McLennan County grand jury indictments: July 21, 2022

The following people were indicted Thursday, July 21, 2022 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Charles Frank Andrews — burglary of a habitation (enhanced)

Christopher Ambrosio Arriaga — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Joseph Robert Audsley — assault family violence by occlusion

Marcus Ray Bryant — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual)

Abel Brandon Chavez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Franchesca Louise Cherry — assault against a police officer

Keith Oneal Cobb — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence

Kelly Dyan Coker — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Tavarus Latrail Cummings — theft of less than $2500 with two or more priors

Ashley Marie Dattel — possession of a controlled substance: ketamine

Patty Lynn Coover — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

William Charles Baker — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Kody Byron Brown — aggravated robbery (enhanced)

Darren Keith Dawkins — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (habitual)

Christopher Delossantos — driving while intoxicated-felony

Delintre Dontre Dotson — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior

James Erwin — continuous violence against the family

Jesus Espinoza — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Joann Nicole Fira — driving while intoxicated with a child passenger

Tony Garcia — aggravated sexual assault of a child

Tony Julien Garcia — burglary of a building

Tony Julien Garcia — theft from a person

Britni Alexis Nicole Grimmet — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Johnny Ray Gutierrez — harassment by persons in certain correctional facilities (enhanced)

Gerald Dwayne Harris — burglary of a building (enhanced)

Maria Desanjuan Heredia — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information

Colt Wayne Hudgens — burglary of a habitation (3 counts)

Tabitha Haley Hutcherson — possession of a controlled substance: heroin

Kristi Louise Hutchinson — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Michael Lamar Jackson — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)

Antonio Patrick Jones — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Evelyn Jean Jones — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

James Eugene Kidder — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Adariss Branshea Kinsey — forgery (enhanced)

Trenton B. Laseter — sexual assault

Christopher Anthony Long Jr. — possession of a controlled subtance: cocaine

Corey O'Neil Mack — unauthorized use of a vehicle (enhanced)

Crystal Ann Miller — burglary of a habitation

Sheddrick Samone Minnitt — assault family violence by occlusion with a prior

Robert Alexander Mitchell IV — assault against a pregnant person

Molly Elizabeth Peveler — robbery

Dustin Warren Pitts — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Eddie Marie Powell — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Julian Ramirez — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)

Jose Rios-Guerrero — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Danelle Andreis Roberson — forgery

Carlus Trevion Robertson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Ardra Charlette Robinson — murder

James Leslie Robinson — theft of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Desmond Saquan Royal — vehicle involved in accident/failure to stop and render aid

Terry Alan Rushing — possession of child pornography (5 counts)

Bradley Scott Sauro — burglary of a habitation (habitual)

Autum Breann Sparbanie — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

John Thomas Stubblefield — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Boris Lee Surall — possession of marihuana

Francisco Joangel Sustaita — possession of marihuana

Kaitlyn Tanner — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

David Tyrone Taplin — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)

Stephen Darrett Brock — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Rashad Dewayne Degrate — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Thomas Taylor — theft of $2500 or more but less than $30,000 from an elderly individual

Rajun Lionell Thornton — theft of a firearm

Robby Demon Toliver — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Gary Duane Whitaker — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Clayton Boyd Wilkins — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced), possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Alejandro Miguel Wise Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Alexander Worley — possession of marihuana