lynn Coover — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
William Charles Baker — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Kody Byron Brown — aggravated robbery (enhanced)
Darren Keith Dawkins — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual)
Christopher Delossantos — driving while intoxicated-felony
Delintre Dontre Dotson — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior
James Erwin — continuous violence against the family
Jesus Espinoza — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Joann Nicole Fira — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger
Tony Garcia — aggravated sexual assault of a child
Tony Julien Garcia — burglary of a building
Tony Julien Garcia — theft from a person
Britni Alexis Nicole Grimmet — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Johnny Ray Gutierrez — harassment by persons in certain correctional facilities (enhanced)
Gerald Dwayne Harris — burglary of a building (enhanced)
Maria Desanjuan Heredia — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information
Colt Wayne Hudgens — burglary of a habitation (3 counts)
Tabitha Haley Hutcherson — possession of a controlled substance: heroin
Kristi Louise Hutchinson — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Michael Lamar Jackson — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)
Antonio Patrick Jones — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Evelyn Jean Jones — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
James Eugene Kidder — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Adariss Branshea Kinsey — forgery (enhanced)
Trenton B. Laseter — sexual assault
Christopher Anthony Long Jr. — possession of a controlled subtance: cocaine
Corey O'Neil Mack — unauthorized use of a vehicle (enhanced)
Crystal Ann Miller — burglary of a habitation
Sheddrick Samone Minnitt — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior
Robert Alexander Mitchell IV — assault against a pregnant person
Molly Elizabeth Peveler — robbery
Dustin Warren Pitts — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Eddie Marie Powell — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Julian Ramirez — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)
Jose Rios-Guerrero — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Danelle Andreis Roberson — forgery
Carlus Trevion Robertson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Ardra Charlette Robinson — murder
James Leslie Robinson — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Desmond Saquan Royal — vehicle involved in accident/failure to stop and render aid
Terry Alan Rushing — possession of child pornography (5 counts)
Bradley Scott Sauro — burglary of a habitation (habitual)
Autum Breann Sparbanie — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
John Thomas Stubblefield — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Boris Lee Surall — possession of marihuana
Francisco Joangel Sustaita — possession of marihuana
Kaitlyn Tanner — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
David Tyrone Taplin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)
Stephen Darrett Brock — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Rashad Dewayne Degrate — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Thomas Taylor — theft of $2500 or more but less than $30,000 from an elderly individual
Rajun Lionell Thornton — theft of a firearm
Robby Demon Toliver — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Gary Duane Whitaker — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Clayton Boyd Wilkins — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)
Alejandro Miguel Wise Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Alexander Worley — possession of marihuana